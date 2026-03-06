13 Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families on Long Island

Looking for some fun, family-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Long Island? Whether your kids love arts and crafts, parades, or just dancing to some Irish tunes, there are plenty of events happening across Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
From skating parties and scavenger hunts to festive parades and Irish-themed activities, Long Island is a great place to celebrate the day. So grab your little leprechauns and get ready for a day full of fun!
Nassau County
Irish Heritage Finger Puppets
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
March 6–27, 2:30 – 4 pm; see website for exact dates
Ages 2 and older
Included with admission: $18
Celebrate Irish Heritage Month by making your own Irish dancer finger puppet while learning all about the jig and other traditional dances.
Shamrock N Roll
United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford
Friday, March 13, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
All ages
$23 in advance; $25 at the door; $7 non-skating adult
Glide into a night of epic fun with skating, a delicious slice of pizza, a refreshing drink, and your very own green glow stick to light up the rink! Capture the magic by snapping photos with a charming Leprechaun! Plus, a 10‑credit game card for even more fun.
Children’s Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt
Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
March 14–15, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Find Leprechauns in the Greenhouse all weekend, and kids will receive a prize!
St. Patrick’s Day Seed Planting
Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
March 14–15, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 3 pm
Ages 10 and younger
Free
Children will decorate a pot with stickers and plant seeds, creating a pot of gold to bring home!
Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Wantagh Ave. and Lufberry Ave., Wantagh
Sunday, March 15, 2 pm
All ages
Free
The 6th Annual Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshall, the Wantagh Fire Department! Join them and the rest of the community at the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Long Island.
Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Forest Ave. and Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Sunday, March 22, 1 – 2:30 pm
All ages
Free
Founded in 1989, The Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the premier St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Long Island. An After-Parade Party takes place at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at the end of the Parade route. As always, the heart of the parade will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more.
Suffolk
Pot O’ Gold Scavenger Hunt
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Thursdays – Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm, through March 31
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $6 – $8
Do you feel lucky? Spot the hidden gold tokens around the museum. Then try your luck and spin the wheel to reveal your luck of the day!
DIY Pot O’ Gold Catapult
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Saturday, March 7, 3 – 6 pm
Ages 3 – 7
$35; $15 members
Children will learn how to make a catapult with popsicle sticks and will launch gold coins into the lucky pot.
Kid-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Party
Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore
Sunday, March 8, noon – 4 pm
All ages
$5 admission
Bring your little leprechauns to enjoy games and crafts, while you enjoy a special menu of food and drinks. There will also be all your favorite Great South Bay Brewery beers on tap! So put on your green and join this fun-filled time the whole family will love!
Let’s Craft with Jackie St. Patrick’s Day
The Bench, 1095 New York 25A, Stony Brook
Wednesday, March 11, 6 – 8 pm
All ages
$25
Enjoy a fun night out with the whole family! Eat, socialize, and get creative as you make cute St. Patrick’s Day crafts to take home.
Family Irish Music Night
Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook
Thursday, March 12, 7 – 8:30 pm
All ages
$15; $10 ages 62 and older; free for children younger than 12
Advanced registration required
Tap your toes and celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with a lively night of traditional Irish music and dance! Join Johnny Cuomo and friends as they bring the joyful sounds of the Emerald Isle to Long Island. Light refreshments will be served after the performance.
Child + Adult St Patrick’s Day Class with Deborah Acquino
Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Saturday, March 14, 10 am – noon
All ages
$30-$35
Join this St. Patrick’s Day class filled with creativity and a little extra luck! Families will work together to create a festive art project inspired by things green, gold, and lucky. This hands-on class is a joyful way for children and adults to spend creative time together while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a relaxed, playful atmosphere.
Irish Luck on the Farm
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown
Saturday, March 14, noon – 4 pm
All ages
$10
Celebrate Irish Heritage with an unforgettable afternoon on the Smithtown Historical Society’s farm. Activities include: lively Irish step-dancing, soulful bagpipe tunes, traditional music, a peat fire, food and craft vendors, children’s activities including a petting zoo, and more.
