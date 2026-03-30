Special Education Schools

If you have a child with special needs, we know the challenges you face. Like many of our readers, we have parents on our team here at New York Family who are raising children with a range of disability challenges.

Here you will find schools that cover special needs education, enrichment, speech, and physical therapy, and more. Each one offers resources designed with your child in mind, helping to support their development, build confidence, and meet them where they are.

45 Glenville Road, Greenwich, CT

203-622-9240

admissions@eaglehill.org

eaglehillschool.org

Set on a historic campus in Greenwich, Connecticut, Eagle Hill School offers an environment where students with language-based learning differences and executive function needs are truly understood and empowered. For more than 50 years, Eagle Hill has served students in grades 1–8 through tailored learning that reflects how each child learns best. Academics are strengthened by integrated services and enriched through arts, athletics, and co-curricular opportunities, creating a connected, 360-degree educational experience. The five-day boarding program extends learning beyond the classroom, helping students build executive function skills, independence, and confidence in a warm, structured setting. At Eagle Hill, students are known, encouraged, and inspired to grow into confident, capable learners.

410 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128

212-831-3667

admissions@gillenbrewer.com

gillenbrewer.com

The Gillen Brewer School (GBS) partners with families to expand possibilities for K–8th grade students with language-based learning disabilities. Since 1992, the GBS integrated academic-therapeutic approach has helped children grow into confident, independent learners — proud of their progress and prepared to engage with the world. Speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups are seamlessly woven into each child’s school day, alongside a rigorous, hands-on curriculum. Located on the Upper East Side, GBS welcomes students from across NYC into a vibrant, inclusive community where every child belongs.

400 Doansburg Road, Brewster, NY 10509

845-279-2995

info@greenchimneys.org

greenchimneys.org

Green Chimneys is an accredited special education program for students in grades K-12 who have been unsuccessful in a traditional school environment, and benefit from a highly structured and supportive setting. Therapeutic day and residential programs include an enriched curriculum for individualized academic, behavioral and emotional support, based in experiential learning. An innovative nature-based approach integrates animal-assisted activities, horticulture and outdoor exploration into treatment and education plans for enhanced learning and development. Green Chimneys strives to give students every opportunity to connect with nature, discover their own special talents, and develop skills and confidence to grow into independent young adults.

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY 11783

516-520-6001

information@littlevillage.org

littlevillage.org

The mission of The Hagedorn Little Village School (HLVS) Jack Joel Center for Special Children is to provide the finest educational and therapeutic programs to infants, pre-school and elementary school children with a wide range of developmental delays and disabilities. Their philosophy is to facilitate each child in achieving his or her highest potential socially, educationally and emotionally, to provide support and direction to families, and to collaborate with outside service providers in fulfilling this mission.

5 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004

212-769-1699

admissions@theidealschool.org

theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School of Manhattan is a new kind of private school, where students of all abilities learn together and reach their goals. Lower School (K-5) classes are co-taught by a general educator and a learning specialist. Middle School (6-8) classes cultivate lifelong learning skills. High School (9-12) is student-driven and flexible, focusing on life skills. The Next Steps Transition Program (18-21) is an alternative or ramp to college with student internships. Join an open house to learn more about IDEAL’s generous financial assistance and Lower Manhattan location with five-borough accessibility.

322 Port Washington Blvd. Port Washington, NY 11050

516-365-4900

admissions@vincentsmithschool.org

vincentsmithschool.org

Vincent Smith School has been the premier school on Long Island for those seeking small classes, specialized teaching for learning differences, and a supportive environment for grades 1-12. Vincent Smith is widely known for its personalized programs for students with learning disorders such as Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and school anxiety. They offer on-site, certified professional services for speech, reading, counseling, and occupational therapy. They emphasize academic success, differentiated instruction, and a strong home-school connection in small classes. Approximately 85% of graduates go on to college. Vincent Smith students have achieved successful careers in the arts, media, education, and entrepreneurship.

1275 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains – Lower School

40 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains – Middle School

914-949-6968

212 E. 93rd Street, NYC – Lower and Middle Schools

212-222-8628

thewindwardschool.org

The Windward School is an independent day school serving students in grades 1 through 9 with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities. With campuses in Manhattan and Westchester, Windward provides a structured, evidence-based curriculum designed specifically for students’ learning needs, equipping them with the tools to succeed academically and beyond. For decades, Windward has operated on a foundational belief: a language-based learning disability need not hold anyone back from a life of accomplishment. When students are given the right instruction and environment, they thrive. Windward alumni go on to succeed in high school and college, and lead across industries—in education, business, policy, the arts, and more—carrying with them the skills, confidence, and self-knowledge that a Windward education instills.

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