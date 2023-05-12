10 Best Kid-Friendly Arcades in NYC!

A trip to the arcade is sure to entertain you and your family for hours. The entire family will be able to have a blast whether that’s playing a driving game or aggressively chasing ghosts in a classic game of Pac-Man!

Even when you go home, the fun won’t be over while everyone sifts through their winnings and prizes of the day! Eat some themed food, take silly pictures, and enjoy some amusement at one of these kid-friendly arcades located around NYC.

Pier 60 New York, NY 10011

The arcade is just one of many things to do here! They have popular games like Mario Kart, Jurassic Park, and Pac-Man.

When you’re done with gaming and you’re looking for a new source of entertainment, take the family to one of their bowling lanes or play a lively game of laser tag!

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Located inside Nickelodeon Universe, In the Game is full of new games, immersive virtual reality experiences, prizes and more. Load up your Play Card and start gaming!

8 Mott Street, New York, NY 10013

With this arcade’s varying games, everyone in the family will find something to obsess over. They have games ranging from rhythm and dance, Ticket and Novelty, Fighting, Driving, and Shooting.

Whether you make a spontaneous trip with the family for a day or plan a private party for a special occasion, everyone is sure to have a blast! The best part is that they’re open year-round for your convenience.

Multiple Locations

Here’s the perfect arcade for the little ones in your family! With an average of 70 games per location, there’s no limit to the amount of fun you can have. Plus, some locations offer Sensory Sensitive Saturdays for kids with autism and other special needs.

1149 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230

Find a wide range of entertainment to enjoy with the family. This family-friendly environment is clean, safe, and comfortable. They have an indoor playground with tunnels, slides, and tubes to cater to any child’s imagination.

Play unique arcade games like Hopstar, a virtual hopscotch activity, as well as Lane Master and Big Rig,m where toddlers can learn to race. Take your chance at winning up to 2500 tickets per play and redeem them for some exciting prizes.

Multiple Locations

Dave and Buster’s is fun for the whole family. Play arcade games as well as tabletop, air hockey, ping pong, billiards and more. It’s perfect for kids and those who want to feel like they’re kids again.

2955 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

All ages are welcome at Land-O-Fun! Your kids can play arcade games, ride in bumper cars or get pampered at the Dream Spa-Salon. You can also choose to check out their other attractions like their indoor play area or bowling.

Don’t leave with any empty hands: redeem your tickets for some prizes from their collection of over a thousand different goodies!

6626 Metropolitan Ave, Queens, NY 11379

Time will fly when you step into this arcade. You can guarantee that no one will be bored with over 80 games to choose from, kiddie rides, laser tag, bumper cars, and so much more.

They even have a playground and toddler area that will entertain kids of any age. Stay for the day and stop by their café for some classic food items like pizzas to sandwiches.

80-28 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385

Walk into this arcade and prepare for your jaw to drop. The atmosphere is fun and exciting, getting everyone in the mood for some tickets, games, and food! They have some classic games like Pac-Man, Skeeball, and Basketball!

If you have time to explore some of their other fun attractions, make sure to check out their laser tag, bounce area, and VR. Take home some fun prizes and share the experience with the whole family!

3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314

Open every day, this arcade will have you and the kids excited for some quality family time. You can either go online and reserve your spot with a group, or walk-in, buy tokens, and start gaming. You can get 100 tokens for just $20 or if you’re determined to play every game, you can get 600 tokens for $100!

But wait… cause the fun doesn’t stop there! They have exciting rides to pick from like bumper cars as well as laser tag, batting cages, and even a basketball court.