The Big Apple Circus Returns to Lincoln Center with Exclusive Discounted Ticket Pricing

A family-favorite returns for a limited time this holiday season with an exclusive 20% discount for New York Family readers*

The magic of the Big Apple Circus is back with an all-new show in New York City—bolder, brighter, and more breathtaking than ever! The long-running family attraction returns this holiday season at Lincoln Center from November 7, 2025, to January 4, 2026. This year’s show, “The World’s Best Under Our Big Top,” is designed to revitalize the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats, offering the perfect blend of gravity-defying performances with playful artistry and creativity.

New York Family readers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on tickets to the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center from November 7 to January 4*. Click here to purchase.

The show delivers a world of wonder under one spectacular tent. Featuring a variety of talent from around the globe, including acts from Ukraine, Africa, and the Flying Maluendas of Chile, as well as America’s Got Talent winners, the Olate Family, along with their beloved pups and comedic genius Johnny Rico, this all-new extravaganza brings the magic of the circus to life. It is perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and dreamers of all ages.

“New York will always be our home, and it is with great pride and excitement that we can pull back the curtain on this year’s incredible roster of talent joining us under the Big Top,” said Joe Gold of The Gold Group. “This is a special show for us as producers, as we’ve taken great care in crafting a call-back to the golden age of the circus. We want to recreate the magic that audiences feel when entering our tent and the thrills of watching a new generation of performers evolve their craft every night. We don’t just put on a show—we spark inspiration, create connections, and make everyone in the audience feel like part of our circus family.”

For decades, the Big Apple Circus has been celebrated for its intimate big top setting, world‑class performers, and inspiring storytelling. The 48th season of Big Apple Circus continues that legacy, offering memorable experiences that ignite imagination and celebrate the extraordinary in everyday life while featuring acts never before presented by the company.

This global cast of world-class performers will leave you breathless and cheering for more. With unforgettable feats of strength and skill, this show brings the magic of the circus to life. It is perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and dreamers of all ages.

*Offer disclaimer:

This offer is good now through December 23 at 11:59 a.m. The 20% savings offer applies to all prices except Priority Ringside seats. No code needed, simply click on the ticketing link for automatic savings applied to your cart. Discount does not apply to the VIP Experience add-on. Some blackout dates apply. Cannot be combined with other offers. Offer valid with online purchases only. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Tickets are subject to availability. Limit 8 tickets per order. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY BIG APPLE CIRCUS

Psst…Check out Fall-Winter Fun! Read the 2025-2026 Digital Fall Guide for New York Families!