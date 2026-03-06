13 Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families on Long Island

Looking for some fun, family-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Long Island? Whether your kids love arts and crafts, parades, or just dancing to some Irish tunes, there are plenty of events happening across Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

From skating parties and scavenger hunts to festive parades and Irish-themed activities, Long Island is a great place to celebrate the day. So grab your little leprechauns and get ready for a day full of fun!

Nassau County

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

March 6–27, 2:30 – 4 pm; see website for exact dates

Ages 2 and older

Included with admission: $18

Celebrate Irish Heritage Month by making your own Irish dancer finger puppet while learning all about the jig and other traditional dances.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Friday, March 13, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

All ages

$23 in advance; $25 at the door; $7 non-skating adult

Glide into a night of epic fun with skating, a delicious slice of pizza, a refreshing drink, and your very own green glow stick to light up the rink! Capture the magic by snapping photos with a charming Leprechaun! Plus, a 10‑credit game card for even more fun.

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

March 14–15, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Find Leprechauns in the Greenhouse all weekend, and kids will receive a prize!

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

March 14–15, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 3 pm

Ages 10 and younger

Free

Children will decorate a pot with stickers and plant seeds, creating a pot of gold to bring home!

Parade begins at Wantagh Ave. and Lufberry Ave., Wantagh

Sunday, March 15, 2 pm

All ages

Free

The 6th Annual Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshall, the Wantagh Fire Department! Join them and the rest of the community at the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Long Island.

Parade begins at Forest Ave. and Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Sunday, March 22, 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Founded in 1989, The Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the premier St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Long Island. An After-Parade Party takes place at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at the end of the Parade route. As always, the heart of the parade will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more.

Suffolk

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Thursdays – Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm, through March 31

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $6 – $8

Do you feel lucky? Spot the hidden gold tokens around the museum. Then try your luck and spin the wheel to reveal your luck of the day!

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Saturday, March 7, 3 – 6 pm

Ages 3 – 7

$35; $15 members

Children will learn how to make a catapult with popsicle sticks and will launch gold coins into the lucky pot.

Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore

Sunday, March 8, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$5 admission

Bring your little leprechauns to enjoy games and crafts, while you enjoy a special menu of food and drinks. There will also be all your favorite Great South Bay Brewery beers on tap! So put on your green and join this fun-filled time the whole family will love!

The Bench, 1095 New York 25A, Stony Brook

Wednesday, March 11, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

$25

Enjoy a fun night out with the whole family! Eat, socialize, and get creative as you make cute St. Patrick’s Day crafts to take home.

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Thursday, March 12, 7 – 8:30 pm

All ages

$15; $10 ages 62 and older; free for children younger than 12

Advanced registration required

Tap your toes and celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with a lively night of traditional Irish music and dance! Join Johnny Cuomo and friends as they bring the joyful sounds of the Emerald Isle to Long Island. Light refreshments will be served after the performance.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Saturday, March 14, 10 am – noon

All ages

$30-$35

Join this St. Patrick’s Day class filled with creativity and a little extra luck! Families will work together to create a festive art project inspired by things green, gold, and lucky. This hands-on class is a joyful way for children and adults to spend creative time together while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a relaxed, playful atmosphere.

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown

Saturday, March 14, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$10

Celebrate Irish Heritage with an unforgettable afternoon on the Smithtown Historical Society’s farm. Activities include: lively Irish step-dancing, soulful bagpipe tunes, traditional music, a peat fire, food and craft vendors, children’s activities including a petting zoo, and more.

