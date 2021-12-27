The 10 Best Baby Monitors

As parents, we understand a good night’s sleep is essential for our babies, therefore, choosing the best baby monitor is key. Navigating the latest and greatest in baby gear such as highchairs and strollers can be both exciting and overwhelming, but we’ve got you covered! From low-tech two-way radio connectivity to sleek designs and classic models, we’ve chosen our top 11 baby monitors sure to give every parent peace of mind!

Infant Optics DX-R 8 PRO

The Infant Optics DX-R 8 PRO displays a crisp quality picture on a 5-inch screen, a frequency range of up to 1,000 feet, and noise reduction capabilities that drown out fans and other background noises, this baby monitor is the ideal monitor for parents looking for tech with non-Wi-Fi capabilities. Starting at $200.

Like the Infant Optics DX-R 8 Pro, The Eufy SpaceView Pro provides parents, once again, with great picture quality on a five-inch 720P HD screen, night vision, two-way audio, and the ability to pan to all corners of the room – and all without the need for Wi-Fi! This baby monitor also boasts a replaceable-battery life of up to 14 to 15 hours. Starting at $169.

This baby monitor provides parents with some straight-up data. The smart sock device is worn on your baby’s foot throughout the night. The sock-like contraption can track changes in your baby’s heart rate or oxygen levels through an app on your phone. The Owlet Duo Smart Monitor can also stream in 1080P HD resolution, has a 4x zoom, a 130-degree wide-angle lens, and two-way talk capabilities. Starting at $400.

Perfect for when apartment city living means the baby gear also needs to be a space saver. The Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount is a tech-savvy baby monitor that’s not overly complicated for less than tech-savvy parents. Similar to the Owlet Duo Smart Monitor, the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor also provides parents with wearable breathing wear to monitor their child’s sleeping patterns. Once mounted, this baby monitor can provide a 1080p bird’s eye view of your baby’s room transmitted directly to your personal smart device. And with a 256-bit encryption, your data and baby’s vital information is secure from hackers. Starting at $220.

Let’s be honest, if you live in a small space there may not be a need for a video monitor. The Vtech DM221 Audio Baby Monitor is a great option if you want to carry the monitor from one end of the apartment to the other. This baby monitor does not provide a live video feed, nor does it require Wi-Fi connectivity. The Vtech DM221 Audio Baby Monitor has a frequency range of up to 1,000 feet, a rechargeable battery life of up to 16 hours when not plugged in, a five-level light-up sound indicator, and a talk-back intercom. At under $50 this is our budget pick. Starting at $40.

Watch your baby sleep when puttering about your home as well as when out and about on the go with the Motorola Connect60 Video Monitor! This hybrid baby monitor can operate over the classic, low-tech FHSS frequency or over Wi-Fi through the Hubble Connected app allowing you to monitor your baby around the clock! Starting at $180.

The Cubo AI Plus Smart Baby Monitor not only tracks your baby’s vital signs but also learns from them too as your baby grows. Shaped like a small bird, this baby monitor’s Artificial Intelligence technology alerts parents if their baby turns over in their sleep or has their face covered and provides “danger zone” detection for curious toddlers by the stairs or in the kitchen via a series of chirps and cheeps over its accompanying app. Starting at $300.

While the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor and Owlet Duo Smart Baby Monitor offered smart technology and wearable devices to track changes in your baby’s vital signs, the Miku Smart Baby Monitor tracks those vitals without the use of wearable smart gear. This baby monitor can track your baby’s breathing and sleep patterns through its 140 degree, 1080P resolution camera alone. The Miku Smart Baby Monitor also comes with custom dual Ole Wolff speakers and two-way microphone audio capabilities. Starting at $349.