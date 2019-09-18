The Best Golf Courses and Lessons for Kids in New York City

Head to one of these family-friendly golf courses where kids get to practice their putting and chipping skills! Kids get to learn about golf, work with an instructor and perfect their skills. Take a look at our round-up of golf lessons for kids throughout New York City!

For other sports that your kids may be interested in, check out Soccer for Toddlers: Programs and Classes for Little Kickers

Manhattan

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association

E 83rd St. between Park and Madison Ave.

212-360-0022

Join Yorkville Youth Athletic Association on the new Loyola High School turf for golf instruction with resident golf expert, Jesse Levine. Sessions will introduce participants to the skills and correct forms for putting, chipping, pitching and full swing. Students will also learn the rules and etiquette of the game. The early session will be for grades two through four and the later session will be for grades five through eight. Sessions will be held every Saturday until November 9.

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy

50 W 90th St

917-270-7257

With curriculum based upon age-appropriate childhood development techniques, golf skills and athletic development, Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy helps children develop the skills and enthusiasm necessary to become a life-long golfer. In addition to camps, special programs and private lessons, the academy offers a variety of weekly classes for children of all ages and skill levels.

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

59 Chelsea Piers

212-336-6400

Through an array of camps, clinics, programs and private lessons, young golfers are given the opportunity to improve their skills and enhance their appreciation for the game. For beginner golfers, the focus will be on the fundamentals of a swing, including grip, body alignment and poster. More advanced junior golfers will work alongside instructors to perfect repeating motions and develop mental strategies. Students will also learn safety, etiquette and the rules of the game. Junior golfers of all ages and skill levels are welcomed.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Junior Autistic Golfers Academy

271B Cadman Plaza E #20171

917-200-7702

Established in 2010, Brooklyn Junior Autistic Golfers Academy is dedicated to and specializes in working with all families, especially those with youth who have autism. The coaching strategies are structured to improve playing abilities while enjoying the great game of golf. This nonprofit offers a variety of programs including community outreach, parent and youth interactive programs and annual PGA Championship event outings. Private outings and lessons are also offered by appointment only. Contact Brooklyn Junior Autistic Golfers Academy for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Neighborhood: Downtown Brooklyn

CityParks Junior Golf Center

8850 14th Ave.

718-259-2999

Whether participants are looking to explore and have fun or commit to becoming competitive, dedicated junior golfers, CityParks Foundation, along with First Tee of Metropolitan NY, has the program or class perfect for their needs. As students age and improve their skills, they can move through the TARGET and PLAYer classes. For junior golfers interested in competing in tournaments, the Junior Golf Academy during the summer would be an option as well. The goals of all the junior golf programs are to build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through golf.

Neighborhood: Dyker Heights

Brooklyn Greens

1001 Irving Ave., #16

917- 982-8522

With PGA professional Nick Teodosio, using an indoor virtual green simulator, beginner students will be given an eye-opening context to their understanding of the game. In each one-on-one lesson, the focus will be on individualized skill development. Whether participants are experienced golfers looking to improve their game or picking up a club for the very first time, Nick’s approach to golf instruction is sure to fit their needs.

Neighborhood: Ridgewood

Queens

Danny Choi Golf Academy



Spring Rock Golf Center

377 Denton Ave.

718-757–2295

Danny Choi, a US Kids Golf certified instructor, offers a number of golfing lessons and services, including club fitting and digital video analysis. Along with private, playing and group lessons, Danny Choi Golf Academy also offers junior swing coaching and a beginner series package. Additionally, the Junior Summer Camp is available, which provides an enjoyable experience learning the game of golf while creating a strong foundation of techniques and knowledge necessary for participants to enjoy the game. The five-day program, which occurs weekly beginning in July, is suitable for boys and girls ages 6 to 12.

Neighborhood: Hillside Manor

Gabe Lee Golf

Alley Pond Golf Center

232-1 Northern Blvd., Little Neck, NY 11362

917-885-5974

With a mixture of data tools, course management knowledge and various approaches to swing thought, Gabe Lee offers students a tour-level approach to the game of golf. Each lesson is designed around the individual student’s natural tendencies and swing, complete with multistage assessments, video analysis and an off-hours helpline. Rates for corporate outings, pro-am appearances and junior golfer lessons can be obtained by contacting Gabe Lee directly.

Neighborhood: Douglaston

Bronx/Riverdale

The Club of Riverdale

2600 Netherland Ave

718-796-9099

At The Club of Riverdale, their junior golf academy is available seven days a week during the school year for children of all ages and skill levels. All junior programs are designed to be fun experiences that are engaging but beneficial at the same time. From the Quickstart program, designed to teach the simple fundamentals of a golf swing and enjoy the indoor simulator, to the High Performance program which involves more individualized coaching, fitness and game strategies, TRC Junior Golf is certain to take its students love for the game and golfing skills to the next level.

Neighborhood: Spuyten Duyvil

Mosholu Golf Course



3545 Jerome Ave.

718-655-0655

Mosholu Golf Course is a place of tradition as it was one of the first golf courses in the US. This golf course is ideal for both beginners and experts alike. With a vibrant and friendly atmosphere, the whole family will enjoy a day of golf. Mosholu sits on 20,000 square feet of green where you can practice and warm up your putting and chipping. The best part is that it is convenient to get to for residents of Manhattan, Bronx and lower Westchester. For golfing sessions, check out their website for prices.

Neighborhood: Van Cortlandt Park

Turtle Cove Golf Center



1 City Island Road, Pelham Bay Park, NY

718-885-1129

Whether your kids are new to golf or have been practicing for some time, Turtle Cove Golf Center works with your child to create a personalized experience. Your children will get to work with teaching professionals that help your mini golfer establish goals and a training plan. At Turtle Cove Golf Center, they offer private and semi-private, individual lessons, as well as five lesson packages. All lessons, classes, and clinics include ball and loaner clubs. Don’t forget to check out their “Family Putt Putt” miniature golf package. This includes access to their 18 hole golf course, a 12-inch pizza, mozzarella sticks and bottles of water ($39 plus tax).

Neighborhood: Pelham Bay Park