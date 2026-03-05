Fun St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families in New York City

St. Patrick’s Day is a time to celebrate Irish culture, enjoy festive traditions, and have fun with the whole family! Whether you’re looking to create arts and crafts, enjoy an exciting parade, or immerse yourself in Irish music and dance, New York City offers an abundance of family-friendly events.

From educational activities to lively performances, there are family-friendly events to enjoy across the five boroughs. So gather your loved ones and get ready to experience the magic of St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple!

Manhattan

STEAM Hour: St. Patrick’s Day

George Bruce Library, 518 West 125th St., Harlem

Friday, March 13, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Children are invited to make mixed media rainbows in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day!

Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard St., Lower East Side

Sunday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 – 12

$15; $10 child; $7.50 for members

For St. Patrick’s Day, families meet a costumed interpreter playing the role of Bridget Moore, an Irish immigrant. Ask her questions and learn about her life in 1860s New York! Participants will also enjoy a delicious sweet treat and make a craft to celebrate.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Tuesday, March 17, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Included with admission: $18

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by making art inspired by symbols of luck, gratitude, and the joy of finding magic in everyday moments.

Parade begins at 5th Avenue at 44th St., Midtown

Tuesday, March 17, 11 am

All ages

Free

Witness the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world right here in NYC! The parade is held annually in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and of the Archdiocese of New York. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade including bagpipers, marching bands, Irish step dancers, magnificent floats, and more.

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Harlem

Tuesday, March 17, 3:30 – 5 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

School can be stressful! Join this 2-hour block of a quiet, calm arts and crafts session, where you can peruse the arts & crafts books, express your creativity, and bring home a project that is uniquely your own.

Bronx

Parade begins at East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues, Throggs Neck

Sunday, March 15, noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this exciting parade featuring bagpipers, community leaders, bands, and more.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square

Tuesday, March 17, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free

Learn facts about the patron saint of Ireland and the Irish holiday!

High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th St., High Bridge

Tuesday, March 17, 5 – 5:30 pm

Ages 3 – 4

Free

Kids will create a timeless activity with a holiday twist that kids and parents appreciate. A snack and takeaway will be given to children and caregivers who participate.

Brooklyn

Gerritsen Beach Library, 2808 Gerritsen Ave., Gerritsen Beach

Thursday, March 12, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Join this lively performance of Irish Step Dance that promotes both Irish culture and the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!

Parade runs along Prospect Park West bet. 9th and 14th Streets, Park Slope

Sunday, March 15, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual parade featuring marching bands, step dancing, costumes, festive floats, and more.

Parade begins at Marine Ave. and 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge

Sunday, March 22, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride with floats, live performances, bagpipers, dancers, community leaders, and more.

Queens

Parade runs on Newport Ave. bet. Beach 129 St. and Beach 136 St., Rockaway Park

Saturday, March 7, 1 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual event featuring bagpipers, performers, music, first responders, community leaders, and more.

Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave., Bayside

Friday, March 13, 5 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

$40

Drop the kids off for an evening of fun with painting, pizza, games, juice, crafts, and activities.

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Tuesday, March 17, 3 – 9 pm

All ages

$40

Back by popular demand, NY Irish Center’s “40 Shades of Green” returns for its fifth annual St Patrick’s Day cultural feast. This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours, as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of St. Patrick’s Day cultural activity.

Queens Public Library Bay Terrace, 18-36 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

Tuesday, March 17, 3 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Call to register in advance

Celebrate creativity, confidence, and community as local performers take the spotlight in our Library Star Search, a fun and friendly talent showcase inspired by the classic TV show. Singers, dancers, comedians, musicians, poets, and other performers are invited to share their talents in a welcoming, all-ages environment. This special St. Patrick’s Month edition adds a touch of Irish spirit, good luck, and festive fun. All performers are encouraged to wear a green item of any sort!

South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica

Tuesday, March 17, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 6 – 11

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fun, hands‑on craft at the library! Create your own shamrock wreath using paper, craft materials, and your imagination.

Staten Island

Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville

Monday, March 16, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for a fun, festive story, craft, and activity in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tottenville Library, 7430 Amboy Road, Tottenville

Tuesday, March 17, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Ages 13 – 18

Free

Teens are invited to join the library staff for a fun teen craft! All materials are supplied. Make Shamrock Glasses & Fortune Tellers in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Stapleton Library, 132 Canal St., Stapleton

Tuesday, March 17, 4 pm – 6 pm

Ages 10–17

Free

Do you like to draw, paint, and craft? Join in the Teen and Tween Art Studio! Make a paper craft inspired by a magically delicious cereal! Use funky, colorful backgrounds and cereal bowl cutouts to make some truly unique art. Display it on your wall or donate it to the gallery!

