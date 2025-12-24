Meet Space Glide: A No-Ice, No-Blades Skating Alternative at the New York Hall of Science

Space Glide is a limited-time, indoor skating experience at the New York Hall of Science

Kids glide in booties on a smooth surface—no ice, skates, or blades needed

It’s indoors, making it a cold-weather, crowd-avoiding winter option

The space theme features NASA-inspired projections that feel immersive but not overwhelming

Included with museum admission and easy to turn into a full-day outing

Wear socks you don’t mind sliding in and arrive early on busy days

Open through February 22 in Corona, Queens

Ice skating in the winter is a lot of fun, but not everyone likes to get on the ice or up on blades in a packed roller rink. If your kids love skating but you dread the cold and the crowds, this indoor winter attraction might be just what you’re looking for, and your kids will surely love it.

The New York Hall of Science just opened its newest interactive attraction, Space Glide. This limited-time indoor skating experience trades ice and blades for a smooth, sock-style glide, set against a glowing backdrop that simulates deep space.

If you remember spraying Pledge on your living room floors at home when you were a kid, you kind of get the idea of how it works. Only this time, the fun takes place at a real science museum, and it’s designed with families in mind.

What Makes Space Glide Unique

First, the biggest standout is that no skates are needed in this intergalactic rink. The rink is made of Glice, an eco-friendly, polymer-based surface that feels like ice but isn’t, so it doesn’t require skates. Kids (and adults) can glide around wearing booties provided by the museum. Incidentally, not having to wear skates with long, sharp blades can make it much less intimidating for younger or sensitive kids who aren’t ready for real skates.

Another perk is that, unlike many traditional ice skating rinks, the skating rink is indoors, so no weather cancellations or freezing fingers. You can actually set aside the blustery winter days to spend inside the museum and make a full day of it,

A really cool feature is that Space Glide is set deep in space, and has projections on the floor and walls that make it feel like you’re floating through the cosmos, which is a major plus for science and space fans. The visuals are inspired by NASA imagery, and the effect is immersive but intentionally not overwhelming.

Know Before You Go

Try to have your kids wear socks they don’t mind sliding in. The booties go over them.

Try to arrive earlier in the day if you’re visiting on a weekend or during winter school break, since lines can build as word spreads, and we’ve got a feeling that will be popular.

Space Glide is included with general admission to the New York Hall of Science, so you can pair it with hands-on exhibits and turn it into a daylong outing.

Cost

Free with paid admission

$6 for Cool Culture pass holders

$6 during free admission hours on Fridays from 2–5 pm

Dates

Open now through February 22

Location

New York Hall of Science is located at 47-01 111th Street in Corona, Queens

Fast FAQs on New York Hall of Science

What’s special about the New York Hall of Science?

It’s a very hands-on science museum. Instead of just looking at exhibits, you can touch, build, test, and experiment. It’s especially known for interactive displays, live demos, and an outdoor science playground that shows physics in real life.

Is it worth visiting?

A definite yes, especially if you’re going with kids, teens, or anyone who enjoys learning by doing. It’s fun, engaging, and less formal than many museums. If you prefer quiet, traditional exhibits, it might feel a bit kid-focused, but for interactive fun, it’s worth the visit.

