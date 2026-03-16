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Open-Air Food Market Smorgasburg Returns to Brooklyn In April

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Smorgasburg open air food market
Photo by Sam Hollenshead

The highly-anticipated open-air food market Smorgasburg is once again bringing flavors from around the world to Brooklyn.

At a Glance:

  • With mouthwatering eats from 74 different food vendors, this could be Smorgasburg’s most delicious year yet. 
  • The market reopens the first weekend in April and will be in Williamsburg on Saturdays and Prospect Park on Sundays 
  • Visitors can enjoy traditional American fare as well as dishes from many parts of the world, including Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Italy, Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Colombia, Japan and more.

Food lovers have something to look forward to this spring as Smorgasburg returns for its 16th season with a fresh lineup of vendors and tasty flavors from around the world.

The popular open-air market, widely considered one of New York City’s premier food destinations, will debut 22 new vendors this year, bringing the total number of vendors across its markets to 74. Known for blending new culinary talent with beloved local favorites, Smorgasburg showcases the global street food traditions that make New York’s dining scene so dynamic.

Psst… There’s a New Lidl Grocery Store Opening in Crown Heights, Brooklyn!

This year’s lineup reflects the diversity of the city itself. From Korean shaved ice and Fuzhounese potato dumplings to Mexico City-style tacos and Colombian grilled meats, the incoming vendors represent cuisines from across the globe. Nearly half of the new vendors are immigrant-founded or rooted in multigenerational family recipes, highlighting the personal stories and traditions behind many of the dishes.

Photo by Sam Hollinshead

“As we enter our 16th season, we’re constantly inspired by the next generation of food entrepreneurs who see Smorgasburg as a place to share their culture, creativity and ambition,” says Gaston Becherano, CEO and owner of Smorgasburg. “Our vendors are the heartbeat of this market. They represent the diversity, hustle and innovation that define New York’s food scene.”

Smorgasburg markets will reopen the first weekend of April at the following locations:

Saturday, April 4 at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Sunday, April 5 at Breeze Hill in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All markets run 11am to 6pm weekly through October.

With so many mouthwatering options, it will be hard to choose what to try first. Here’s a full list of vendors in case you want to do a little research before you head out with a family full of hungry bellies. 

2 Girls & a Cookshop (Prospect Park only)

82 Bowl (Williamsburg only)  

88 Coffee Company 

Ambo 

Bingsoo 

BirriaLES

Bom Bae 

Brasa (Palenque Parrila) 

C Bao 

Cafecito Social (Prospect Park only)

Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria  

Chenzi Garoso

ChipPow! 

Chocolate On Tap 

Coco Bred 

D’Abruzzo 

Destination Dumplings 

Dilla Manila 

Dosa (Williamsburg only)

Dough 

Ducksmith (Williamsburg only)

Dylana’s Sweet Treats (Prospect Park only)

Ehbra-Palenque 

Hen House NYC (Williamsburg only)

Home Frite 

Humos BBQ 

Inari Zushi (Prospect Park only)

Jase’s BBQ 

Jimchi (Williamsburg only)

Knead Some Love NY 

Kolachi Rolls 

Lupita’s 

Madrina Vegana 

Mama’s Cupboard 

Mao’s Bao 

MARBRÉ (Prospect Park only)

Mikhuy Peruvian Restaurant 

Musubin’ 

Nadas NYC 

Nano Burger

Oconomi (Williamsburg only)

Oyster Party 

Paella Party CT 

Palenque Empanadas & Arepas 

Parish Po’ Boys 

Petisco Brazuca 

Pizzeria Fantastica 

Pretty Horse Workers Cooperative (Williamsburg only)

The Purple Cup 

Raclette Street

Red Hook Lobster Pound 

Rogers Burgers (Prospect Park only)

Rolle Drinks 

Secondz (Prospect Park only)

So Sarap NYC 

Taboonia 

Taco’s Taurino’s 

Tang Hulu 

Tanty Darlene’s Kitchen (Prospect Park only)

The Aborrajao 

The Good Batch 

The Pupusas Spot 

The Pincho Truck 

Toastieland 

Tosh’s Patties 

Vaquero Elotes 

Vermont Maple Lemonade 

Virginia Smashburginia 

Wah Gwaan 

Yakitori Tatsu 

Psst… FIFA World Cup 2026 Is Coming – Count Down at Columbus Circle!

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About the Author

Jeannine Cintron

Jeannine Cintron is an award-winning writer and editor, as well as a proud lifelong New Yorker and Brooklyn native. She currently lives in Staten Island with her two children and three cats. When she’s not busy working, you can find her binging true crime documentaries or begging her teens to clean their rooms.

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