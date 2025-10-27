Snow White Hits the New Victory Theater for a Limited Run This November

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide to NYC Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun
Photo Credit: Mark Dawson

This fall, families can rediscover a childhood fairytale favorite, but this time with a twist. From November 1–9, the New Victory Theater will present Snow White, a rustic, music-filled reimagining of the Brothers Grimm story. This short run opens the theater’s 30th anniversary season with a smart, music-filled take on the classic story families know and love. Tickets start at $25.

Co-produced by New International Encounter (NIE), Cambridge Junction, and Tobacco Factory Theatres, this version of Snow White swaps royal castles for a rustic forest and dwarves for a band of forgetful, forest-dwelling vegans. Of course, the familiar story is there, with an ambitious stepmother, a girl in danger, a magical mirror, but the tone is decidedly modern, mixing humor, heart, and redemption. With a live seven-piece band of actor-musicians telling the story through original songs, the show will keep both kids and adults entertained.

Photo Credit: Mark Dawson

The production runs 75 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 6 and up. Parents who’ve seen previous NIE shows at the New Victory (Beauty and the Beast in 2018, Grand Soft Day in 2024) might recognize the company’s playful storytelling style, which seems like part concert and part theater.

Snow White will be full of live folksy music and fun, some lovely songs, and a comic collection of forest-dwelling misfits,” said Alex Byrne, Co-Artistic Director of NIE. “It’s a classic story about growing up, growing old, growing your own food—and why you might not want to trust a very shiny apple.”

Photo Credit: Mark Dawson

It’s Been a Five-Year Wait

First slated for the 2019–2020 season but delayed by the pandemic, this version is finally making its debut, refreshed and ready for the spotlight after a five-year break.

“We are delighted to welcome our friends New International Encounter back to open our 30th birthday season,” said Mary Rose Lloyd, Artistic Director of New 42. “Audiences will love the comedic and folksy elements of their wonderful take on Snow White.”

At the New Victory, a trip to the theater is more than just the show. Arrive a little early—or stick around afterward—for free, hands-on lobby activities that get kids moving, singing, and storytelling. These drop-in experiences, running 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after each performance, are perfect for both high-energy kids and those who like to watch from the sidelines. Because the show is short and interactive, it’s an easy way for kids to get their first taste of live theater without feeling overwhelmed.

See Snow White at the New Victory Theater from November 1–9, 2025. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at NewVictory.org, by phone at 646-223-3010, or at the box office; the 75-minute, no-intermission show is recommended for ages 6 and up.

