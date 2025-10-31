Where to Find Food Pantries & Resources Amid SNAP Cuts in NYC

As families brace for SNAP cuts, there are over 500 locations that provide emergency food across the city.

Millions of families across the city are bracing for the abrupt cuts of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, as the government shutdown continues into November.

Approximately three million New Yorkers could lose their SNAP benefits beginning November 1st. New York State is suing the federal administration over the cuts, and Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency and is allocating $65 million in emergency food assistance to help those affected.

Psst… Check Out Gov. Hochul Allocates $65M for New Yorkers Facing SNAP Cuts, Declares State of Emergency



Hunger In Numbers

According to City Harvest, more than 1.4 million New Yorkers are experiencing food insecurity. Many families struggle with not having enough to eat during the summer months, and children struggle as school is the only guaranteed breakfast and lunch for them.

“Pantries play a critical role in our city, providing free food so that families can stretch their limited budgets further, which in turn helps them pay for other essentials like childcare and rent,” says Meryl Rothstein, Director of Communications at the organization. “50% of working-aged New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet amid an affordability crisis in our city.”



Amid inflation, the cost of food increased by 26% between 2020 to 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, making it harder for families to feed themselves. Studies from City Harvest, shared with Gothamist, also reveal that approximately one million New Yorkers and their families rely on food pantries each month. At the same time, nearly three million receive food stamps.

“Many of our neighbors struggle to afford food to put on the table even when working one or multiple jobs,” says HelloFresh’s Hunger Hero Campaign member and celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently gave away 1,500 meals to Brooklyn families. However, even food pantries aren’t immune to the ongoing rise in the cost of goods due to tariffs. Earlier this year, many pantries across the city struggled to fill their shelves due to federal policy changes, our sister publication amNewYork reported. Bernath suggests getting involved with your local pantries to help make a difference.

“Look in your own pantry and see if you have any non-perishables that you can donate to your local bank or soup kitchen. You can make this an activity with your kids who are off from school, to find unneeded, unopened pantry items, and check they don’t expire soon. It’s a great way to get your whole family involved.”

Resources

Food pantries and organizations have arranged for food drives to supplement the loss in food assistance. The city has over 500 locations that offer relief and resources. If you need assistance, or if you recently lost your SNAP benefits, you may visit any one of the locations below or the Department of Youth & Community Development for the full list.

Psst… Check Out NYC Introduces Baby Boxes Across Four City Hospitals



Free Food/Food Drives

*This list is tentative; check back for updates.

471 Marcus Garvey Blvd.

Brooklyn

This local Bed-Stuy bakery is offering free breakfast to anyone who presents their SNAP card between the hours of 7:30 to 10 am.

55 Sutton St.

Brooklyn

The local grassroots organization is hosting fresh grocery giveaways on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The next giveaways are November 8th from 9 to 10 am and November 22nd at 12 pm.

Food Pantries

Brooklyn

Bay Ridge Community Development Center

6806 5th Ave.

(347) 560-6700

Serving families in Southwest Brooklyn, the Bay Ridge Community Development Center operates a food pantry that provides fresh produce, pantry staples, and halal options. They also offer resource referrals and wellness programs for local residents facing food insecurity.

The Campaign Against Hunger

2010 Fulton St.

(718) 773-3551

One of Brooklyn’s largest emergency food providers, The Campaign Against Hunger distributes groceries through its client-choice pantry model, allowing families to select foods that best meet their needs. The organization also runs an urban farm and offers nutrition education programs.

St. John’s Bread & Life

795 Lexington Ave.

(718) 574-0058

A long-standing Bedford-Stuyvesant institution, St. John’s Bread & Life provides both a food pantry and a daily hot meal program. Guests can also access social services, health screenings, and legal aid alongside groceries and prepared meals.

Masbia of Flatbush

1372 Coney Island Ave.

(718) 972-4446 ext. 208

Masbia is a kosher soup kitchen and food pantry offering nutritious meals and grocery packages with dignity and care. The Flatbush location serves individuals and families throughout South Brooklyn, with evening meal service and Shabbat provisions available.

ACTS Community Development Corporation

2114 Mermaid Ave.

(718) 415-1170

Located in the heart of Coney Island, ACTS CDC provides weekly food distributions to local residents, seniors, and families. They emphasize community empowerment through food assistance, housing resources, and financial literacy workshops.

American Council of Minority Women, Inc.

1090 Coney Island Ave.

(347) 865-2769

This grassroots organization supports women and families of diverse backgrounds with free grocery bags, personal-care items, and culturally relevant foods. They also offer mentorship and employment readiness programs.

Arab American Association of New York, Inc.

6803 5th Ave.

(551) 280-6724

Serving Brooklyn’s Arab and immigrant communities, this Bay Ridge-based nonprofit distributes halal groceries and household goods. The pantry also helps connect families with language access services, immigration support, and financial aid resources.

Queens

Astoria Food Pantry

25-82 Steinway St.

A volunteer-run mutual aid organization, Astoria Food Pantry provides free groceries, fresh produce, and hygiene products to Western Queens residents. They focus on community solidarity and operate on a “take what you need” basis.

Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry

150-62 78th Rd.

Serving the Kew Gardens community, Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry distributes kosher groceries and essentials to families in need. They prioritize preserving dignity and confidentiality for community members seeking assistance.

Marguerite’s Food Pantry at Our Lady of Fatima Church

79th St. between 25th & 30th Ave.

This faith-based pantry serves Elmhurst and surrounding neighborhoods, offering non-perishable items, fresh produce, and holiday food baskets. Volunteers also help connect families with local social service programs.

Battalion Pentecostal Assembly

454 Beach 67th St.

(718) 634-7172

Operating in the Rockaways, this church-based pantry provides emergency food supplies, hot meals, and outreach for individuals experiencing hardship or displacement.

Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York

203-05 32nd Ave.

(718) 939-6137

KCS runs a food pantry in Bayside offering culturally appropriate foods and nutrition support for Korean-speaking seniors and families. The organization also offers SNAP enrollment and health workshops.

Queens Community House

108-25 62nd Dr.

(718) 592-5757

With sites across the borough, Queens Community House provides grocery distributions and meal deliveries for seniors and families. Their pantry services complement housing, youth, and immigrant support programs.

Bronx

BronxWorks – Twin Parks West Community Center

355 East 183rd St.

(347) 862-9538

BronxWorks provides groceries, prepared meals, and case management at its Twin Parks West location. The center supports families, seniors, and individuals navigating food insecurity and housing instability.

St. Jerome’s Community Food Pantry

330 East 138th St.

(718) 402-7866

Serving Mott Haven and surrounding areas, St. Jerome’s pantry distributes fresh and non-perishable groceries weekly, focusing on low-income families and older adults.

Albanian & American Open Hand Association

2141 Holland Ave., Suite ML

(347) 658-8000

This community organization serves immigrant and refugee families with emergency food packages and health-resource referrals. They also support homebound seniors through volunteer meal deliveries.

Gambian Youths Organization

214 E 181st St.

(347) 963-2878

This youth-led nonprofit distributes culturally relevant food packages and essentials to West African families in the Bronx. They host regular pantry days and youth engagement initiatives.

Manhattan

Metropolitan New York Coordinating Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council)

77 Water St.

(212) 453-9511

Met Council operates a vast network of kosher food pantries throughout NYC, including emergency grocery distribution and home deliveries for seniors and people with disabilities.

Cabrini Immigrant Services of New York City

701 Ft. Washington Ave.

(212) 791-4590

Cabrini’s pantry provides free groceries and household staples to immigrant families in Northern Manhattan. Staff also help with legal aid, ESL classes, and case management.

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York

1011 First Ave., 6th Floor

(646) 794-2438

Catholic Charities operates multiple food pantries and meal programs across the borough. Their Midtown site also connects families to rental, utility, and SNAP application support.

Chai Lifeline

151 West 30th St.

(212) 699-6608

Chai Lifeline provides kosher groceries and meal delivery to children with serious illnesses and their families. They also coordinate community volunteers for home meal assistance.

Xavier Mission

55 W 15th St.

(212) 627-2100

Located in Chelsea, Xavier Mission serves hundreds of New Yorkers each week with hot meals and pantry staples. Their services also include clothing, financial counseling, and shelter referrals.

Food Bank For New York City – Harlem

252 West 116th St.

The Food Bank’s Harlem kitchen provides three-day grocery packages and hot meals three times a week. Families can access both fresh and shelf-stable foods, plus social service referrals and nutrition workshops.

Staten Island

Community Health Action of Staten Island

56 Bay St., 4th Floor

(718) 808-1401

CHASI provides emergency food and nutrition services through its Bay Street pantry. The organization also assists residents with benefits applications, health screenings, and housing aid.

Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation

543 Cary Ave.

(718) 980-7037

Best known for its community outreach, the Atlas Foundation operates food distributions and meal deliveries for Staten Island families, focusing on children and seniors in crisis.

Jewish Community Center of Staten Island

1466 Manor Rd.

(718) 475-5227

The JCC’s food pantry offers kosher grocery bags, senior meal deliveries, and youth nutrition programs. They emphasize dignity and inclusion for all community members.

Meals on Wheels of Staten Island

304 Port Richmond Ave.

(718) 727-4435

Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors across Staten Island. Volunteers provide not only food but also wellness checks and companionship to reduce isolation.