NYC Summer Streets 2021 Returns August 7th!

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Summer Streets is back for 2 Saturdays in NYC! Summer Streets is an annual celebration where people will be able to play, run, walk and bike freely on seven miles of open streets in the heart of Manhattan. This event is great for families and kids of all ages!

Summer Streets will be held on August 7 and 14 between 7 am and 1 pm and extends from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. There are multiple entry points along the route where New Yorkers can join in on the fun! Even though this event takes place for seven miles, visitors can choose how far and long they would like to participate.

Aside from the opportunity to spend some time outside on car-free streets, there are also many activities to do at each resting stop! At the Foley Square rest stop, check out the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus perform, grab a free Covid-19 vaccination or rent a bike you can use throughout the day. It is all about fitness at the Astor Place rest stop where you can participate in a wide range of classes and walking tours.

Learn more about your bike and how you could repair it at the Midtown rest stop, while also catching an awesome pop-up performance. Lastly, stop by the Uptown rest stop for all things art and culture. You can take part in interactive workshops put on by the Arts and Cultural Hub or enjoy another great line-up of performers.

This event is great for the entire community! Not only is it a fun activity to do for the last month of summer, but it also allows New Yorkers to appreciate their most valuable public space and to focus on how to preserve it!

Looking for the perfect bike for your kids? Check out 10 Best Bikes and Trikes for Kids of All Ages!