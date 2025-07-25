Target Ends Its Price-Matching Policy After 12 Years

The price-matching policy will end on July 28, 2025.

After 12 years, Target stores will end their famed price match policy. The change will go into effect on Monday, January 28th, at all Target locations.

Introduced to the public over a decade ago in 2013, the price match policy allowed guests to find cheaper prices for the exact same item at competitors such as Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, without having to leave Target. Former Target CEO and president Gregg Steinhafel, who championed the policy, said it provided “unbeatable value.”

Now, the new policy will no longer match competitors’ prices but only match Target’s online prices.

In a Reddit post on a Target sub, an internal memo cited guest feedback for the reason for the price-matching change, with the company telling CBS News that “guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers.”

“Effective July 28: We’re updating our Price Match Policy to reflect guest feedback,” the memo read. “Since most price matches happen within Target, we’re adjusting our price match policy to exclusively match our in-store, app, and Target.com pricing, including Target.

The price-matching change comes as the retail giant faces financial struggles. Sales were down by almost one billion, according to a quarterly report released by the company earlier this year, as the brand faced boycotts following its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) rollbacks that lessened the visibility and sale of women-owned, Black-owned, and LGBTQ+ fronted brands. These decisions, coupled with low-staffed stores, have led to longer lines, understocked shelves and less foot traffic into stores overall.

The change has received mixed feedback from both consumers and Target workers. Many are worried about guest reactions and the lack of transparency that it may pose.

“Not only is this change going to put cashiers in a terrible position with regard to guests who are expecting the old policy, it’s also going to force them to disclose that Target may be charging them more for for the same product in the same location based purely on how that item is purchased,” said one Reddit user.

“It irritates the hell out of me that I have to check prices in the app to make sure I’m not getting screwed while shopping in the store. It would be one thing if the lower prices only pertained to online purchases being shipped from a warehouse with lower overhead, but when it’s cheaper to order via the app for in-store pickup or drive up vs shopping myself in the store? Ridiculous,” said another.

For decades, Target has competed with Walmart and Amazon as the top destination for everything from groceries to household essentials. However, as the company expanded into its exclusive brands, it has witnessed growth in sales. Its Good & Gather private label brand generates nearly $4 billion in annual sales and is a key driver of the company’s food and beverage sales, which have grown significantly in recent years.

The big box store will still offer its own version of discounts and coupons. Its Target Circle program allows guests to receive discounts during various promotional weeks (such as the just-passed Target Week aligned with Amazon Prime days) on a variety of items, from groceries to household items. While an annual membership is not required, a valid phone number and email address are needed to sign up.

Guests can still price match Walmart and Amazon until the price-matching policy goes into effect on July 28th. Target is currently promoting its back-to-school sale, offering markdowns on needed items, including markers, pencils, notebooks, and more. Customers can check the Target app or ask for the Target.com price after July 28th.

