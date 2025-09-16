Step Into History at REV FEST 250: Free Revolutionary War Festival for Families at Croton Point Park

If someone in your family loves history, REV FEST 250 is something you won’t want to miss!

This month, Westchester families have a rare chance to step back into history and have a great time doing it. REV FEST 250 is a free two-day outdoor festival at Croton Point Park, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with interactive, family-friendly programming.

Visitors can enjoy full-scale Revolutionary War reenactments, cannon demonstrations, and military encampments. Kids can walk through replica camps, meet costumed characters from history like Deborah Sampson and Benedict Arnold, and see firsthand what life was like during the Revolutionary era.

The festival also highlights underrepresented stories from the era, including the roles of Black soldiers, Indigenous people and women to give kids a more realistic understanding of American history.

For those who learn best by doing, REV FEST offers craft demonstrations, colonial games, blacksmithing, woodworking, and other interactive stations that invite kids to touch and build. The interactive aspect may attract kids who feel otherwise bored by their school history lessons, and find they actually do enjoy learning about history more than they had previously thought.

Musical Performances

In addition to the exciting reenactments, there will be two performance stages featuring music and cultural storytelling. On Saturday, the main stage will host a variety of events, including storytelling from Jonathan Kruk, a historical drama about the André-Arnold conspiracy, and cultural performances like the Sankofa Drum and Dance Ensemble. Families can also catch A Revolution of Her Own!, a one-woman show about Revolutionary War figure Deborah Sampson, and live music from the Charles W. Dickerson Drum, Fife & Bugle Corps. The day’s performances end with a community sing-along led by the Walkabout Clearwater Chorus.

On Sunday, the music continues with a second showing of the André-Arnold drama, followed by Indigenous Enterprise performing with violinist Daisy Jopling. Music lovers can enjoy a concert by the Westchester Symphonic Winds and a Broadway Rave Hamilton sing-along, ideal for kids (and parents) who enjoy the soundtrack. The Charles W. Dickerson corps returns for an encore, and the weekend wraps up with folk and protest songs performed by David and Jacob Bernz, Laurie Siegel, and Patrick Stanfield Jones.

Lunch and Snacks Available

Local food vendors and a wide variety of food trucks will be on-site, offering everything from global flavors to comfort food classics. You’ll find local favorites like Captain Lawrence Brewing and Grey’s Donuts, alongside international bites from The Little Sicilian, Poke Motion, and Korean BBQ. For those craving something sweet after lunch, families can grab ice cream from Five Boro.

With so many activities happening across both days, it’s helpful to check the schedule in advance and pick out a few must-see events. The festival is free and open to the public. In addition, free shuttle service will run from the Croton-Harmon Metro-North station to the park, though parking will also be available onsite.

REV FEST 250 is part of a larger series of events recognizing Westchester’s role in the American Revolution. More programs are planned through 2026, including the 250th anniversary of the Battle of White Plains. Whether you’re going for the history, the performances, or simply a fun day outdoors, it’s a great opportunity for the whole family to learn something new.

REV FEST 250 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 27–28, 2025, from 11 am to 5 pm.

