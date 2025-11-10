Stunning Holiday Light Shows in Westchester

Few places capture the magic of the holiday season quite like New York. While Manhattan dazzles with festive lights, iconic shows, and awe-inspiring window displays, Westchester and the Bronx offer their own holiday magic.

From the Bronx Zoo’s glowing lantern trails and the Botanical Garden’s enchanting Holiday Train Show to dazzling drive-throughs and cozy orchard strolls, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit. These beloved light shows and seasonal events offer something special for everyone this holiday season.

Westchester

Lumina at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem

November 21 – December 30

Located in North Salem, Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard’s Lumina: A Magical Light Experience offers a whimsical illuminated trail through an orchard revamped for the holidays—over half a million lights illuminate tunnels, accompanied by themed installations and interactive displays. Guests can warm up over a cup of hot chocolate, light-up wands, and capture memorable photos amid the glow, making it an outing that blends rural charm with festive magic. Online tickets start at $15; pricing varies by date. Children aged 3 and under are admitted free of charge.

Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla

November 21 – December 31

Westchester County’s Winter Wonderland delivers a festive drive-through holiday light experience. Visitors drive through more than a mile of dazzling displays from the comfort (and warmth) of their car — glowing tunnels, dancing trees, gleaming angels of peace, and a towering 50-foot Christmas tree. The event is well-suited for families seeking something fun, cozy, and low-stress in the evening, with proceeds supporting local parks and children’s health causes. Tickets can be purchased on Feverup.com and start at $20 for children aged 5 to 12 and $30 for adults.

Bronx

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

November 21 – January 4

A borough tradition, the Bronx Zoo brings back its famed Holiday Lights for the 2025 season. The event transforms the zoo grounds after dark into a glowing winter wonderland. Visitors can stroll through trails lit with millions of twinkling lights and hundreds of animal- and plant-themed lanterns, explore immersive zones like the “Enchanted Sea” with interactive swings and LED floors, watch ice-carving demonstrations, and even ride a holiday train. It’s a vivid and magical experience for families, offering both festive ambiance and the backdrop of wildlife, including themed lanterns. Tickets start at $42 for adults and $27 for children.

2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

Select evenings, November 22 – January 10

Celebrated for more than 30 years, the New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show combines horticultural artistry and nostalgic charm—and becomes even more enchanting when the lights come on after dark. During Holiday Train Nights, Giant model trains weave through nearly 200 handcrafted replicas of New York landmarks. Guests can stroll the glowing pathways with a festive drink in hand, enjoy live entertainment, and capture picture-perfect holiday moments amid the twinkling lights. Tickets start at $43 for non-members (members receive 20% off), and children under 2 enter free.

3225 Reservoir Oval East, Norwood

December 12, 4:30 pm – 7 pm

Local to the borough, the Williamsbridge Oval Park turns into a winter wonderland. Families can enjoy winter-themed activities, including lights, ice skating, and seasonal décor. This free, community-oriented event enables families to enjoy a festive outing without having to travel far from home.

Manhattan

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

November 25 to January 1, light shows daily from 8 am to 10 pm; wishing stations available from 10 am to 8 pm

Brookfield Place’s Winter Garden transforms into a sparkling holiday wonderland with Luminaries, an interactive light installation featuring 640 hanging lanterns that change color and brightness based on visitors’ interactions. Guests can make a wish at one of the touch-activated wishing stations, causing the lanterns to illuminate in a captivating display. Additionally, hourly light shows set to festive tunes like “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow” enhance the holiday atmosphere. This magical experience is free for the public and provides a perfect chance to enjoy the holiday cheer in Lower Manhattan.

Macy’s Herald Square Christmas Windows

Herald Square, 151 West 34th St., Midtown

Late November through December

Each year, Macy’s transforms its Herald Square storefront into a whimsical celebration of the season. Themed window displays feature intricate mechanical scenes, vibrant characters, and heartwarming holiday stories—delighting generations of New Yorkers and visitors alike. Families can stroll along 34th Street to admire the artistry up close, making this a beloved (and completely free) city tradition.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown

November 8 to Mid-January; Lighting Ceremony: December 3, 7 pm

Few holiday traditions capture New York’s spirit quite like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. This year, the Norway Spruce arrives on November 8 from Massachusetts. Towering over the skating rink and framed by the glow of Fifth Avenue, the tree sparkles with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star. The live lighting ceremony on December 3 features musical performances and a dose of

New York nostalgia.

Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show

611 Fifth Ave., Midtown

Late November through early January

For decades, Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday light show has been a not-to-be-missed spectacle for Midtown visitors. Returning for the 2025 holiday season, following a one-year hiatus in 2024. The department store’s façade transforms into a canvas for a dazzling synchronized light display, set to holiday music and visible from Rockefeller Center across the street. The show is free to the public and does not require tickets or reservations. Visitors can enjoy the iconic synchronized light displays from the sidewalks along Fifth Avenue.

Hudson Yards, Midtown

November 24 – January 5

Modern, sleek, and glittering from every angle, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards is one of Manhattan’s most striking holiday displays. Millions of twinkling white lights drape trees, railings, and the shopping complex’s 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece, creating an elegant glow that reflects off the surrounding glass skyline. Visitors can browse, dine, and walk through the light tunnel installations for a chic, urban twist on holiday magic. Free and open to the public daily.

