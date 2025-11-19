10 Great Spots for Ice Skating in New York City

Winter will be here before you know it. Spend winter days visiting some of these ice skating rinks around the city. Whether you’re a pro at skating or you’re stepping onto the ice for the first time, it’s sure to be an exciting experience for you and your family. Go and experience these ice skating rinks to welcome winter!

The Rink at Rockefeller Center -Most Iconic Ice Skating Rink in New York City

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

Open daily, 9 am to midnight

Admission: $22-$124

VIP tickets: $112-$204 (heated VIP lounge, complimentary skating rental, 20% off gift shop)

Skate Rental: $12

This is truly New York’s most iconic ice skating spot. With its stunning backdrop featuring the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, it’s the perfect photo opportunity for you and your family after your skating session.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park-Free Admission Ice Skating Rink in NYC

Bryant Park, 42nd St and Sixth Ave.

Open daily, 8 am to 10 pm, Select weekend & holidays: 8 am-midnight

Admission: Free, must reserve tickets online

Skate Rental: Start at $18.72

A perennial favorite, the Winter Village at Bryant Park is the ultimate spot for holiday fun. The ice skating rink here is the only one in New York City that offers free admission. While you’re here, be sure to check out the winter village shops and cozy igloos.

Riverbank State Park – Affordable Ice Skating Rink in New York City with Hudson River Views

679 Riverside Drive

Hours: Fridays 6-9 pm; Saturdays & Sundays 1-4 pm, 6-9 pm

Holidays 11 am-2 pm, 3-6 pm

Admission: $5 for adults (ages 12+) and $3 for children (under 12)

Skate Rental: $6

Riverbank is not just an ice skating rink; it’s also a 28-acre, multi-level, landscaped recreational facility, rising 69 feet above the Hudson River. This is an ideal spot to spend a winter day as a family, enjoying the skating rink, wandering around, and taking in views of the Hudson. Families often say Riverbank feels less crowded than any other ice skating rink in New York they’ve tried.

The Rink at Brookfield Place – Ice Skating Rink in NYC with Hudson and World Trade Center Views

230 Vesey St.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 4 to 8:45 pm

Weekends and Holidays, 9 am to 9:15 pm

Admission: $15 weekdays, $17 weekends and holidays

Skate Rental: $5 weekdays, $7 weekends and holidays

Brookfield Place is a modern ice skating rink in NYC that combines waterfront views with skating lessons. Skate where the pros train! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson and the World Trade Center at one of the city’s largest rinks. The Rink at Brookfield Place offers public skate hours by reservation as well as skating lessons if you’re looking to sharpen your skills as well as your skates.

LeFrak Center at Lakeside – Family Ice Skating Rink with Sports

171 East Drive, Brooklyn

Hours: Mon.-Thurs., 1:30-5:45 pm, Fri., 1:30-5:45 pm & 6:30-8:50 pm,

Sat., 12-4:45 pm & 8-9:50 pm, Sun., 12-4:45 pm

Admission: $10, Monday special: $5 all day, Evenings (7-10 pm) and holidays: $15

Skate Rental: $10

A 36,000-square-foot ice palace, LeFrak Center, located at Lakeside in Prospect Park, offers ice skating, figure skating, curling, hockey, and broomball during the winter, making it a great spot for any family that loves to be on the ice.

World Ice Arena – Indoor Ice Skating Rink in NYC for Practice

131-04 Meridian Road

Hours: Mon- Thurs., 10:30 am to 5:15 pm

Fri., 9 am to 5:15 pm & 7 to 9:50 pm

Sat., noon- 4:45 pm & 8-9:50 pm

Sun.: noon- 4:45 pm

Admission: $8 weekdays; $12 weekends and holidays

Skate Rental:$7

This massive indoor skating rink at World Ice Arena offers great space to practice your skating. Kids will love spending time taking laps around the ice or spending time in the coned-off section, where they can practice their figure skating moves. This is a great way to get your family out for some fun adventures during the winter! The coned-off area makes this ice skating rink in New York City a perfect place for kids to practice safely.

Skate at Domino Park – Ice Skating Rink with Manhattan Skyline Views

Domino Square, Williamsburg

Hours: Weekdays: 2:30 pm – 9 pm

Weekends/Holidays: 10:30 am– 9 pm

Admission: $18, half-price on Wed. &Thurs. nights for Verizon customers and NYC residents

Skate Rental: $2

From the glass boards to the skyline backdrop, this new ice skating rink in NYC always stands out. The 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at Domino Park offers a unique winter experience with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Open for public skating and private events, the rink features elegant glass dasher boards and top-quality refrigeration.

Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers – Year-Round Ice Skating Rink in NYC

Pier 61 Chelsea Piers

Admission: $22.50 with an account, $25 without

Skate Rental: $12

In addition to year-round skating, Sky Rink offers wonderful views of the Hudson River. This facility features two rinks and operates seven days a week. It’s a particularly family-friendly rink for all ages with skating lessons, skating school, youth hockey, and birthday parties.

Wollman Rink NYC – Central Park Ice Skating Rink with Skyline Views

830 5th Ave.

Hours: Mon. & Tues., 10 am to 2:30 pm

Wed., Thurs., and Sun., 10 am – 9 pm

Fri., Sat., 10 am-10 pm

Admission: $16 off-peak, $28 peak, $40 holidays

$11 children ages 4-12, kids 3 and under free

Skate Rental: $12

In the heart of Central Park, Wollman Rink offers a respite from the bustle of the city, and gorgeous views of the skyline. It is also likely to be a bit less crowded than The Rink at Rockefeller Center, so it’s a great spot to avoid crowds.

Roebling Rink – Ice Skating Rink in NYC by the Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Emily Warren Roebling Plaza

Hours: Mon-Thurs, noon – 9 pm; Fri- Sun., 10 am- 10 pm

Admission: $16 tickets

Skate Rental: $8

Skating here by the Brooklyn Bridge gives you a view unlike any other ice rink in New York City. The ice rink offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and is located next to the historic Brooklyn Bridge and provides a beautiful setting for ice skating with a backdrop of one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks.

Psst… Check out The Best Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area