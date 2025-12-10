Teenagers! Understanding Whats Happening in Your Teen’s Brain

Have you ever looked at your teen and thought to yourself, “What in the world is going on inside of that brain?” Turns out, there’s quite a lot.

The teenage brain is very different from that of an adult. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, adolescence is an important time for brain development. This is because the brain is not fully developed until the mid to late 20s, when the prefrontal cortex is matured. This is the part of the brain responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing and making good decisions. So, when your teen thinks it’s a good idea to skip class and hang with friends instead, you can blame the lack of brain development (but they are still grounded).

On the topic of hanging out with friends, you might wonder why it seems your teen can’t go an hour without some form of socialization. They are glued to their phones and want to be anywhere but home. This is because brain development is connected to social experiences during adolescence. The NIMH states that changes to the areas of the brain responsible for social processes can lead teens to focus more on peer relationships and social experiences. This means that your teen is placing more value on hanging with friends than the consequences of doing so. For the teen brain, the enjoyment of the company of friends outweighs the fear of getting caught skipping class. Still grounded, though!

But, according to NIMH, the teen brain is adaptable, with an amazing ability to respond to new experiences and situations. “Taking challenging classes, exercising, and engaging in creative activities like art or music can strengthen brain circuits and help the brain mature,” they said. That’s why it’s important to encourage your teen to engage in extracurricular activities. While these activities also look stellar on a college application, they are truly encouraging positive brain development at a crucial time.

Also crucial to teenage brain development is a solid sleep schedule. If you find your child is staying up all night and exhausted all day long, you’re not alone. Melatonin, the sleep hormone, functions differently in teens. Levels are much higher late at night and drop significantly in the morning, which explains why your little night owl is a zombie when it comes time to get up for school. However, getting enough sleep is important for impulse control and focus, so it’s important to encourage your teenager to step away from the midnight group chats and into a warm bed.

With so much going on up there, it’s not surprising that the teen brain also responds differently to stress. According to the NIMH, this is a time when stress-related mental illnesses like anxiety and depression can occur. “Ongoing changes in the brain, along with physical, emotional, and social changes, can make teens more likely to experience mental health problems,” they stated. It’s important to recognize the signs of mental illness in your teen and respond accordingly with professional help.

While raising teenagers can be difficult (to put it mildly), you’ll be glad to learn that the teenage brain is highly resilient. “Despite the stresses and challenges that come with adolescence, most teens go on to become healthy adults,” says the NIMH. “Some changes in the brain during this critical phase of development actually help support resilience and mental health over the long term.” So, despite the many challenges of adolescence for both teens and parents, your child is likely to grow into a happy, healthy adult.