St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families 2023

Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to.

Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th St., Midtown

March 10-17, Fridays, 10:30 – 11:30 am and Sunday, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

$37.50

When the Agents of Jam embark on a special mission to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they discover a lively mix of songs & stories that put a fun spin on leprechauns, banshees, rainbows, and lucky pots of gold.

Even grown-ups will be laughing, clapping, and playing along with FunikiJam’s cast of international artists as they dance and sing to the Shamrock Beat.

5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown

Friday, March 17, 11 am

All ages

Free

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The parade is held annually in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and of the Archdiocese of New York.

Bronx

East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues, Bronx

Sunday, March 12, 11 – 11:55 am

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, marching bands, community organizations, local officials, and more.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx

Sunday, March 19, 4 pm

Ages 5 and older

$32-$83

See exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

Brooklyn

Bartel-Pritchard Square, Prospect Park Southwest

Sunday, March 19, 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish heritage and pride at the oldest St. Patrick’s Parade in Brooklyn. See bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancing, youth groups, community leaders, antique cars, and more march along Prospect Park Southwest.

Parade begins at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave, Bay Ridge

Sunday, March 26, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick and Irish Catholic heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, floats, marching bands, community leaders, Irish dancing, and more.

The parade will run along 3rd Avenue: Starting at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave and down to 67st Street. The Grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 3rd Avenue.

Queens

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

Friday, March 17, 3 – 9 pm

All ages

$30; free for children

Celebrate Irish culture with this remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers.

Bell Blvd between 36th and 41st Avenues, Bayside

Saturday, March 25, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Bring out the family to watch this local parade featuring bands from all over the region, Irish dancers and family fun!

Nassau County

Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park

Saturday, March 11, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

The Village of New Hyde Park and the New Hyde Park Fire Department will be hosting its 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Grand Marshal Mike McBride will lead the parade along Jericho Turnpike from Hillside Boulevard to the New Hyde Park Fire Department located at 1555 Jericho Turnpike.

Parade begins at Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave, Bayport

Sunday, March 12, 11 am

All ages

Free

The Bayport-Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade will include Veterans, Pipe Bands, elected officials, dance performances, youth groups, local businesses and more.

Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc. 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Sunday, March 12, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Children will decorate a pot with stickers, and plant seeds, creating a pot of gold to bring home!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Thursday, March 16, 11:30 am – 12 pm

Ages 3-5

$4; $3 members plus admission: $17; $16 ages 65 and older.

This week in stART listen to a reading of “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day” by Joan Holub.

Learn about the many fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from food, to crafts, to parades. After the story, create a silly leprechaun hat to wear home!

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville

Friday, March 17, 8 pm

All ages

$35-$60

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this exciting, brand-new show features exquisite world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musicians and vocalists in a captivating portrayal of Irish culture and heritage.

Parade begins at 1 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove

Sunday, March 19, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Witness an exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and more.

Suffolk County

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank

Saturday, March 11, 10 am

Ages 3 and older

$15

Advanced registration required

The Leprechaun’s are back and they’ve hidden their gold all across the farm! Scavenger hunt, wagon rides, photo ops and farm animals! Lots of fun while you search for that pot of gold.

Mill Road and Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach

Saturday, March 11, 12 pm

All ages

Free

The annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade will feature fire departments, cub scout groups, businesses, riders on horseback and more.

Woodlawn Ave. to Lake Ave., St. James

Saturday, March 11, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the community at this annual parade featuring floats, local businesses, and more.

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown

Sunday, March 12, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$5

Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage.

The parade begins on Townhouse Road between Railroad and Church Streets

Sunday, March 12, 2 pm

All ages

Free

The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest.

The parade starts at the Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue

Saturday, March 18, 11 am

All ages

Free

The Hampton Bays St Patrick’s Day Parade attracts thousands of spectators each year and features an array of entertainment from pipe bands, school marching bands, community organizations, business floats, fire departments and more.

The parade begins at Main Street, Patchogue

Sunday, March 19, 12 – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out to this annual St. Patrick’s Parade along Main Street. The parade will feature floats, bagpipers, marching bands, youth groups, and more.

Edgemere Road, Montauk

Sunday, March 26, 12 pm

All ages

Free

Come out to this parade featuring floats, marching bands, scout troops, color guard, and more.

Carnegie Library, 160 West Main Street, Patchogue

Friday, March 17, 6-7 pm

Ages 12-17

Free

Advanced registration required

Decorate a St. Patrick’s Day shaped cookie with icing and more!

Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60 East Main Street, Patchogue

Sunday, March 19, 2 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a performance from talented Irish dancers from the Mulvihill-Lynch School of Irish Dance.

Parade begins at Lindenhurst Village Park, 336 N Alleghany Ave. Lindenhurst

Saturday, March 25, 12 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for a day of fun – bring your family and celebrate with the whole community! See bagpipers, marching bands, floats, youth groups, and more display Irish pride.

Fireman’s Park Cold Spring Harbor, Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 4 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

Tiny leprechauns pass through Cold Spring Harbor each year and hide their gold at Fireman’s Park. Gift cards to local shops hidden among the treasure and discounts along Main Street all afternoon.

Explore the park and village to see what they left behind!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St. Newark, NJ

March 10-12, Friday, 8 pm; Saturday, 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, 2pm and 7pm

All ages

$41-$81

Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again with a powerful and stirring reinvention of the Irish phenomenon.

Parade begins at Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ

Sunday, March 12, 2 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish culture and pride at this annual parade featuring bagpipers, marching bands, local organizations, and more!

Nanuet Public Library, 149 Church St. Nanuet

Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 – 5 pm

Ages 2 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Join Miss Jen to decorate and eat yummy St. Patrick’s themed Oreo cookies using white icing and decorating in green sugar and sprinkles.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ

Thursday, March 16, 7:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$29-$59

This Celtic celebration thrills audiences with its transformative emotional and imaginative energy as it showcases Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.

Parade begins at Middletown Road, Pearl River

Sunday, March 19, 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate The Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Parade Pearl River with bagpiper, Irish dancing, local community leaders, and more.