The 9 Best Places For Apple Picking on Long Island

Nothing tastes better than farm fresh produce any time of year. During the fall, apple picking is a great way to get your family outside together, support local businesses and promote a healthy lifestyle. Long Island has several farms to choose from when it comes to this beloved fall activity. Check out the list below to start planning your next outing!

Breeze Hill Farm

31215 County Road – Route 48, Peconic, NY 11958

631 – 876 – 5159

Located on the North Fork of Long Island in Peconic, Breeze Hill Farm features over 72 acres of sprawling apple orchards! Honey Crisp, Granny Smith and Fuji are only a few of the 26 varieties of apples offered here. After you’re done picking, you can enjoy some sweet treats from Breeze Hill’s farm stand, like apple cider donuts or freshly baked pies!

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935

631 – 734 – 6441

Wickham’s Bicentennial Fruit Farm is a great place to take your family for apple picking in September and October! This farm is on a beautiful waterfront property in Cutchogue, NY. Wickham’s Fruit Farm also has gift boxes of fresh farm fresh apples, jam and honey that you can send to someone special.

Milk Pail U-Pick Farm

50 Horsemill Ln, Water Mill, NY 11976

631 – 537 – 2565

If you’re looking for a fun option near the Hamptons for apple picking, the Milk Pail U-Pick Farm is the perfect spot to check out! This farm grows dwarf apple trees, making picking easy for all ages. In addition to having apples during the fall, pumpkin, gourds and squash are also available for picking!

Seven Ponds Orchard

65 7 Ponds Rd, Water Mill, NY 11976

631 – 726 – 8015

Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill is another great place to head to for u-pick apples, fresh baked goods and produce this fall! Seven Ponds Orchard offers a wide selection of apples to choose from. For more information on picking conditions as the season gets rolling, check the farm’s Facebook page for regular updates.

Lewin Farms

201-709 Fresh Pond Ave, Calverton, NY 11933

631 – 929 – 4327

You can pick apples and enjoy beautiful scenery when you stop by Lewin Farms in Calverton, NY! This family farm is now in its fourth generation. After you’re done picking apples, check out the annual Lewin Farms corn maze for some extra fun!

Harbes Family Farm and Orchard

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631 – 482 – 7641

Bring your family on over to Riverhead and enjoy all that Harbes Family Farm and Orchard have to offer this fall! Harbes Orchard offers over 27 different varieties of apples to choose from. In addition to apple picking, you can also pick pumpkins, go on a hayride or navigate through a corn maze!

Hayden’s Peach Orchard

561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River, NY 11792

631 – 929 – 1115

Another great place for apple picking this fall is Hayden’s Peach Orchard! This farm is located on the picturesque North Shore of Long Island. To stay up to date on all things happening at the farm, I’d recommend following their Facebook page.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631 – 726 – 4667

Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill offers apple picking every Saturday and Sunday! As noted on their website, Hank’s Pumpkintown will be officially opening for the season on September 10th, 2022. After you’re done gathering delicious apples, there’s so many other fun things for your little ones to do on the weekends, including duck races, a jump pad, a fifty foot tube slide, calf milking and so much more!

Woodside Orchards

Aquebogue, 729 Main Rd, Aquebogue, NY 11931

631 – 722 – 5770

Starting in the second week of September through the end of October, apple picking is happening at Woodside Orchards! Woodside Orchards grows 28 varieties of apples throughout the season. You can find out more about these varieties on their website.

