New York Family Stocking Stuffers for Kids 2025 - New York Family

New York Family Stocking Stuffers for Kids 2025

The gifts are wrapped and under the tree, but have you stuffed the stockings yet? No? Don’t worry! We’ve rounded up goodies that are all fun and no coal!

Ty Beanie Bouncers

When we were kids, everyone had Beanie Baby, and we were told not to cut their tags or to play with them for fear of them losing value. Well, you won’t have to worry about the new Ty Beanie Bouncers because they are made for throwing and bouncing- as high as 50 feet! There are countless characters to choose from, including holiday themed, animals, and even your favorites from Star Wars, Paw Patrol, and Harry Potter! But be careful, because once you get your hands on one it will be hard to put it down. $5.99. michaels.com

Mystery Bitty Pop! Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Keep the surprises coming with these themed Mystery Mini Figure bags. Which of the 12 figures will be inside? Mrs. Clause? Santa? Or maybe even Rudolph! Kids won’t know until they rip open the bag! Once they discover who was hiding inside they can display them in the mini case that it comes with. $2.99, target.com

Slidewise

The instructions seem easy enough: choose a five-letter word, find the letters you need, and slide them across the board until they’re in the correct order. Well, it’s not so simple when the letters seem just out of reach! This single-player brainteaser includes 500 five-letter word challenges to choose from and is perfect for quiet time at home or long car rides. $15.99, educationalinsights.com

UNO Show ‘em No Mercy

Named Game of the Year at the 2025 Toy of the Year awards, this version of the popular game makes you wish you only had to “Draw 4”, because in Show ‘em No Mercy, your opponent can make you “Draw 10!” At the heart of it, it’s still the game we all love, but with more opportunities to mix things up and add to the excitement of this family favorite. $9.99, walmart.com

CLASSIC Yes & Know® Original Invisible Ink Trivia Game Books

Perfect for screen-free play, this series has recently been relaunched to entertain a new generation with 36 pages of trivia, fun facts, puzzles, and more all with an invisible ink pen to reveal the answers. The books come in a variety of interests including “Awesome Animals,” “Spectacular Sports,” “Super Space,” “Mystery,” and “Mythical Creatures.” $9.99, treetowntoys.com

Slushy Kid’s Masks

Paraben, silicone, fragrance, and cruelty free, these sweet kid friendly sheet masks are gentle on the skin, and on the wallet, at under $3 a pack. Choose from three fruity “slushy” flavors: Blue Raspberry Slushy, Cherry Slushy, and Lemonade Slushy. $2.50, avataraskin.com

Juice Infused Lip Oil

Choose from eight fruit infused colors that not only smell good, but look good, too. Swipe on for a shine that subtly brings out your natural color and even normally unforgiving shades are still flattering. $10, ulta.com

Hot Dog Pretzel N.Y. Socks

Socks as a stocking stuffer just seemed right. This crew cut sock is super comfortable and reps our favorite New York street food snacks- a hot pretzel and hot dog (with mustard, of course!) $16, piccolinyshop.com

Cleverman Face Scrubber

You may still be using a washcloth to clean your face, but your kids are using silicone face scrubbers. They are gentle on the skin, but strong enough to exfoliate when used with a favorite cleanser. Plus, they are easy to keep clean in between uses. It’s clear to see why they have gained such popularity! $12.95, becleverman.com

Mother’s Reindeer Games Cookies

Adorable as they are delicious, these limited batch shortbread cookies come in fun reindeer shapes, coated in green and white frosting and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles. Maybe leave some out for Santa, too! $13. walmart.com

Feastables Pretzel Mint Crunch XL Chocolate Bar

If you’ve never heard of MrBeast, I can guarantee your kids have, and they’re probably familiar with his line of chocolate bars, Feastables. This limited-edition oversized white chocolate bar is packed with crushed candy canes and crunchy pretzel bites, making it a fun seasonal treat! $2.99, target.com

Kinder Chocolate Ornaments

Technically, this trio of milk chocolate with a creamy milk filling, can double as ornaments to be hung, but let’s face it, once your kids see them there will be nothing left but a foil wrapper. $2.50, walmart.com

