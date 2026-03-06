12 Festive St. Patrick’s Day Events in Westchester

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! And you’re in luck, because we’ve rounded up a variety of ways to celebrate with the whole family, including famed parades that bring the community together.
Kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events in Westchester
Mount Kisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 431 Main St., Mount Kisco
Sunday, March 8, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Floats, bagpipers, and Irish pride will be on full display! This year’s parade will be honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. It’s estimated that 40% of the US Army in the American Revolution were of Irish descent.
Northern Westchester Putnam Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Corner of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road, Mahopac
Sunday, March 8, 2 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish heritage and pride at this annual parade featuring bagpipers, performers, community leaders, first responders, and more.
Dancing with The Celts
Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill
Sunday, March 8, 5 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $44
Dancing with the Celts features the thrilling choreography and energy of some of the most brilliant Irish dancers in the world combined with live fiery music provided by The Celts.
Luck Of The Hill
Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers
Saturday, March 13, 6 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Experience the luck of the Irish at this St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, dancing, face painting, and Irish flair.
White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Mamaroneck Ave. and Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains
Sunday, March 14, noon
All ages
Free
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this annual parade with bagpipers, community groups, and local leaders.
2026 Peekskill St Patrick’s Parade
Parade begins S. Division at 2nd St., Peekskill
Sunday, March 14, 3 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this festive parade featuring floats, performances, community organizations, and local leaders.
Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins on Main St., Tarrytown
Sunday, March 15, 1:30 pm
All ages
Free
This annual parade brings the community together to honor local Irish history with floats, bagpipers, community leaders, first responders, and more.
Eastchester’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Immaculate Conception School, 53 Winter Hill Road, Tuckahoe
Sunday, March 15, 3 pm
All ages
Free
Bagpipers, Irish dancers, local scout and youth sports groups, marching bands, elected officials, and fire and police organizations highlight this salute to Irish heritage.
St. Patrick’s Day at WCM
Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye
Tuesday, March 17, 2 – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Included with $16 admission
Create your own Shamrock Wand or Rainbow Pot-O-Gold, then join an exciting gold coin scavenger hunt around the Museum. Enjoy an Irish folktale storytime, hands-on rainbow science experiments, and festive Music & Movement with Ella (4 pm)! Wear your green and celebrate!
St. Patrick’s Day Paint & Sip Event
Stew Leonard’s Yonkers, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers
Friday, March 20, noon
Ages 4 – 14
$16.99
Bring your kids to Stew Leonard’s for a creative and interactive sip & paint workshop with WOW! the Cow. Kids will get together with an art instructor for a step-by-step paint session of a rainbow and pot o’ gold landscape painting, followed by activities at the end of the session. Crayola washable paint will be used as the medium. Juice and cookies will be served.
Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins Hyatt and McLean Ave., Yonkers
Saturday, March 21, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish heritage up the Emerald Mile at this festive parade beloved by all.
14th Annual Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade takes place on Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck
Sunday, March 22, 1:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the great contributions of Irish and other American Immigrant Heritage in the Sound Shore area. All are welcome to attend the parade. Line up and down Mamaroneck Avenue to cheer on the bands, marchers, and heroes.
