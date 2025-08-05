Tamron Hall on Motherhood, Her Son Moses, and the Magic of Harlem



Tamron Hall has been a familiar face on daytime TV since 2019, known for her honest conversations and down-to-earth style. That’s why so many moms across the city and beyond tune in while managing the daily juggle of family life, from prepping meals to feeding babies and everything in between.

Now, the Emmy-winning TV host and bestselling author is adding a new title to her busy career: children’s book author. Her debut picture book, Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid, was just released this spring and has already made its way onto The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Inspired by her 6-year-old son Moses, Harlem Honey is a sweet story about family, identity, and what it means to feel at home, even when you’re in a new place. Seen through the eyes of a curious little boy walking through Harlem, the story reflects the everyday moments of growing up, figuring things out, and trying something new.

We caught up with Tamron to hear about the personal inspiration behind her book, what it’s like to parent a strong-willed child, and her favorite family moments in Harlem. She opens up about raising her son, Moses, in New York City, handling the challenges of parenting a shy, curious kid, and why curiosity and community matter so much to her.

Congratulations on your first children’s book, “Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid.” What inspired you to tell this particular story, and why now?

My son is now in grade school, and I’ve seen him blossom in so many ways. I feel that cultivating curiosity not only helped him grow but also helped me parent a very shy child. I could see in real time how curiosity can help kids handle change and face their fears when going to new places and meeting new faces. And now that he’s older, I feel comfortable sharing this story through the little character inspired by him.

Moses, the main character, is based on your son. What parts of his personality made it into the book?

So much of his personality made it into the book. From the very first page, when you meet this very defiant little boy, that is my son. He’s very strong-willed. My son is also an only child and exhibits a sense of independence in his play. Also, his sense of adventure. He loves walking around the city and driving around. We like to call him “human navigation.”

The book touches on finding home in unfamiliar places. Why was that theme important to explore?

In my own life, I’ve moved a lot. I left home for college at age 18, and I’ve since lived in Philadelphia, Chicago, Bryan College Station, which is a small town in Texas, and my career has taken me around the world. And so for me, my life has been a series of entering unfamiliar rooms and meeting new people, but when I saw that my son was a bit more shy, I wanted to use what I’ve learned in my own experience as a reporter and talk show host, to embrace curiosity and how to face my fears.

You spotlight some iconic Harlem landmarks in the book. How did you choose which places to include?

Many of the places I included were places that I was excited to see when I moved to New York in 2008. There are so many exciting places in the city, but these were iconic. I was inspired to include these Harlem landmarks after meeting a little boy who attended school not far from the Apollo, who had never seen the actual building. We take so many iconic locations like the Apollo for granted, but every day, a kid gets to see it for the first time.

You mentioned noticing that Moses would act differently in new environments. How do you support him through those moments of discomfort or transition?

We try to use scaffolding, a parenting method where you provide support for your child when they need it or when they’re trying new things, and then you slowly reduce that support as your child gets more independent. I try to explain to Moses what we’re about to do, where we’re going, and some expectations of things that might be happening. It’s not always foolproof because when you walk into a new room, you can’t anticipate everything. But I’ve found that sharing as much as possible, whether traveling on an airplane or going into a new restaurant, has helped tremendously.

What have been your favorite moments exploring Harlem with your son in real life?

Sunday brunches in Harlem are as iconic as the location. You can pick any place in Harlem on a Sunday, and you’re bound to have a phenomenal time. We recently went to BLVD Bistro with him, and he had the best time. We love the music and the fun; it’s always a celebration.

What lessons do you hope children (and their parents) take away from “Harlem Honey”?

I hope they take away how powerful curiosity is. Whether you’re a 5-year-old or a 95-year-old, having a sense of curiosity about people and places is so liberating. It allows our children to be brave and independent and sparks their development. It’s a universal thing.

You’re a bestselling author, Emmy-winning host, and a mom. What’s your secret to balancing it all … if there is one?

I don’t have a secret, but I definitely live by my calendar. I try to plan my day minute by minute. For some, that might be a bit rigid, but for me, it allows me to handle the things that I need to take care of in a timely fashion. But I try to be flexible and embrace spontaneity!

When you’re not on set, what does an ideal weekend look like for you and your son in New York City?

It depends on the time of year, but in the summer, we love to go to the park. We love going to the West Side Highway. It’s one of our favorite places, and we love discovering all of the different corners and crevices of the park. We also just love going to Central Park, hanging out around the Great Lawn, and playing soccer.

With back-to-school on the horizon, what’s one piece of parenting advice you live by when it comes to helping your kids transition back to school?

One of the things I do is I try to explore how he’s feeling and have an honest conversation about what he’s excited about and nervous about. I also think it’s important to be patient with your kid as they go through that transition.

