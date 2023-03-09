St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families 2023
Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to.
Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.
Psst… Here are the Best Irish Restaurants in NYC and Nearby!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
FunikiJam “SHENANIGANS: Irish Celebration!”
Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th St., Midtown
March 10-17, Fridays, 10:30 – 11:30 am and Sunday, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
$37.50
When the Agents of Jam embark on a special mission to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they discover a lively mix of songs & stories that put a fun spin on leprechauns, banshees, rainbows, and lucky pots of gold.
Even grown-ups will be laughing, clapping, and playing along with FunikiJam’s cast of international artists as they dance and sing to the Shamrock Beat.
2023 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown
Friday, March 17, 11 am
All ages
Free
The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The parade is held annually in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and of the Archdiocese of New York.
Bronx
Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade!
East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues, Bronx
Sunday, March 12, 11 – 11:55 am
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, marching bands, community organizations, local officials, and more.
Wings of Dublin Irish Dance
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx
Sunday, March 19, 4 pm
Ages 5 and older
$32-$83
See exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.
Brooklyn
48th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade
Bartel-Pritchard Square, Prospect Park Southwest
Sunday, March 19, 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish heritage and pride at the oldest St. Patrick’s Parade in Brooklyn. See bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancing, youth groups, community leaders, antique cars, and more march along Prospect Park Southwest.
Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave, Bay Ridge
Sunday, March 26, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate St. Patrick and Irish Catholic heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, floats, marching bands, community leaders, Irish dancing, and more.
The parade will run along 3rd Avenue: Starting at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave and down to 67st Street. The Grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 3rd Avenue.
Queens
40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering
New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
Friday, March 17, 3 – 9 pm
All ages
$30; free for children
Celebrate Irish culture with this remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers.
Bayside Village St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Bell Blvd between 36th and 41st Avenues, Bayside
Saturday, March 25, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Bring out the family to watch this local parade featuring bands from all over the region, Irish dancers and family fun!
Nassau County
Village of New Hyde Park 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park
Saturday, March 11, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
The Village of New Hyde Park and the New Hyde Park Fire Department will be hosting its 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Grand Marshal Mike McBride will lead the parade along Jericho Turnpike from Hillside Boulevard to the New Hyde Park Fire Department located at 1555 Jericho Turnpike.
The 32nd Annual Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave, Bayport
Sunday, March 12, 11 am
All ages
Free
The Bayport-Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade will include Veterans, Pipe Bands, elected officials, dance performances, youth groups, local businesses and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Seed Planting
Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc. 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
Sunday, March 12, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 3-12
Free
Children will decorate a pot with stickers, and plant seeds, creating a pot of gold to bring home!
stART (Story + Art): “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day”
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Thursday, March 16, 11:30 am – 12 pm
Ages 3-5
$4; $3 members plus admission: $17; $16 ages 65 and older.
This week in stART listen to a reading of “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day” by Joan Holub.
Learn about the many fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from food, to crafts, to parades. After the story, create a silly leprechaun hat to wear home!
WINGS Dublin Irish Dance
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville
Friday, March 17, 8 pm
All ages
$35-$60
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this exciting, brand-new show features exquisite world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musicians and vocalists in a captivating portrayal of Irish culture and heritage.
Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 1 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove
Sunday, March 19, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Witness an exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and more.
Suffolk County
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt
Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank
Saturday, March 11, 10 am
Ages 3 and older
$15
Advanced registration required
The Leprechaun’s are back and they’ve hidden their gold all across the farm! Scavenger hunt, wagon rides, photo ops and farm animals! Lots of fun while you search for that pot of gold.
Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Mill Road and Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach
Saturday, March 11, 12 pm
All ages
Free
The annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade will feature fire departments, cub scout groups, businesses, riders on horseback and more.
39th Annual St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023
Woodlawn Ave. to Lake Ave., St. James
Saturday, March 11, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the community at this annual parade featuring floats, local businesses, and more.
Irish Luck on the Farm
Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown
Sunday, March 12, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
$5
Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage.
The 89th Annual Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade begins on Townhouse Road between Railroad and Church Streets
Sunday, March 12, 2 pm
All ages
Free
The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest.
17th Annual Hampton Bays St Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade starts at the Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue
Saturday, March 18, 11 am
All ages
Free
The Hampton Bays St Patrick’s Day Parade attracts thousands of spectators each year and features an array of entertainment from pipe bands, school marching bands, community organizations, business floats, fire departments and more.
Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade begins at Main Street, Patchogue
Sunday, March 19, 12 – 1 pm
All ages
Free
Bring the family out to this annual St. Patrick’s Parade along Main Street. The parade will feature floats, bagpipers, marching bands, youth groups, and more.
The 61st Annual Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Edgemere Road, Montauk
Sunday, March 26, 12 pm
All ages
Free
Come out to this parade featuring floats, marching bands, scout troops, color guard, and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Cookies for Teens
Carnegie Library, 160 West Main Street, Patchogue
Friday, March 17, 6-7 pm
Ages 12-17
Free
Advanced registration required
Decorate a St. Patrick’s Day shaped cookie with icing and more!
Irish Dancing
Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60 East Main Street, Patchogue
Sunday, March 19, 2 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a performance from talented Irish dancers from the Mulvihill-Lynch School of Irish Dance.
2nd Annual Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Lindenhurst Village Park, 336 N Alleghany Ave. Lindenhurst
Saturday, March 25, 12 pm
All ages
Free
Come out for a day of fun – bring your family and celebrate with the whole community! See bagpipers, marching bands, floats, youth groups, and more display Irish pride.
Cold Spring Harbor St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt
Fireman’s Park Cold Spring Harbor, Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 4 pm
Ages 3 and older
Free
Tiny leprechauns pass through Cold Spring Harbor each year and hide their gold at Fireman’s Park. Gift cards to local shops hidden among the treasure and discounts along Main Street all afternoon.
Explore the park and village to see what they left behind!
Rockland/Bergen
Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show
New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St. Newark, NJ
March 10-12, Friday, 8 pm; Saturday, 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, 2pm and 7pm
All ages
$41-$81
Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again with a powerful and stirring reinvention of the Irish phenomenon.
41st Annual Bergen County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ
Sunday, March 12, 2 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual parade featuring bagpipers, marching bands, local organizations, and more!
St. Patrick’s Day Oreo Crafternoon
Nanuet Public Library, 149 Church St. Nanuet
Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 – 5 pm
Ages 2 and older
Free
Advanced registration required
Join Miss Jen to decorate and eat yummy St. Patrick’s themed Oreo cookies using white icing and decorating in green sugar and sprinkles.
Dublin Irish Dance Presents “WINGS”
Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ
Thursday, March 16, 7:30 pm
Ages 5 and older
$29-$59
This Celtic celebration thrills audiences with its transformative emotional and imaginative energy as it showcases Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.
59th Annual Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at Middletown Road, Pearl River
Sunday, March 19, 1:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate The Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Parade Pearl River with bagpiper, Irish dancing, local community leaders, and more.