Summer is Near — Explore the Ultimate Westchester Summer Camp Guide

There’s nothing like camp season. The buzz. The warm days. The label-maker living on your kitchen counter. It all adds up to one big thing: your kid is about to grow in ways you can’t quite measure yet.

In our Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp for Westchester families, we’re here to help you find the right summer fit. From the big benefits of day camp to easing those first-day jitters, we dive into the emotional side of camp just as much as the logistics. Because yes, packing lists matter — but so do confidence, independence, and learning to try something new.

We’re spotlighting programs for every age and interest, including:

Tweens and teens craving independence (p.16)

Jewish camps (p.18)

Sleepaway first-timers (p.22)

We’re also tackling real-parent questions — budgeting for camp (p.20) and how camp helps kids unplug in a world (p.26) that never does.

However your summer looks, camp has a way of sending kids home a little taller, a little braver, and full of stories that bring smiles. And honestly? That’s the good stuff. Here’s to a summer they’ll never forget.