The highly-anticipated open-air food market Smorgasburg is once again bringing flavors from around the world to Brooklyn.

At a Glance:

With mouthwatering eats from 74 different food vendors, this could be Smorgasburg’s most delicious year yet.

The market reopens the first weekend in April and will be in Williamsburg on Saturdays and Prospect Park on Sundays

Visitors can enjoy traditional American fare as well as dishes from many parts of the world, including Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Italy, Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Colombia, Japan and more.

Food lovers have something to look forward to this spring as Smorgasburg returns for its 16th season with a fresh lineup of vendors and tasty flavors from around the world.

The popular open-air market, widely considered one of New York City’s premier food destinations, will debut 22 new vendors this year, bringing the total number of vendors across its markets to 74. Known for blending new culinary talent with beloved local favorites, Smorgasburg showcases the global street food traditions that make New York’s dining scene so dynamic.

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This year’s lineup reflects the diversity of the city itself. From Korean shaved ice and Fuzhounese potato dumplings to Mexico City-style tacos and Colombian grilled meats, the incoming vendors represent cuisines from across the globe. Nearly half of the new vendors are immigrant-founded or rooted in multigenerational family recipes, highlighting the personal stories and traditions behind many of the dishes.

“As we enter our 16th season, we’re constantly inspired by the next generation of food entrepreneurs who see Smorgasburg as a place to share their culture, creativity and ambition,” says Gaston Becherano, CEO and owner of Smorgasburg. “Our vendors are the heartbeat of this market. They represent the diversity, hustle and innovation that define New York’s food scene.”

Smorgasburg markets will reopen the first weekend of April at the following locations:

Saturday, April 4 at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Sunday, April 5 at Breeze Hill in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All markets run 11am to 6pm weekly through October.

With so many mouthwatering options, it will be hard to choose what to try first. Here’s a full list of vendors in case you want to do a little research before you head out with a family full of hungry bellies.

2 Girls & a Cookshop (Prospect Park only)



82 Bowl (Williamsburg only)

88 Coffee Company

Ambo

Bingsoo

BirriaLES

Bom Bae

Brasa (Palenque Parrila)

C Bao

Cafecito Social (Prospect Park only)

Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria

Chenzi Garoso

ChipPow!

Chocolate On Tap

Coco Bred

D’Abruzzo

Destination Dumplings

Dilla Manila

Dosa (Williamsburg only)

Dough

Ducksmith (Williamsburg only)

Dylana’s Sweet Treats (Prospect Park only)

Ehbra-Palenque

Hen House NYC (Williamsburg only)

Home Frite

Humos BBQ

Inari Zushi (Prospect Park only)

Jase’s BBQ

Jimchi (Williamsburg only)

Knead Some Love NY

Kolachi Rolls

Lupita’s

Madrina Vegana

Mama’s Cupboard

Mao’s Bao

MARBRÉ (Prospect Park only)

Mikhuy Peruvian Restaurant

Musubin’

Nadas NYC

Nano Burger

Oconomi (Williamsburg only)

Oyster Party

Paella Party CT

Palenque Empanadas & Arepas

Parish Po’ Boys

Petisco Brazuca

Pizzeria Fantastica

Pretty Horse Workers Cooperative (Williamsburg only)

The Purple Cup

Raclette Street

Red Hook Lobster Pound

Rogers Burgers (Prospect Park only)

Rolle Drinks

Secondz (Prospect Park only)

So Sarap NYC

Taboonia

Taco’s Taurino’s

Tang Hulu

Tanty Darlene’s Kitchen (Prospect Park only)

The Aborrajao

The Good Batch

The Pupusas Spot

The Pincho Truck

Toastieland

Tosh’s Patties

Vaquero Elotes

Vermont Maple Lemonade

Virginia Smashburginia

Wah Gwaan

Yakitori Tatsu

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