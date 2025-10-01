Six Flags Fright Fest Returns This Year with New Attractions

Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Great Adventure this year with more thrills, screams, and spookiness for all visitors!

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and ghouls! Now is your time to shine as Six Flags prepares for the return of its annual Fright Fest! The month-long festivities offer visitors and families alike a chance to enjoy the thrill of the rides while experiencing the spook of Halloween.

Psst… Check Out Halloween Experiences in NYC and Beyond 2025

Debuting in early September, the fest runs through November 2. Under the moonlit sky, visitors can brave the night for spine-tingling chills throughout the park: from ambient Scare Zones to scary-good live shows and coasters. Horror fans can unlock additional fears with sensational, pay-to-panic Haunted Mazes!

New Attractions

If you’ve ever wanted to be the star of your own horror movie, now’s your chance. This year, the theme park has drawn inspiration from some of Hollywood’s most iconic films, including The Conjuring, SAW, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and, new for this year, The Strangers. The following themes have their own haunted walk-through, which guests can purchase as an add-on to their tickets:

The Strangers: No Escape – The iconic masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt. This unnerving experience raises your sense of fear as you are terrorized with no mercy and no motive.





The iconic masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt. This unnerving experience raises your sense of fear as you are terrorized with no mercy and no motive. SAW: Legacy of Terror – Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.





Step into the world of with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of most diabolical contraptions before time runs out. The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence, and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil.





Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence, and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Army of the Dead – Based on the infernal Netflix film. Las Vegas is sealed behind steel and death. Navigate glowing casino ruins overrun with ravenous zombies in this glittering graveyard of the undead.





– Based on the infernal Netflix film. is sealed behind steel and death. Navigate glowing casino ruins overrun with ravenous zombies in this glittering graveyard of the undead. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – In the small town of Halow, Texas, secrets are buried deep, and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. You may think this ghost town has potential, but these blighted buildings harbor bloody memories. Leatherface haunts these streets, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter.





– In the small town of Halow, Texas, secrets are buried deep, and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. You may think this ghost town has potential, but these blighted buildings harbor bloody memories. Leatherface haunts these streets, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter. Trick ‘r Treat – Based on the darkly comic Halloween classic, visitors will enter into a world where tricks dominate treats, and learn the season’s rules before setting out into this twisted Candy Trail nightmare. This spine-chilling experience will test your bravery and make you think twice before trick-or-treating again.

Fright Fest lets guests experience Six Flags reimagined in a horror theme. Fog machines will fill the park with a cloudy mist, while eerie music and axe-swinging or demented clown characters interact with guests as they wait in line for their favorite rides.

Daytime Fun

For the little goblins and ghouls who may not be quite ready for such an intense scare, the park is also reviving its Kids Boo Fest. Families will enjoy kid-friendly Halloween activities like trick-or-treat trails, hayrides, pumpkin patches, and more. There will also be magical shows and creative storytelling to keep the little ones entertained.

Psst… Check Out Halloween Harvest Returns to Luna Park