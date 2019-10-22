The Best Places for Trick-or-Treating in New York City

October 31st marks the official day to stalk up on candy! While kids across the country go trick-or-treating in their local neighborhoods, city kids shake it up. To get candy, NYC kids will go the distance for the best neighborhoods, Halloween parades, and spots to fill up their buckets at the end of the night. Whether you hit up local businesses or travel to the more residential neighborhoods of NYC, we have you covered on where to find candy this year.

Manhattan

West 69th Street Near Central Park



If you live on the Upper West Side, it’s a must to check out this block that is fully decked out in Halloween decor. From mummy graveyards to traditional spider-webbed doors, this block does it right! Police typically block this area off from traffic from 4 pm-10 pm for trick-or-treaters, so there is tons of time to snag candy. Even if you are not planning on trick-or-treating, it’s worth it to take a stroll on Halloween night and admire the spooky decor.

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Washington Square Park Halloween Parade

Washington Square Arch, Washington Square N.

Before you hit the streets to trick-or-treat, join NYU and Community Board 2 for the 29th Annual Children’s Halloween Parade. Parents and children are invited to show off their costumes as they parade from the arch to LaGuardia Place, between Washington Square South and West 3rd Street. Awaiting them will be free trick-or-treat bags, Halloween games, and rides. Kick off your Halloween festivities early with this fun Greenwich Village event. Thursday, October 31st, 3 pm to 6 pm.

Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Clement Clarke Moore Park

W. 22 St. and 10 Ave.



Head up and down these brownstone blocks at Chelsea Clarke Moore Park — or “Seal Park” as locals call it. Trick-or-treat, admire the festive decorations, and see who has the best costume. To be in the action, you can head between 21st and 22nd streets, and between Ninth and 10th Avenues for the liveliest areas. For streets with less foot traffic, you can head to houses between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. Trick-or-treating kicks off around 6 pm.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Carnegie Hill Block Party

Each year, this neighborhood celebrates Halloween with a block party that has candy, contests, prizes, music, and dancing! Win a prize for your costume and see several decked out townhomes in spooky decorations. After the contest, head to the 90s for some more candy!

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

East Midtown

East Midtown invites children 12 and under with their families to go trick-or-treating with local businesses. The fun will begin at 919 Third Ave where there will be festive activities like face painting and a photo booth to take silly pictures. After, you can grab a bag and hit the streets to collect treats!

Neighborhood: Midtown

Trick-or-Treat the Terminal

89 East 42nd Street

Celebrate Halloween this year at Grand Central Terminal to trick-or-treat in a safe, easy, and indoor setting! There will be plenty of Halloween festivities, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, delicious sweets & treats, and raffle prizes. Participating Grand Central Terminal restaurants and shops will be giving away candy and other surprises to little ones in their costumes! October 27, free, 11 am-2 pm.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Washington Market Park Halloween Parade and Party

Corner of Beach St. and Greenwich Street

Join the Friends of Washington Market Park for this free public Halloween celebration. Parade in your costumes into Washington Market Park where the party will begin. Enjoy music from the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Band and juggling and hula-hooping acts from Playful Productions. Children can create their own crafts, learn parkour and stilt walking and participate in carnival games. Prizes, candy, and costume contest awards will be given away as well. Sunday, October 27: 1 pm to 3 pm

Neighborhood: Tribeca

Brooklyn

Time Out Market

55 Water St.

Kids will be able to get plenty of candy, but dinner first! If you don’t live in a super residential area, you and your family can head over to new Time Out Market that has 21 eateries with loads of variety. Have your dinner here and then hit up the different vendors that will be giving out candy as well! This place is huge, so make sure to check out the second floor where you can get fun Halloween photos that overlook the water and the Brooklyn Bridge! Oct 31, 3 pm-6 pm.

Neighborhood: Dumbo

Garden Place and Grace Court Alley

Explore this area for fun decorations and elaborate displays in front of the historic brownstone buildings. Trick-or-treating here is fun and safe as police block off traffic for the trick-or-treaters. This area is often a big hit, so if you want to fill your bucket, we suggest you come early to snag the best treats! If you are looking for a quieter spot in the area, you can head to Remsen and Joralemon streets.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Children’s Halloween Walk

Dekalb Ave. at Hall St.

For a family-friendly Halloween celebration, trick-or-treat on the streets and enjoy the musical performances right in front of homes. The parade starts from Pratt-Clinton Hill Community Garden at 5:30 pm. This event is for kids up to age 12 and parents are asked to supervise children.

Neighborhood: Clinton Hill

BAM boo!

30 Lafayette Ave.

Join in for the fun with these Halloween festivities by Brooklyn Academy of Music. This outdoor event will have music, arts and crafts, a bounce house, candy to give out, a costume contest, and more! October 31st, free, 4 pm.

Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Park Slope Halloween Parade

One of the best places to experience Halloween is the Park Slope Halloween Parade! Dress in your costume and join in on the parade at any time along the route. If you are planning on marching in the parade, be at 14th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues at 6:30 pm. The parade will end around the Old Stone House in Washington Park on Fifth Avenue. Afterward, local businesses will pass out candy to little trick-or-treaters!

Neighborhood: Park Slope

Queens

Jackson Heights Halloween Parade

Corner of 89th Street and 37th Avenue

Be one of the 3,000 anticipated attendees for the 28th installment of New York City’s second-largest Halloween parade. Participants, along with school groups, marching bands and dance groups will march down to 76th Street, decked out in their spooky attire. At the end of the route, trick-or-treaters will be gifted one of 3,200 bags of candy. Channel your Halloween spirit and join the Jackson Heights Beautification Group for this great event. Thursday, October 31, 5 pm.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

Middle Village

If you want to escape the crowds of trick-or-treaters, Middle Village is a great option. This neighborhood has a small-town vibe with wide sidewalks that make it easy to leisurely walk door to door. This residential area is considered a top place to trick-or-treat and will have decor for all to see. Make sure to check out the South and East of Juniper Valley Park as well.

Neighborhood: Middle Village

Sunnyside Gardens

Stroll around the calm neighborhood of Sunnyside Gardens where kids can trick-or-treat with light foot traffic. Once you get off the 7 line from the 46th/Bliss Street stop, go door to door and collect candy in this charming neighborhood.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside Gardens

Bronx

Fieldson

This lavish and scenic neighborhood makes for a great place to go trick-or-treating. With big trees and beautiful houses, this suburban neighborhood will definitely be a great neighborhood for candy. Fill up your buckets and stroll through the neighborhood while admiring the Tudor-style homes.

Neighborhood: Fieldson

Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd.

Come in costume and prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with Halloween-themed activities. Show off your costume at the Costume Parade, find your way out of the corn maze, pick up candy along the Candy Trail, and learn some of the animal’s favorite treats!

Neighborhood: Within Bronx Park