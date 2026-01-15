Tamron Hall’s Heartfelt Speech on the Village Behind Her Success and NAACP Nomination

Tamron Hall on the Women Who Built Her Success

Earlier this week, the 2026 NAACP Image Award nominations were announced, and one of our favorite NYC moms, Tamron Hall, earned another nomination for Outstanding Talk Series. The ABC series was recognized for Outstanding Talk Series for the seventh time since its 2019 debut.

True to form, Tamron shared the news on Instagram while cooking dinner. She focused less on the accolade itself and more on the gratitude she feels for the team that supports her.

This is so typical Tamron. She’s always been open about how much of her life and career has been shaped by women who showed up for her when she needed it most.

That’s something many New York parents understand deeply. Parenting isn’t easy, and we juggle work, family, finances, and all that is going on in the world, while trying to stay steady for our kids, even on days when we’re feeling overwhelmed, lonely, or worn down. And, lately, that tends to feel like more and more.

The Support of Women Is Vital

Ask any parent who gets them through it, and you’ll likely hear the same answers: a mom, a sister, an aunt, a best friend, a neighbor, or a group of women who listen, commiserate, and remind you you’re not doing this alone. They’re the ones who understand the unspoken, often grueling parts of motherhood, with no explanation needed.

Tamron has a clip pinned to her Instagram page from a speech she gave last year at Abyssinian Baptist Church as the Women’s Day speaker (scroll down to see the video!). Her words really hit home, and I have a feeling they’ll resonate with parents everywhere who are just trying to keep it together.

“I know we’re supposed to believe that Black women don’t support Black women… and that women don’t support women. The devil is a lie. “

Tamron made it clear that her path wasn’t a solo effort, but was shaped by a whole community of women who showed up for her, juggling multiple jobs, late nights, and extra responsibilities to help get her through school and into the life she has today.

“My entire journey is a product of not just that 19-year-old. It’s every woman who babysat me because she had to work two jobs, ” Tamron recalled. ” It’s every aunt who picked me up because she had to go and decorate cakes at night to pay for my school.”

“People say to me, ‘you are so brave, you’re so courageous, you’re this, you’re that’… I am an ordinary child of a single mom, said Tamron. “But an extraordinary alliance of women raised me.”

Tamron’s words hit home, whether you’re married with kids, having your first baby or your third, are single or divorced, or were raised by someone who is. None of us does this alone. Parenting is as tough as it is rewarding, and in the times that it is grueling, that’s when we need our family, friends, and fellow moms, the absolute most. Surviving motherhood in New York takes a village, and sometimes, that village is a whole team of women who’ve got your back.

Check out the full video here:

Don’t miss our feature on Tamron Hall when she graced the cover of our August issue! From her inspiring journey to her take on motherhood and career, this story is full of insights and moments every parent will relate to, plus learn all about her first children’s book, Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid, based on her son, Moses.