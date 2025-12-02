Where to Go Sledding in the NYC Area and Beyond

The best spots for sledding in the city!

With colder weather rolling in and snow in the forecast, it’s time to get ready for a little sledding fun. Living in the concrete jungle, finding the perfect hill or park to sled on can be a bit challenging, but not with our list.

Whether your child is hitting the hills for the first time or if they’re an aspiring winter daredevil, we’ve compiled a great list of sledding hills to keep the kids entertained all winter long.

So put on your winter gear, grab your sled, and head to one of the best sledding hills in your neighborhood! And on your way home, warm up with a cup of hot cocoa from your favorite cafés near you!

Where to Go Sledding in Manhattan?

The New York City Parks mandate that over six inches of snow must be on the ground before anyone can sled down these hills. For more information about the parks, visit nycgovparks.org or call 212-639-9675.

Fort Tryon Park – Scenic Hudson River Slopes

Riverside Drive To Broadway, W. 192 St. To Dyckman St., Upper West Side

Hit the slopes at one of the city’s most beautiful outdoor spaces. Take in beautiful views of the Hudson River while gliding down the slippery slopes of Billings Lawn.

Carl Schurz Park – East River Sledding for All Ages

East End Ave. To East River, E 84 St. to E. 90 St., Upper East Side

This naturally breathtaking sledding hotspot runs along the East River and welcomes children of all ages. The family pets can even join in on the fun as this park is home to two dog runs.

Morningside Park – Steep Hill for Daring Sledders

W. 110 St. to W. 123 St, Manhattan Ave. to Morningside Ave., Upper West Side

This park is known for its notoriously steep hill, perfect for daring sledders. Playgrounds can be found at the bottom of the hill for more snowy day fun!

Pilgrim Hill – Central Park’s Favorite Slope

Central Park, East Side at 73rd St, Upper East Side

Most Central Park visitors believe this to be the best sledding spot in the city because of its perfectly steep slope found just below the Conservatory Water.

Cedar Hill – Roomy Slopes with Scenic Views

Central Park East Side from 76th to 79th St., Upper East Side

Cedar Hill offers plenty of room for long, adventurous sled rides. From the top, you can view the Glade Arch and the beautiful red cedars for which it is known.

Riverside Park – Waterfront Winter Playground

Riverside Dr. to Hudson River, W. 72 St.to W 153 St., Upper West Side

As its name suggests, this park rests on our scenic western waterfront.

Sculptures, movies, artwork, and children’s shows may be found year-round, while the seasons call for an exchange of roller-blades for ice-skates and skateboards for sleds. The bicycle and scooter trail becomes a sledder’s dream in the winter months.

St. Nicholas Ave., St. Nicholas Ter. bet. W. 128 St. and W. 141 St., Hamilton Heights

Hills here are average in incline and should prove perfect for the beginner. Playgrounds are also found here in abundance.

Where to Go Sledding in Brooklyn

Fort Greene Park – Monument Hill Adventure

Interior of the park at Willoughby Ave, Fort Greene/Clinton Hill

The hill near the Prison Ship Martyrs monument is quite a wild ride. It surrounds all four sides of the monument, so it never gets too crowded, but the steepest and least crowded area is at the top of the hill. The hill is easily accessible from the park’s Willoughby Ave. entrance.

Highland Park – Plateau with Stunning Views

Highland Blvd. and Jamaica Ave., Cypress Hills

A very overlooked park, on the border between Brooklyn and Queens in Cypress Hills, is Highland Park. The park is, in fact, on a high plateau that seems to crease the middle of Long Island, well beyond city limits. The views of the ocean are stunning enough, but the sledding is primo!

Hillside Park – Slopes with Brooklyn Bridge Views

Middagh and Vine streets, Brooklyn Heights

With a name like Hillside, you know you’re in for a few slopes. This park also boasts a dog run, so bring the family pooch along on your sledding adventure. The park is located in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Brooklyn Heights promenade.

Lincoln Terrace Park – Quiet Sledding Spot

Between Buffalo and Rochester Avenues, adjacent to Eastern Parkway service road, Brownsville/Crown Heights

After a solid snowfall, this slope is as good as any in the city, and you might get the added bonus of smaller crowds than the bigger parks.

McKinley Park – Sledding with Amenities

Fort Hamilton Parkway and 73rd St., Bay Ridge

Don’t let its size fool you—this park has a solid hill that’s perfect on a snowy afternoon. There’s also a playground, a dog run, and even a year-round public bathroom, making it a convenient stop for families who want to enjoy snow sledding in NYC.

Owl’s Head Park – Waterfront Thrills

Colonial Road and 68th St., Sunset Park

On the border of Bay Ridge and Sunset Park, this park boasts not only an amazing skate park but a huge hill that seems to drop off into New York Harbor. It’s an exhilarating ride, indeed. Just be aware that there are no public restrooms in Owl’s Head Park.

Prospect Park– Popular Hills for All Neighborhoods

Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street

The hills here attract sledders from Flatbush, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Windsor Terrace, and beyond.

The most popular slope is near the old tennis house and the current picnic house (nearest entrance is on Prospect Park West and 9th Street), but if that’s too crowded, try the one in the meadow off Grand Army Plaza or the one behind the Picnic House, at the Third St. entrance.

Shore Road Park – Big Hill Adventure

Shore Road and 97th St., Bay Ridge

The big hill here is hard to miss. It may be a bit steep for young kids and/or beginner sledders. The good news is that there are three year-round bathrooms in the park.

Sunset Park – High Hill with Harbor Views

Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets, Sunset Park

Here you’ll find one of the highest points on all of Long Island (meaning the entire fish-shaped glacial land mass from Brooklyn to Montauk Point).

Yes, this hill is a shredder’s paradise, and if it’s a clear day, Lady Liberty will be waving from the gorgeous vista of New York Harbor. Bathrooms are located in the Recreation Center.

Where to Go Sledding in Queens

Astoria Park – Panoramic City Views

19th St. between Shore Blvd. (off Ditmars Blvd.), Astoria

With a panoramic view of the skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan to the south and the Hell Gate Channel to the north, the scenery presents the diverse landscape of New York City. Enter at Ditmars Blvd. between 19th St. and Shore Blvd..

If your little ones need a bathroom break during an afternoon of speeding down the slopes, head for the year-round restroom near the playground at Shore Blvd. (opposite 23rd Road).

Crocheron Park – Small Family-Friendly Hill

35th Ave. (opposite Golden Pond), Bayside / Little Neck

There’s a sweet sledding hill on 35th Ave. near 216th St. Bring the family dog along and enjoy the park’s dog run by the gazebos (west of 35th Ave. and Cross Island Parkway).

Lower Highland Park – Plateau with Scenic Views

Jamaica Ave. and Elton St., Cypress Hills

Since this park is located on a high plateau that straddles Queens and Brooklyn, sledders are rewarded with stunning views of surrounding neighborhoods, the ocean, and nearby cemeteries. (Note that Highland is more easily accessible on the Brooklyn side.)

Kissena Park – Hill by the Lake

Enter at Metcalf Ave. and 164th St., East Flushing / Fresh Meadows

The hill is just east of Kissena Lake. There is a year-round bathroom located on the northeast edge of the park, near Oak Ave.. There’s also a playground nearby, at Rose and Oak avenues.

Bowne Park –Hill for Kids

Small hillside on the 155th St. side of the park, Flushing

Best for the little ones in your brood. A year-round bathroom is located in the park at 155th St. and 32nd Ave.

Forest Park –Friendly Hills

Mary Whelan Playground at 79th St. and Park Lane South, Kew Gardens / Forest Hills

Tots can tackle this hill easily. This park is also easily accessible from the Glendale, Richmond Hill, and Woodhaven neighborhoods.

The Mary Whelan Playground is one of seven playgrounds in the park, which is also home to the Forest Park Carousel. With seven year-round bathrooms spread throughout, it’s a great family-friendly place to combine playground time with NYC sledding fun.

Juniper Valley Park – Popular Snowy Spot

Juniper Blvd. North and South, near the Tennis Building at 75th St., Middle Village

As one of Queens’ most popular parks, you might find a crowd here on a snowy weekend. A positive perk is the park’s two-year-round bathrooms: one by the playground at 62nd Ave. and 80th St., and another in the park at Lutheran Ave.

Where to Go Sledding in the Bronx

Shoelace Park – Northern Bronx Hills

E 233rd St. & Bronx River Pkwy, Wakefield

This narrow park in the northern part of the Bronx is great for a walk, but also has some prime sledding spots. The best sledding is between 220th and 230th Streets, where there is a good hill for a long, hard ride! Owl’s Head Park is also nearby.

Van Cortlandt Park– Nature-Friendly Hills

Broadway & Van Cortlandt Park S, Kingsbridge

Van Cortlandt Park is the third-largest park in NYC, with a lot of history and natural beauty. It offers a bunch of gentle slopes for younger kids to enjoy. There is a golf course that you should avoid, however tempting it may be.

Ewen Park– Steep Hills for Adventurous Sledders

Riverdale Ave. & W 232nd St., Kingsbridge

Ewen Park is a smaller park, but its hill is for the adventurous! The hill is pretty steep, and you have to bail out at the end, but it is worth the adrenaline rush. Some also like to use the stairs as a hill, although that is not as safe.

Crotona Park– Winter Fun Behind the Ballfield

Charlotte St., Crotona Park

For those in the Bronx looking for snow day fun, Crotona Park is as beautiful and fun in winter as it is in every other season. Look for the slope behind Ballfield #3, you won’t regret it.

Claremont Park – Local Family-Friendly Hill

Clay Ave &, 8016, E 170th St., Morrisania

Though more known for its pool than its sledding, Claremont Park is still a great local place to bring your kids and have a fantastic snow day.

Franz Sigel Park – Open Space Near Yankee Stadium

Walton Ave. & Gerard Ave., West Concourse

Located right by Yankee Stadium, Franz Siegel Park offers a good stretch of open space for sledding. Head to 160th St between Grand Concourse and Walton Ave. for the best sledding spot in the park.

Where to Go Sledding in Staten Island

Clove Lakes Park– – Official Staten Island Winter Spot

1150 Clove Road, Castleton Corners

Clove Lakes Park is the official spot in Staten Island for winter fun! It has plenty of recreation areas and ice skating to offer when your kids are done with sledding for the day. It is also quite beautiful as it is a protected Forever Wild site. Silver Lake Park is nearby.

Mount Loretto Unique Area – Expansive Natural Sledding

20 Kenny Rd., off of Hylan Boulevard



Mount Loretto is a nature lover’s paradise. Located on the South Shore, the natural area is home to more than 200 acres of forest, grasslands, wetlands, and coastal shoreline. Ewen Park may be on the smaller side, but its hill is perfect for the adventurous, making it a favorite choice for those looking for sledding near NYC or classic sledding in New York experiences.

Conference House Park – Gentle Hills for Toddlers

298 Satterlee St.

Located at the southernmost point of New York State, Conference House Park has hills that aren’t too steep, so it’s a great place to introduce toddlers to sledding. Families can also enjoy scenic views of Raritan Bay and even see New Jersey across the water.

Silver Lake Park – Family-Friendly Hills

Victory Blvd., Clove Road, Forest Ave.

The 209-acre Silver Lake Park is another one of Staten Island’s beautiful parks. Some of the hills here aren’t too steep, providing excellent sledding opportunities for kids of all ages and sledding experience. The park also has baseball fields, basketball courts, playgrounds, dog-friendly areas, and more.

LaTourette Park & Golf Course – Hilly Golf Terrain

Forest Hill & London Rds, Rockland Ave

Technically, this is not an official NYC Parks sledding location, but the golf course’s hilly landscape draws in bundled-up crowds with sleds in tow after any significant snowfall hits Staten Island.

Where to Go Sledding in Westchester County

Croton Gorge Park – Open Winter Play Areas

Route 129, Cortlandt

In the winter, the park boasts open areas for cross-country skiing, plus it’s a favorite spot for kids to go sledding.

Ward Pound Ridge Reservation – Largest Westchester Park

Route 35 and 121 South, Cross River

The largest park in Westchester County, this is the only location that requires a parking fee on weekends in the winter: $5 with a Park Pass, $10 without a Park Pass.

Dunwoodie– Steep Golf Course Slopes

Wasylenko Lane, Yonkers

Housed at the top of Dunwoodie Heights, this golf course features steep slopes, which are perfect for sledding. Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Mohansic Golf Course– – Rolling Hills for Sledding

Baldwin Road, Yorktown Heights

The rolling hills and steep slopes that make this a challenging golf course are also what make it a prime sledding spot! Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Saxon Woods – Winter Golf Course Sledding

Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale

Sledding is permitted only when the golf course is closed for the season.

Where to Go Sledding in Rockland County

Veterans Memorial Park – Safe Hills for Kids

81 Hunt Road, Orangeburg

This park has a great sledding hill, with two slopes that end in the soccer fields, so it’s a safe option for kids. Plus, the park has good parking.

Bear Mountain State Park – Hills with Hot Cocoa

Route 9W North, Bear Mountain

The hill just beyond the skating rink is a prime spot for sledding, plus you can get hot cocoa to go from the Hiker Café to warm up on your way home.

Where to Go Sledding in Nassau County

Bethpage State Park – Golf Course Slopes

Bethpage Parkway, Farmingdale

This hill is located on one of the park’s famously designed golf courses, which was home to a PGA Championship golf tournament. No inflatable sleds or tubes allowed.

Cedar Creek Park – January and February Sledding

Merrick Road, Seaford

Sledding hills are open in January and February, weather permitting.

Where to Go Sledding in Suffolk County

Bald Hill – Long Island’s High Point

Near Ocean Ave., Farmingville

Bald Hill, formerly a small skiing area, is one of the highest points on Long Island, behind Jayne’s Hill in Huntington and nearby Telescope Hill.

Heckscher State Park – Multiple Sledding Spots

Heckscher Parkway, Field 1, East Islip

This park has many sledding spots to enjoy!

Hoyt Farm Town Park – Resident Parking Required

200 New Highway, Commack

The park is open 8am to dusk. Non-residents may only park in the lot when they are the guest of a permit-holding resident and will be charged a $12 parking fee. A permit can be purchased at the Smithtown Parks Department.

Islip Grange Park – Gentle Hill for All Ages

10 Broadway Ave., Sayville

This favorite sledding spot features a gentle hill that’s great for all ages and abilities, whether your kid’s a speedster or just starting out.

