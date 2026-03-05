Fun St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families in New York City

St. Patrick’s Day is a time to celebrate Irish culture, enjoy festive traditions, and have fun with the whole family! Whether you’re looking to create arts and crafts, enjoy an exciting parade, or immerse yourself in Irish music and dance, New York City offers an abundance of family-friendly events.
From educational activities to lively performances, there are family-friendly events to enjoy across the five boroughs. So gather your loved ones and get ready to experience the magic of St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple!
Psst… Check Out 10 Delicious St. Patrick’s Day Recipes You Have to Try This Year
Manhattan
George Bruce Library, 518 West 125th St., Harlem
Friday, March 13, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 3 – 12
Free
Children are invited to make mixed media rainbows in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day!
St. Patrick’s Day: Family Program
Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Sunday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 am
Ages 5 – 12
$15; $10 child; $7.50 for members
For St. Patrick’s Day, families meet a costumed interpreter playing the role of Bridget Moore, an Irish immigrant. Ask her questions and learn about her life in 1860s New York! Participants will also enjoy a delicious sweet treat and make a craft to celebrate.
Lucky Me! Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Tuesday, March 17, 10 am – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Included with admission: $18
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by making art inspired by symbols of luck, gratitude, and the joy of finding magic in everyday moments.
NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 5th Avenue at 44th St., Midtown
Tuesday, March 17, 11 am
All ages
Free
Witness the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world right here in NYC! The parade is held annually in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and of the Archdiocese of New York. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade including bagpipers, marching bands, Irish step dancers, magnificent floats, and more.
Quiet Time Crafts: DIY Kaleidoscopes for St. Patrick’s Day
Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Harlem
Tuesday, March 17, 3:30 – 5 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
School can be stressful! Join this 2-hour block of a quiet, calm arts and crafts session, where you can peruse the arts & crafts books, express your creativity, and bring home a project that is uniquely your own.
Bronx
Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues, Throggs Neck
Sunday, March 15, noon
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this exciting parade featuring bagpipers, community leaders, bands, and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Facts & Craft
Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square
Tuesday, March 17, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free
Learn facts about the patron saint of Ireland and the Irish holiday!
St. Patrick’s Day Paper Plate Shamrock Craft
High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th St., High Bridge
Tuesday, March 17, 5 – 5:30 pm
Ages 3 – 4
Free
Kids will create a timeless activity with a holiday twist that kids and parents appreciate. A snack and takeaway will be given to children and caregivers who participate.
Brooklyn
O’Malley Irish Dance Academy St. Patrick’s Day Show
Gerritsen Beach Library, 2808 Gerritsen Ave., Gerritsen Beach
Thursday, March 12, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Join this lively performance of Irish Step Dance that promotes both Irish culture and the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!
51st Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade runs along Prospect Park West bet. 9th and 14th Streets, Park Slope
Sunday, March 15, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual parade featuring marching bands, step dancing, costumes, festive floats, and more.
31st Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Marine Ave. and 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge
Sunday, March 22, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride with floats, live performances, bagpipers, dancers, community leaders, and more.
Queens
Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade runs on Newport Ave. bet. Beach 129 St. and Beach 136 St., Rockaway Park
Saturday, March 7, 1 – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual event featuring bagpipers, performers, music, first responders, community leaders, and more.
Pot of Gold Kids Night
Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave., Bayside
Friday, March 13, 5 – 8:30 pm
WHERE: AGES: 5 – 12
$40
Drop the kids off for an evening of fun with painting, pizza, games, juice, crafts, and activities.
5th Annual 40 Shades of Green
New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Tuesday, March 17, 3 – 9 pm
All ages
$40
Back by popular demand, NY Irish Center’s “40 Shades of Green” returns for its fifth annual St Patrick’s Day cultural feast. This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours, as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of St. Patrick’s Day cultural activity.
Luck of the Stars: Library Star Search Talent Show
Queens Public Library Bay Terrace, 18-36 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
Tuesday, March 17, 3 – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free
Call to register in advance
Celebrate creativity, confidence, and community as local performers take the spotlight in our Library Star Search, a fun and friendly talent showcase inspired by the classic TV show. Singers, dancers, comedians, musicians, poets, and other performers are invited to share their talents in a welcoming, all-ages environment. This special St. Patrick’s Month edition adds a touch of Irish spirit, good luck, and festive fun. All performers are encouraged to wear a green item of any sort!
Shamrock Wreath Making
South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica
Tuesday, March 17, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Ages 6 – 11
Free
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fun, hands‑on craft at the library! Create your own shamrock wreath using paper, craft materials, and your imagination.
Staten Island
St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Spotters & Scavenger Hunt
Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville
Monday, March 16, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Library for a fun, festive story, craft, and activity in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Teen Craft: Shamrock Glasses & Fortune Tellers
Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville
Tuesday, March 17, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Ages 13 – 18
Free
Teens are invited to join the library staff for a fun teen craft! All materials are supplied. Make Shamrock Glasses & Fortune Tellers in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Lucky Charms Collage!
Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton
Tuesday, March 17, 4 pm – 6 pm
Ages 10–17
Free
Do you like to draw, paint, and craft? Join in the Teen and Tween Art Studio! Make a paper craft inspired by a magically delicious cereal! Use funky, colorful backgrounds and cereal bowl cutouts to make some truly unique art. Display it on your wall or donate it to the gallery!
Psst… Check Out 10 Best Free Kids & Family Activities in NYC