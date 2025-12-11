Sledding in Westchester

One of the quintessential moments of winter is when that first snowfall hits, and your kids can go sledding! Westchester is renowned for its incredible access to nature and tons of hills. Throughout the county, you’ll find small and large hills where your kids can play for hours as they hike up and happily glide down hills.

Below, we are sharing a list of some of the go-to places to go sledding. So, layer up and make the most of your snow day.

Where to Go Sledding in Westchester

Blue Mountain Reservation is a 1,538-acre park in northwest Westchester County, perfect for nature lovers. It features miles of trails for mountain biking and hiking, offering stunning views from the summits of Mt. Spitzenberg and Blue Mountain. The park includes the Sportsman Center with target ranges and the Blue Mountain Trail Lodge, accommodating up to 30 people with kitchen and dining facilities. 435 Welcher Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566

Croton Gorge Park is a 97-acre area at the base of Croton Dam, offering stunning views and activities like fishing, picnicking, hiking, and winter sports like cross cross-country skiing and sledding. The park provides access to the Old Croton Aqueduct trail and features the Croton River. The recently reopened bridge allows for great views of the spillway. 35 Yorktown Rd, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520

Davenport Avenue is a beautiful 20-acre area for recreation that offers great views of Long Island Sound. It is a great place to enjoy every season in Westchester. The lovely Shakespeare Garden adds extra charm to the area. Visitors can enter for free with a Park Passport. 300 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park covers 14,086 acres in Putnam and Dutchess counties. It offers many outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, boating, and winter sports. The park has 80 well-equipped camping sites, and the Taconic Outdoor Education Center provides environmental programs. You can fish at Stillwater and Canopus Lakes, where you can catch bass, pickerel, and trout, but you need a permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.1498 Route 301, Carmel, NY 10512

Flint Park is the largest park in the Village, located at the end of Locust Avenue. It offers many amenities for both active and relaxed activities. You can find three natural grass playing fields, an artificial turf field, six tennis courts, three paddle courts, and a basketball court, making it great for sports lovers. The park also has nature trails, picnic areas, and the Village’s biggest playground, perfect for families,but unfortunately, does not allow dogs.. Locust Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538

This park is a great place for families and outdoor lovers. Visitors can play baseball and softball on well-kept fields, relax in peaceful picnic areas, and let young kids enjoy the playground. A nice pond provides a calm spot, and restrooms add convenience. In winter, the park has sledding slopes and ice skating rinks for fun, plus a soccer field for sports fans. With many trails for hiking and walking, this park has something for everyone and is a must-visit. 155 Millwood Rd, Chappaqua, NY 10514

This park has great amenities for outdoor lovers of all ages. You can rent well-maintained baseball and softball fields to host games and events. The park also has a challenging frisbee golf course, several volleyball and tennis courts, and basketball facilities, so there are plenty of activities for sports fans. Families can spend time at the playground or by the scenic Wallace Pond, where you can fish if you have an NYS fishing license. The park features marked hiking trails for a nice nature escape, and there are picnic areas for outdoor gatherings. 25 Wallace Dr, Mt Kisco, NY 10549

Lenoir Preserve is a beautiful 40-acre nature area with diverse habitats and views of the Hudson River. It has unique trees from around the world, along with native plants, and supports wildlife like owls and woodpeckers. Bird watchers can see hawk migrations in spring and autumn, while summer brings a vibrant butterfly garden cared for by volunteers. 19 Dudley Street, Yonkers, NY 10701

Pelton Field in Yonkers is a popular destination throughout the year. Families gather in the summer to picnic, play, and enjoy various activities. In winter, families can also participate in winter sports on the field. 430 Van Cortlandt Pk Ave Yonkers, NY 10705

Rockwood Hall is a beautiful mansion from the Gilded Age and has lovely grounds, making it a great spot for families. Located in Mount Pleasant, New York, by the Hudson River, this estate has lots of open space for kids to explore and for families to enjoy picnics and walks on scenic trails. Phelps Way, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Tibbetts Brook Park is a lively 161-acre park in Westchester County that offers fun activities for everyone. The park has a great aquatic complex, which includes a spray playground, in-pool sports, lap lanes, and a relaxing “lazy river.” It also features a beautifully restored Tudor revival-style bathhouse and pavilions that add to its vintage charm. As one of the first parks in the county, it acts as a community center for ethnic celebrations, fairs, and festivals in the summer. It has lush woodlands, lakes, playing fields, and playgrounds, making it a great spot for the entire family. 355 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704

Ward Pound Ridge Reservation is the largest park in the county, covering 4,315 acres. It offers many activities all year round, including picnicking, camping, fishing, and cross-country skiing on its wooded trails. NY-121, Cross River, NY 10518

You can find this location at the corner of Edgars Lane and Broadway in Hastings-on-Hudson. It offers a welcoming experience for families. There is free parking in a nearby lot, so it’s easy to access. You can enjoy outdoor dining at the picnic tables and appreciate the beauty of the community gardens.

The park covers an expansive 9.9 acres and features multiple picnic areas that are perfect for family gatherings and outdoor meals. With plenty of open green space, it’s an ideal location for picnics, games, and fun with the family. In the winter months, the park transforms into a popular spot for sledding, thanks to its gentle slopes and wide-open terrain. 80 Washington Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

Golf Courses

Our local golf courses are great spots for sledding in the winter. Below is our list of local golf courses to visit this winter.

290 East Grassy Sprain Road, Yonkers, NY

1500 Baldwin Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

1128 North St, White Plains, NY 10605

1 Wasylenko Ln, Yonkers, NY 10701

315 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale

