Everything NYC Families Need to Know About Monday’s Snow Day

Mayor Zohran Mamdani just announced that New York City public schools will be closed on Monday as a nor’easter threatens the five boroughs with up to two feet of snow.

This will be the city’s first real snow day in years, and kids around the city are already buzzing with excitement. Honestly, so are the parents, and not only because remote learning is far from ideal, but because kids should be allowed to be kids, and a snowstorm like this should be a fun and memorable day.

Unlike the remote day back in January, this isn’t a last-minute online learning remote day. Schools weren’t able to send devices home before winter break, so switching to remote learning now would have been tricky.

“To kids across New York City, you have a very serious mission if you choose to accept. Stay cozy,” joked Mamdani.

The storm kicked off this morning with light rain or a wintry mix, but don’t get too cozy because conditions will worsen as temperatures drop and the snow really starts falling, with the heaviest hitting Sunday night through midday Monday.

Monday was supposed to be the first day back from midwinter break, but students will get an extra day to play in the snow, and officials confirmed no additional school days will be added to the calendar.

“We believe there is a unique set of extenuating circumstances for tomorrow’s education,” the Mayor said. “We shared this with the state education commissioner this morning, and she has granted us a waiver, for which we are incredibly thankful.”

My only ask to you is that you stay safe,” Mamdani said. “Stay indoors at the height of the storm. Once that has passed, feel free to go out and sled.”

Here are some things to know about staying safe in the cold weather and great tips for having fun on this first real snow day in years!

