The Big Bounce America to Inflate in Brooklyn This Summer

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour will have your family fun bouncing off the charts when they stop in Brooklyn this summer, from July 26-28.

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour will have your family fun bouncing off the charts when they stop in Brooklyn this summer, from July 26-28. The Big Bounce America boasts the world’s largest bounce house! If that alone wasn’t enough for endless entertainment, they are also launching two brand new attractions: The Giant, an incredible 900+ foot long obstacle course, and airSPACE, a unique, space-themed wonderland. It is sure to bring the family-friendly entertainment to all new heights!

The Giant is a 900+ foot long inflatable obstacle course that is ready for aspiring ninja warriors! Designed with all ages in mind, The Giant has age-appropriate challenges at every turn. The world’s biggest bounce house, the featured attraction on the tour, is the planet’s preeminent bounce castle, and The Guinness Book of World Records agrees! The incredible bounce castle includes a basketball court, giant slide, and a massive ball pit. At the center of the fun is a world-class DJ playing a carefully selected soundtrack with nightclub-quality sound and lights. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions for the world’s biggest bounce house are organized by age.

The event also launches the brand new airSPACE! This twenty-five-foot-tall space themed spectacle includes a five-person race slide and a fifty-foot-wide play space for younger bouncers. The inflatable is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets, moon craters, and more! Bounce around and get lost in airspace!

Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America, said, “The Big Bounce America had amazing success across the U.S., now having visited over 75 cities. Heading into 2019, we knew we had to up the ante. Adding The Giant and airSPACE gives the 2019 tour a really unique spin. This event will continue to leave children, as well as adults, in awe when they arrive and happily exhausted when they leave. We can’t wait to show America what we have been brewing up for 2019!”

There are two types of tickets available for purchase: 1) Access All Areas: these tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, a timed session on the world’s biggest bounce house, as well as unlimited access to The Giant & airSPACE! 2) Bounce House Only: A one-hour timed session on the world’s biggest bounce house. Tickets start at just $16.

For more information go to thebigbounceamerica.com

This event is expected to sell out nationwide; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing go to thebigbounceamerica.com

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two

