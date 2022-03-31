The 9 Best Escape Rooms in NYC

Escape rooms have grown in popularity over the last few years. Bring a group of friends or go with your family and experience this unique activity as they lock you in a themed room where you are forced to work with the people around you to uncover puzzles and answers to move on to the next room, and eventually your escape.

You and your group will have to work your way through the rooms until you’re finally able to escape! New York City has amazing escape rooms that could make any ordinary day memorable. We’ve compiled a list of The 9 Best Escape Rooms in NYC!

160 Broadway, New York, NY 10038

BrainXcape prides itself on their realistic, challenging and fun games. They have created and decorated each room with as much detail as a real movie set. Take your friends or family out to experience the Haunted Hotel where guests often lose their way and senses as they obsess over the famed artist, Damian Van Gorn’s, original paintings. Enter the game Rikers, 1932 and follow the plan if you want to see freedom. They also have a limited edition Game of God where you must use magic to keep peace within your kingdom. These mysterious rooms are bound to make your experience a memorable one!

39 W 32nd St 4th floor, New York, NY 10001

The escape room, “The Ultimate Heist”, will make you feel like you’re in a movie! This escape room takes place in December of 1998 and scientists believe that they have detected the presence of an alien artifact in the home of an infamous thief. You and your team are tasked with breaking into his home, bypassing his security systems, and finding the artifact. You can have as many as 10 people on your team but you must work together to find the artifact before the thief finds you! Check out their website to see the other escape rooms they offer like the Lost Spy, Alien Encounter and the Egyptian Tomb!

24 W 25th Street New York, NY 10010

Take a break from your busy life and enjoy an escape room for a change of scenery. The beautifully crafted environment of the game will immerse you completely into the game. You can book any of their games such as The Submarine which is a story-driven adventure under the sea, The Dig where you and your team have been called to the deep depths of the earth, The Agency where you’ll use your skills as a secret agent to complete a classified investigative mission and The Office where you’re stuck at work and can’t leave. Check out their website to see the rest of their games!

247 West 36th Street Suite 101 New York, NY 10018

This location’s 60-minute private games will make your escape room experience fun and memorable. They have games such as the High-Speed NYC where you have to escape a speeding train. They also have The Perfect Heist where you’ll have to find the hidden treasure in the basement of a mobster. The Sugar Rush escape room is interactive and you’ll have to find all the tools and ingredients that your competitors have hidden from you. Pick your favorite and have a blast!

265 W37th Street, Suite 802A, New York, NY 10018

Sine 2014, Mission Escape Game has been creating fun games and environments that stimulate your brain all while having fun. This location has 4 different games to choose from. They have Operation: End of Days A as well as B which are both sci-fi themed. They also have Escape the Hydeout where Dr. Jekyll has gone missing and it’s your job to investigate what happened. Finally, they have a cyberpunk theme for the game Carbon: 3708 where you and your team will have to infiltrate the headquarters of the evil corporation Cyber Industries and save humanity!

325 W 38th st, New York, NY, 10018

OMEscape has three different, equally interesting escape rooms that you can choose from. If you decide to experience the Laboratory of BioHazard, be prepared to use the sewage system to find Dr. Snake’s laboratory and find the cure to a neurotoxin before he returns and sees you. The Penitentiary is another popular escape room in this location. A serial killer, “Night Stalker”, has vanished from the prison and it’s your job to use the clues he has left behind to escape too. Find the missing Omega Keys in the Room X escape room as you try to escape the time continuum created by time travelers!

255 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

This is a super fun game where you go through 5 hi-tech games. You’ll have to solve puzzles, dodge lasers and disarm a paint bomb. If you’re not successful in time, you’ll get blasted! This is perfect for any group and you’ll be sure to have so much fun! Check out the website to book a day.

594 Pacific Street Brooklyn, NY 11217

This haunted escape room is sure to have your adrenaline running. You can bring up to 8 people to experience the escape room with you. You and your group will be trapped in a spooky house with a spirit guide. You will all have to figure out what her wish is in 60 minutes or you’ll be stuck there for eternity! They offer one hour of play for $70 and if you bring more than one partner, it’s an added $35 for each person. Even though this is a haunted escape room, there are no jump scares or gore. Children ages 8 and up are welcome to experience this activity but kids under 12 years old, need a chaperone with them.

621 Court Street 2nd fl Brooklyn, NY 11231

Bring your team and prepare to tackle your choice of an escape room. You can pick from three different options: Temple Escape, Mission: Reactor and Haunted. Be ready to experience things like special effects, darkness, confine spaces, theatrical lighting and fog effects. You and your team will have an hour to complete the escape room. In order to play, you must make an appointment online in advance. They allow up to 5 people to be in one room with varying prices depending on how many people are participating.