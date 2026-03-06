12 Festive St. Patrick’s Day Events in Westchester

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! And you’re in luck, because we’ve rounded up a variety of ways to celebrate with the whole family, including famed parades that bring the community together.

Kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events in Westchester

Parade begins at 431 Main St., Mount Kisco

Sunday, March 8, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Floats, bagpipers, and Irish pride will be on full display! This year’s parade will be honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. It’s estimated that 40% of the US Army in the American Revolution were of Irish descent.

Parade begins at Corner of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road, Mahopac

Sunday, March 8, 2 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish heritage and pride at this annual parade featuring bagpipers, performers, community leaders, first responders, and more.

Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill

Sunday, March 8, 5 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $44

Dancing with the Celts features the thrilling choreography and energy of some of the most brilliant Irish dancers in the world combined with live fiery music provided by The Celts.

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Saturday, March 13, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Experience the luck of the Irish at this St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, dancing, face painting, and Irish flair.

Parade begins at Mamaroneck Ave. and Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains

Sunday, March 14, noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this annual parade with bagpipers, community groups, and local leaders.

Parade begins S. Division at 2nd St., Peekskill

Sunday, March 14, 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this festive parade featuring floats, performances, community organizations, and local leaders.

Parade begins on Main St., Tarrytown

Sunday, March 15, 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

This annual parade brings the community together to honor local Irish history with floats, bagpipers, community leaders, first responders, and more.

Immaculate Conception School, 53 Winter Hill Road, Tuckahoe

Sunday, March 15, 3 pm

All ages

Free

Bagpipers, Irish dancers, local scout and youth sports groups, marching bands, elected officials, and fire and police organizations highlight this salute to Irish heritage.

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Tuesday, March 17, 2 – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Included with $16 admission

Create your own Shamrock Wand or Rainbow Pot-O-Gold, then join an exciting gold coin scavenger hunt around the Museum. Enjoy an Irish folktale storytime, hands-on rainbow science experiments, and festive Music & Movement with Ella (4 pm)! Wear your green and celebrate!

Stew Leonard’s Yonkers, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers

Friday, March 20, noon

Ages 4 – 14

$16.99

Bring your kids to Stew Leonard’s for a creative and interactive sip & paint workshop with WOW! the Cow. Kids will get together with an art instructor for a step-by-step paint session of a rainbow and pot o’ gold landscape painting, followed by activities at the end of the session. Crayola washable paint will be used as the medium. Juice and cookies will be served.

Parade begins Hyatt and McLean Ave., Yonkers

Saturday, March 21, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish heritage up the Emerald Mile at this festive parade beloved by all.

Parade takes place on Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck

Sunday, March 22, 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the great contributions of Irish and other American Immigrant Heritage in the Sound Shore area. All are welcome to attend the parade. Line up and down Mamaroneck Avenue to cheer on the bands, marchers, and heroes.

