Cool Off at These Westchester Sprinkler Parks and Water Playgrounds

One of our favorite ways to ensure we all stay cool this summer is by heading to some of our favorite local parks equipped with sprinklers and splash pads. And what kid doesn’t absolutely love sprinkler parks and water playgrounds?!

In Westchester, we have several parks that are the perfect place for our little ones to cool off this summer. Check out this list of some of our favorite sprinkler parks in Westchester!

Sprain Ridge Park, a 278-acre suburban getaway, is a must-visit for nature lovers. Nestled on a ridge between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, this park offers a serene escape from the city. At the heart of the park is its pool area, and a favorite for families is its sprinkler park/play area that’s perfect for kids and toddlers. The sprinkler area is zero-entry, making it perfect for all ages. The grounds also have a bathhouse, restrooms for guests’ daily use, and classic concession stand favorites available all day. Proof of Westchester residence is required. 149 Jackson Ave, Yonkers

This beautiful park features an aquatic complex with something for everyone, including a spray playground and sprinkler park, in-pool basketball and volleyball, lap lanes, and a signature “lazy river.” The classic bathhouse in Tibbetts and its pavilions offer a traditional touch, a reminder of how long this park has been part of the community. Tibbetts Brook Park is the first large-scale recreational development in the county. It’s a green oasis for the county’s residents and provides the entire family with woodlands, lakes, fields, and plenty of space to cool off during this summer’s heat. Proof of Westchester residence is required. 355 Midland Avenue, Yonkers

Louis Engel’s Park and Spray Park are perfect for kids of all ages looking to have fun this summer. The park features a variety of play equipment and a refurbished spray park. There are timers for the water features; if they stop, they can be restarted by touching the sensor. Additionally, there is another smaller indoor splash park at the rec center next to the indoor pool in Ossining. This park is free and open to the public. 25 Westerly Rd, Ossining

Harbor Island is the largest village park, spanning 44 acres. It features a playground, swings, a 700-ft. saltwater beach, a spray ground, a pavilion, restrooms, showers, a marina, a boat launching area, docks, fishing floats, a tennis club, picnic tables, benches, swing benches, ball fields, play fields, parking, concerts, and special events. It’s a park that has something for everyone to enjoy, and its spray ground is perfect for kids of all ages. 60-98 Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck

This park is situated in Elmsford, right off of I-287W. Free parking is available on the street. The park is accessible and has bathrooms, but it does not have a sandbox. The spray park is great for littles and is the perfect summer stop. Please be advised that an adult must accompany all children. 15 South Stone Ave., Elmsford

The park is along the Hudson River and can be accessed by going south on Main Street, then turning right onto North Astor Street, and left onto Bridge Street. The amenities include a playground, bikes, scooters, non-motorized wheeled equipment, a spray pool, picnic tables, and barbecue pits. Dogs and pets are not allowed in the park at this time. Reservations are needed for groups of 12 or more. 1 Bridge St, Irvington

Saxon Woods Park, spanning 700 acres, is a haven of recreational opportunities. It boasts the county’s largest swimming pool, an 18-hole golf course, a miniature golf course, a children’s aquatic playground, and picnic areas. The park’s trail system, connecting the park’s southern and northern sections, is a hit among hikers, skiers, and horseback riders. Families can also enjoy miniature golf and pool birthday parties at Saxon Woods. Leashed dogs are allowed. Proof of Westchester County residency is required. 1800 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains

Barnhardt Park has two large playground areas and a water park section with sprinklers that are great for kids of all ages. Families can also find sports facilities, including volleyball courts, a soccer field, and a basketball court. The park also features restroom facilities, a pavilion available for private rentals, and a scenic grassy area with views of the Hudson River. 25 Andrews Ln, Sleepy Hollow

Families can find four water recreation areas perfect for everyone, regardless of age, at Willson’s Waves. Their wave pool is guaranteed fun, with three-foot waves that’ll bounce you around for six-minute intervals. This pool also has two 18-foot-high water slides that’ll give you a quick splashdown into 10 inches of water. And if that’s not enough, the interactive water playground has sprays, fountains, cascades, and “curtains” to keep you cool and entertained. 8 Bradford Rd, Mt Vernon

