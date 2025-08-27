The City That Never Sleeps (on Love): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC Moments

Engagement Headlines, New York Memories: Taylor & Travis’s Romance Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story may have roots in Kansas City, but New York has become one of the most visible backdrops for their relationship. From date nights to public outings, the couple has often chosen the city to showcase their romance, making it the perfect lens through which to trace their journey leading up to their engagement.

Psst … Check Out Tamron Hall on Motherhood, Her Son Moses, and the Magic of Harlem

The Beginning

Their New York chapter began in October 2023 when both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. That same weekend, they were seen dining at Nobu before the show and then hand-in-hand at the SNL after-party at Catch Steak, where Kelce famously helped Swift out of their car himself rather than letting security step in—a sweet, intimate gesture that quickly made headlines. The next evening, they were spotted leaving the Waverly Inn together, their comfort and connection on full display.

By September 2024, their bond was even stronger, and they returned to New York. They shared a cozy dinner at Lucali in Brooklyn, attended a friend’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios, and were photographed together at the US Open. There, they indulged in playful PDA and even sang along to music, delighting fans who were watching as much for the match as for the couple in the stands.

December 2024 brought another romantic New York moment as they strolled through the Meatpacking District on a rainy evening, stylishly coordinated in holiday looks and walking hand in hand. In March 2025, the pair kept things more low-key with dinner at Del Frisco’s Grille in Brookfield Place, both dressed in matching gray ensembles that spoke to their easy intimacy.

Psst … Read About How Millennials Are Rethinking Love: Why Friendships Are Winning Over Marriage

By the summer of 2025, their New York appearances had become routine but no less captivating. On June 20, they were photographed leaving a Manhattan restaurant together on a warm summer night, and a week later, on June 28, they dined in the West Village, where Swift wore a chic houndstooth Balmain dress while Kelce opted for a relaxed summer style.

The Proposal

Although Kelce’s proposal happened elsewhere—an intimate garden setting with a reported $38,000 array of flowers— at his estate in Leawood, Kansas. The engagement, announced on August 26, 2025, reverberated back through all of their public New York moments. The city has repeatedly served as the stage where they’ve shared their most high-profile dates and milestones.

Their romance may span stadiums, games, and global tours, but New York remains the place where their relationship shines most vividly in public. Both Swift and Kelce have spoken in the past about wanting children, though neither has them yet, and they also share the common bond of each having just one sibling—Taylor with her brother, Austin, and Travis with his brother, Jason. While they haven’t set a wedding date, the couple says they plan to wait until after the Super Bowl before walking down the aisle.

Family has always been at the center of their lives, and both are known for their close ties at home—whether it’s Swift spending downtime with her parents or Kelce’s warm, playful bond with his nieces. That foundation of strong family support seems to be one of the qualities drawing them even closer together as they step into this next chapter.

Psst… Check Out Lisa Marie Riley of @OneFunnyLisaMarie on Healing Humor, Food and Family