Plan the perfect road trip to Massachusetts this spring break!

Tired of battling airports but kids clamoring to get out of the house for April vacation week? Take a spring road trip to Massachusetts that will make them cheer (and keep your wallet equally happy!). Here’s an itinerary full of charming New England towns, engaging activities, interesting arts & culture, and outdoor beauty.

Day 1

Explore the American Heritage Museum where your visit begins in a WWI trench listening to a nurse’s account from the Front while bombs explode above you and the floor begins to shake. This astounding collection of historic aircraft, tanks, and classic cars includes immersive exhibits that will engage the whole family.

Grab a craft beer flight and lunch in downtown Hudson, then wander the adorable shops of this town voted Best Main Street in America. Afterwards, visit the Wayside Inn, the oldest inn in America, with a stop on the way to browse the many local products at Duck Soup, from handcrafted cutting boards to Goodnow Farms Chocolate—winner of more international awards than any other maker in North America. Have dinner at Wayside and take photos in front of the historic grist mill, chapel, gardens or pond. Later, check in to the newly renovated Renaissance Framingham Hotel. This gorgeous property not only provides a good night’s sleep, but also an unbeatable breakfast at Provisions—don’t miss their Irish Cream French Toast or the Sunrise Benedict…delish!

Day 2

Spend the morning at the Natick Mall for a little retail therapy and some amazing activities—from Bosse’s 21 indoor pickleball courts to Level99’s 50+ mental and physical challenges to Puttshack’s high-tech mini golf to Dave & Buster’s arcade to Immersive Gamebox’s interactive game world, there is something for everyone. When you’re all played out, indulge in a delightful lunch of ramen bowls at Doragon Eatery on your way to Unity Farm Sanctuary. Book your tour in advance at unityfarmsanctuary.org for a chance to meet their 225+ rescued farm animals. Learn their stories and unique personalities and see the power of love, care, and kindness firsthand (plus, snap adorable selfies!).

Afterwards, pop over to Dulce D Leche for homemade gelato or decadent chocolates, then visit the Danforth Art Museum to see contemporary and historic works, including their spring exhibitions. After a casual dinner at Zaftig’s or an upscale one at Buttercup, catch a concert at The Center for Arts in Natick in their cool historic fire station.

Day 3

Glory in one of spring’s most anticipated sights at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill—the iconic Field of Daffodils. Stroll through more than 25,000 cheerful blooms blanketing the landscape in a sea of yellow, an unforgettable way to welcome the season. Check bloom updates and the garden’s spring events at nebg.org. Have lunch at their charming café, then head to nearby Marlborough to walk the floating boardwalk across Lake Williams and explore their Museum in the Streets exhibit. Grab a coffee to warm up or a flight to cool down at Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Co. as you wander.

Day 4

Start the day at Southwick’s Zoo getting up close and personal through Keeper Talks or Animal Encounters with some of the 950 animals that call Southwick’s home, then thrill the kids with a ride on the Soaring Eagle Zipline. Wrap up your road trip with a stop at Old Sturbridge Village, just a 3-minute detour on your way back to Brooklyn, where you can explore the sights, stories, and sounds of spring. As temperatures warm, baby animals arrive on the farm, and the gray landscape turns green. Roam this 1830’s village and chat with costumed historians to explore New England history, artisan crafts, horticulture, and more!

Want to extend your stay? Check out a wealth of other activities, attractions, restaurants and hotels online or in the free visitors guide at metrowestvisitors.org/guide.