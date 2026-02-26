It may not feel like it through all this snow, but summer will eventually make its way, and now is the time to plan ahead for what your kids will do all day, especially if you’ll be working. Summer Rising is a free, full-day summer program offered by New York City Public Schools in partnership with the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), and applications will soon open.

At a Glance:

Free full-day summer program for NYC K–8 students

Mornings focus on academics; afternoons include art, sports, and field trips

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided

Support for students with IEPs available

Runs July 1 – August 7 (grades 6–8) and July 1 – August 14 (grades K–5)

Applications open March 3 and close March 27

What Is Summer Rising?

Even though it’s run by NYC public schools, Summer Rising isn’t summer school, and it’s not geared toward struggling students. It is open to all students and gives all kids a chance to learn and grow, no matter their academic level or background.

The program balances academics with fun, offering art, sports, and other creative activities throughout the day so every child can find something they enjoy.

How the Day Breaks Up

The mornings focus on academics and are led by licensed teachers, so that part of the day is like regular school, but without testing and pressure. Kids work on reading, writing, math, and grade-level skills. This consistent practice is a great way to prevent the dreaded summer slide and keep them on track to head back to school in September.

It’s especially useful for kids who tend to forget what they’ve learned and need regular practice, but really, any child benefits from keeping their skills sharp over the summer.

In the afternoons, community-based organizations run enrichment activities, like art projects, sports, outdoor play, games, and field trips. SO, basically, work in the morning and play in the afternoon.

Another helpful perk is that meals are also included. Students get breakfast, lunch, and a snack each day.

The program runs from July 1 – August 7 for grades 6–8, and from July 1 – August 14 for grades K–5. It’s from Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm.

Who Can Apply?

Summer Rising is open to NYC students currently in grades K–8 who both live in and attend school in the city. Seats are limited, so applying early is the best way to go.

Summer Rising applications open March 3, 2026 in MySchools and close March 27, 2026. Offers are released April 21, and families must accept by May 5.

Support for Students with IEP

Students in 12-month IEP programs, including District 75, Extended School Year (ESY), and Autism programs, have separate schedules but can also opt into CBO-led extended-day enrichment until 6 pm. Families who want the extended day should apply through the application portal; those who only want the IEP programming should contact their child’s school directly.

For more details on how to apply, talk to your school counselor or visit Summer Rising 2026.

