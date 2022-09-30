The Best Fall Sports for Kids in New York City 2022

Fall is finally here! It’s a season for back to school, apple picking and pumpkin spice lattes, but it also comes with a new season of sports for kids of all ages. Sports are a great way for kids to get active, make new friends and learn important life skills like discipline and work ethic. Here are some great fall sports for kids to try this year!

Volleyball

Volleyball brings teammates together and teaches kids to depend on each other, and it’s perfect for kids who want to be a member of a tight-knit unit. Plus, this sport is inside, which means games happen rain or shine and you won’t have to brave dropping fall temperatures. You can find kids volleyball classes through Big City Volleyball, NYC Volleyball Academy or the Chelsea Piers Field House.

Lacrosse

If your child is already an involved athlete looking for another sport to play, consider giving lacrosse a try. Lacrosse combines skills from other sports and it’s a great choice for young athletes looking for a new challenge. It’s a fast-growing sport, so now’s a great time to jump on board! Learn all about it with Docs NYC or Brooklyn Lacrosse.

Tennis

The US Open is a New York summer staple, so the fall is a great time to get your kids involved in tennis. Tennis requires strength, endurance and a positive attitude, and it’s perfect for kids who are looking for an individual sport rather than a team sport. Super Stars Tennis and NYJTL are amazing places to get your kids started.

Football

It wouldn’t be fall without football! Learn the ins and outs of the sport by getting your kids involved with flag football. Find flag football leagues at Asphalt Green, Chelsea Piers and Fastbreak Sports.

Cross Country

If you’re a family that loves running, getting your child involved in cross country is a great choice. It doesn’t require any equipment other than sneakers, and New York City has no shortage of parts for your kids to practice in. It’s also an easy sport for parents to join in on!

Field Hockey

It’s not quite ice hockey season yet, but field hockey is in full swing! Field hockey requires skills that are incredibly useful in everyday life, like strength, endurance and resilience. There are plenty of places around the city to learn the basics of the sport, like Greenwich Field Hockey Club.

Soccer

Soccer is a super popular sport for young kids, especially in the fall. It’s a great way for kids to make friends and to help them develop skills that will take them to the next level. Check out programs like Soccer Stars, SocRoc and Soccer Kids NYC to get your future soccer star started.

Tee Ball

Introduce your kids to the fundamental skills of softball and baseball by signing them up for a tee ball league! It’s an energetic way to teach kids the rules of baseball and softball and skills like throwing, hitting and fielding. Chelsea Piers and Greenwich Village Little League are great places to get started.

Golf

Golf teaches kids patience, practice and discipline while having fun at the same time! Your kids can learn the skills they need to improve their performance on the green as they get older, like putting, chipping, pitching and full swings. There’s a number of places to go for golfing lessons in the city, like Aviator Golf Center, The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers and the Junior Golf Center.