Summer Streets Makes Its Way to Manhattan

Last week, Summer Streets kicked off in Queens and Staten Island, and this weekend, it continues in Manhattan. It will last for most of August, before making its way to Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 23.

Each year, Summer Streets gives New York families a rare chance to enjoy the city in a way they may have only dreamed of—without cars. With traffic cleared and streets converted into safe, open spaces, families can walk, bike, scoot, and play without worrying about vehicles. Summer Streets turns major roads into car-free zones and offers free fitness classes, cultural performances, and activities for kids. This year, it’s part of the citywide celebration marking New York City’s 400th anniversary.

Bring the stroller for little ones, and scooters and bikes for older kids, or just enjoy walking the route. You can also use a Citi Bike for free. Lyft is offering complimentary Day Passes with promo code LYFTSUMMER25 on the Citi Bike app.

Manhattan Summer Streets

Summer Streets will take place in Manhattan for three consecutive Saturdays—August 2, 9, and 16. From 7 am to 1 pm, major thoroughfares will be closed to traffic and open for pedestrians, cyclists, and community activities. The route stretches from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to Dyckman Street in Inwood, connecting neighborhoods across Lower Manhattan, Midtown, and Harlem.

You can travel along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between the Brooklyn Bridge and East 110th Street, and then continue across East 110th Street to Broadway. From there, the route moves north along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard from West 110th to 125th Streets and finishes on Broadway between West 110th and Dyckman Street. This route gives New Yorkers (and visitors) the chance to walk, bike, or run through the city without traffic, while also taking part in events, activities, and rest stops set up along the way.

Each weekend, Summer Streets features different themed activations, sponsor booths, performances, and public art installations along the route.

Manhattan Route Highlights

Each event includes a range of sponsor tents offering free samples and information, which is always good for families on the go, especially in this hot weather. Parents can grab drinks like Smartwater or Vitaminwater from Coca-Cola, and pick up quick snacks including ALOHA protein bars or yogurt from siggi’s and Stonyfield Organic. If you or the kids are looking for breakfast or a midday bite, MUSH offers ready-to-eat oats, while RYZE will provide mushroom-based coffee for adults.

Some sponsors also focus on family wellness and support. Chamber of Mothers offers resources and products for parents, along with space for relaxation. Yerba Madre provides samples of its natural yerba mate drink, and Remitly shares tools for those sending money to family abroad. Many booths offer giveaways, so you might want to bring a small bag or backpack if you plan to pick up multiple items.

At 40th and Park Avenue, the Grand Central Terminal “The Grand Lawn” rest stop offers a nice respite for families. There are places to sit, grab a bite, and let kids play simple lawn games, very useful if you need to regroup or have a snack. For families with children, this can be a helpful stop to rest and recharge during a long walk or bike ride.

Along the route, NYC DOT’s public art adds visual interest and interactive elements. Installations like the life-sized NYC Art Stop Letters make for fun photo ops, and the “Collective Bloom” sculpture invites participation—great if your kids like hands-on activities.

There are also rotating features like the FIFA Skyline to Shoreline Road Tour, which may include music, games, or soccer-related activities depending on the day. If you’re planning to spend more than an hour or two at Summer Streets, these stops help break up the day and keep things interesting for kids. There are enough different things to see and do to keep everyone engaged without feeling like you’re rushing from one thing to the next.

Whether you’re out for a car-free walk, hoping to grab a few healthy snacks, or just want something different to do with the kids, Summer Streets is a relaxed, easy way to enjoy the city as the summer days dwindle away.

