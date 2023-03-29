Our Special Child Digital Issue is here!

Did you know being a parent with a child with Special Needs is your superpower? Because once your child is challenged in some way, whether speech, Occupational Therapy, needing support for ADHD or Autism or other challenging needs, it is you who does the research and finds the resources to support them.

And as editors and parents of kids who have a range of special needs, we get it, which only adds to why we care about providing stories, articles and guides to support you. Please check out our Special Child Digital Issue and Resource Listings to help you on your parenting journey.

Psst…check out our Special Needs Glossary (and bonus special needs listings): Definitions That Every Family Should Know

New York The Special Child

Long Island The Special Child

Bronx

Cardinal O’Connor School

16 North Broadway, Irvington

914-591-9330

jcoschool.org

[email protected]

The John Cardinal O’Connor School is a Catholic school dedicated to providing an affordable, language-based,academic curriculum for children in grades K-8 with mild Learning Disabilities (LD), Speech or Language Impairments (SPL), or other Health Impairments (OHI). Students are taught by certified special education teachers in small classes. Teachers utilize multisensory instructional techniques to help children succeed academically and socially.

The Gillen Brewer School

410 E. 92nd Street, New York,

212-831-3667

gillenbrewer.com

[email protected]

The Gillen Brewer School is a special education program located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving children ages 2.8 to 11 years old who have a wide variety of language-based and non-verbal learning disabilities. Their academic-therapeutic program includes speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and counseling. As part of their robust academic program, students also participate in art, science, and music classes, and explore the rich cultural resources of New York City.

Stepping Stones Day School

2826 Westchester Avenue, Bronx

718-554-2025

steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Brooklyn

123 Learn to Speak

718-207-0959

123learntospeakaba.org

[email protected]

They provide home based ABA services and effective treatments for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Their team of experienced therapists uses evidence-based techniques to teach new skills and improve behavior. With a focus on positive reinforcement, they work closely with families and caregivers to develop personalized treatment plans that address specific needs and goals. Their goal is to empower individuals to reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

Academy for Young Minds

11-20 46th Road, Long Island City

646-670-5999

[email protected]

AYM is an independent private school for mid-high functioning children on the autism spectrum. Led by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts®, AYM focuses on social and functional language skills and provides personalized, rigorous curriculum using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis.

Richmond Behavioral Associates

260 Christopher Lane

Staten Island, NY 10314

Ph: 718-317-5522

rbany.com

Richmond Behavioral Associates (RBA) was founded to conduct safe, precise, well controlled clinical research with potential new and existing medications. RBA is currently looking for people to participate in clinical trials for conditions such as Autism, Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s Disease. Richmond Behavioral Associates is located in Staten Island, and may provide transportation if needed. Call or visit their website to learn more and to see if you or a loved one may qualify for one of these trials.

Long Island

Appletree ABA

100 Duffy Avenue, Suite 510, Hicksville NY

516-881-5373

appletreeaba.com

[email protected]

Appletree ABA is committed to providing high-quality and compassionate ABA therapy services to individuals with autism and their families. They utilize evidence-based practices, collaborate with families and professionals, and offer an individualized approach tailored to promote meaningful change. They offer in-home ABA services across Nassau County NY. They work with most major insurances and accept private pay clients.

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516-851-8330

[email protected]

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School-Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training.

Gersh Autism

631-385-3342

[email protected]

gershautism.com

Gersh Autism provides a wide range of services for individuals with autism across the US and Puerto Rico. Their mission is to help individuals with ASD reach their full potential by providing educational and therapeutic programs tailored to their specific needs. The organization offers a range of services, including early intervention, preschool and K-12, life skills and transition services for young adults. They are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ASD and their families.

The Hagedorn Little Village School

Jack Joel Center for Special Children

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

littlevillage.org

[email protected]

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT and related services.

Law Offices of Andrew M.

Cohen, P.C.

1100 Franklin Ave., Suite 305, Garden City, NY

516-877-0595

amcohenlaw.com

[email protected]

The Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen provides personalized, high quality special needs estate planning and special education legal services. Whether your needs are simple or intricate, the Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen can help you achieve your objectives through careful legal planning. All clients are provided with high quality, personalized and timely legal services at a reasonable cost. Attorneys Cohen and Adler-Greene also conduct free workshops on several topics for agencies, schools and parent groups.

Long Island Speech

844-5-SPEECH (844-577-3324)

Locations across Suffolk and Nassau: New Hyde Park, Wantagh, Jericho, Commack, Islip Terrace, Stony Brook, Farmingville, East Yaphank and the newest location in Westhampton Beach, 201 Montauk Highway, Suite 6, Westhampton Beach, NY.

Janine Stiene, Speech-Language Pathologist, owns and operates Long Island Speech. With her group of highly trained therapists, she supports families across Long Island, specializing in Myofunctional Therapy, PROMPT Therapy, Feeding Therapy, Augmentative Communication Therapy, and treats disorders such as, voice disorders, fluency, articulation, tongue thrusts, auditory processing, expressive and receptive language disorders and so much more!

Winston Prep Long Island

30 Deforest Road

Dix Hills, NY 11746

631-779-2400

winstonprep.edu/our-campuses/long-island

Contact: Michele Bellatoni, Director of Admissions, [email protected]

Winston Preparatory School’s individualized learning program for students with learning differences is the continuous commitment to an in-depth understanding of every student. At Winston Prep an emphasis is put on discovering who each student is, what their learning needs are and, based on their learning profile, designing an individualized curriculum by expert faculty and staff. Sign up for an open house appointment at Winston Prep Long Island at: winstonprep.edu/our-campuses/long-island.

Manhattan

Atlas Foundation for Autism

252 W 29th Street, 3rd Fl., NY

[email protected]

212-256-0846

atlasforautism.org

Atlas is a comprehensive community-building program that includes the Atlas School as well as Health & Wellness and Creative Arts Community Classes that are designed for anyone interested in increasing their skills and passions in art, music, health and fitness, and growth to keep students connected and engaged in their interests and each other! Atlas is different in its approach to working within modalities that promote empowered communication and overall self-esteem!

Camp Lee Mar

450 Route 590, Lackawaxen, PA

Winter: 215-658-1708

Summer: 570-685-7188

leemar.com

A private, seven-week residential summer program offering a unique curriculum incorporating a strong Academic and Speech program with traditional camp activities. Campers flourish at Lee Mar due to the structured environment provided allowing campers to feel comfortable and secure. Careful study is made of parent input, school (IEPs), camper interview, etc., so that the interests and needs of each child can be determined for suitable grouping prior arrival. At Lee Mar the children find comfort and friendship with children of similar age and functioning level.

EBL Coaching

17 East 89th Street, Suite 1D, NY

212-249-0147

eblcoaching.com

EBL Coaching specializes in one-on-one home and virtual tutoring for students in grades pre-K-12 with learning needs. They use research-based, multi-sensory techniques to develop students’ reading, writing, math, note taking, test taking, and executive functioning skills. Under Director Dr. Emily Levy, each student is evaluated to determine their specific needs and is matched with a learning specialist and an individualized learning plan. EBL offers specialized instruction for students with dyslexia, learning disabilities, and ADHD using the Orton Gillingham method and other research-based techniques.

The IDEAL School

314 W. 91st Street, New York NY (Relocating to 5 Hanover Square, Sept. 2023)

theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School Is a small school that’s BIG on inclusion. It is NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. At IDEAL, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. Contact [email protected] to learn more about their unique inclusion program.

Robert Louis Stevenson School

24 West 74th Street New York, NY

212-787-6400

stevenson-school.org

Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory independent school. Their proven track record of academic and therapeutic progress begins with their unique program. Stevenson students receive small classroom instruction, ongoing advisor support, and access to a fully staffed Counseling Center throughout each day. Their Transition Coaching Program helps to ensure ongoing post-secondary success. Anxiety and depression aren’t locked into a calendar. They say neither is their admissions.

SUNY College of Optometry University Eye Center

33 West 42nd St New York, NY 10036

universityeyecenter.org

The University Eye Center provides top quality eye care through over 60,000 on-site patient encounters, free patient screenings, and community partnerships. Eye doctors access state of the art equipment and diagnostic tools to ensure maximum eye health for patients ages 6 months to 100+ including special populations and children with special needs. Schedule an appointment today by calling 888-416-9933.

Westchester School

45 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY

520 Route 22,North Salem,NY

33 Seymour St., Yonkers NY (Pre-K)

914-376-4300

westchesterschool.org

A New York State approved, non-public school that provides educational and therapeutic services to students from Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. With campuses in Yonkers and North Salem, NY the program provides services to over 300 students with the classifications of Autism, Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, Orthopedic Impairment, Other Health Impairment, Emotional Disability, and Preschool Student with a Disability.

Winston Transitions New York City

240 Madison Avenue, NY

646-869-4600

Lauren Kellner, Director of Admissions, [email protected]

Winston Transitions New York City offers a highly individualized program for students ages 17 to 21+ with learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disabilities (NVLD). Their unique education model provides intense skill remediation while encouraging students to build independence, resilience, responsibility, self-awareness, and self-advocacy. Learn more about Winston Transitions and register for an open house at: winstonprep.edu/our-campuses/transitions-nyc.

Queens

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516-851-8330

[email protected]

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School-Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training.

Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, P.C.

114-20 Queens Blvd., Suite CS 2, Forest Hills

180 E. 79th St., Suite 1C, Upper East Side

718-441-0166

comprehendthemind.com

Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services P.C. is a group of school and neuropsychologists that diagnose and assess a variety of conditions. Neuropsychological, educational, speech and language, and psychiatric evaluations are performed to help you understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses, and plan for their educational success and emotional well-being.

Family Speech Center

25-32 168th Street, Flushing

718-939-0306

familyspeechcenter.com

[email protected]

Certified Speech-Language Pathologists evaluate and diagnose children to identify specific speech, language or swallowing difficulties. Services include speech-language evaluations and treatment for individuals with articulation and stuttering problems. Assessment procedures depend on the age of the client; very small children are assessed in an informal play-based environment. Medical plans and Dept. of Ed IEP’s are accepted for both preschool and school age children.

Long Island Speech

844-5-SPEECH

(844-577-3324)

Locations across Suffolk and Nassau: New Hyde Park, Wantagh, Jericho, Commack, Islip Terrace, Stony Brook, Farmingville, East Yaphank and the newest location in Westhampton Beach, 201 Montauk Highway, Suite 6, Westhampton Beach, NY.

Janine Stiene, Speech-Language Pathologist, owns and operates Long Island Speech. With her group of highly trained therapists, she supports families across Long Island, specializing in Myofunctional Therapy, PROMPT Therapy, Feeding Therapy, Augmentative Communication Therapy, and treats disorders such as, voice disorders, fluency, articulation, tongue thrusts, auditory processing, expressive and receptive language disorders and so much more!

