School is back in session, which means so is the managing of our kids’ schedules and all that comes with the school year. And let’s not forget our daily lives which as much as we work for balance, there is that moment when we become worn out, and it’s not pretty. Like most parents, I try not to take sick days, and my sick days are reserved for my kids. This year, the youngest is going from daycare to pre-k, which, unfortunately, as I recall what I went through with my oldest means germs and sickness.
So whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home with the baby and managing the home, as parents, it is to our benefit for us to stay healthy and happy. When the school year is happening, and you have a lot on your plate, this can all be challenging. Try going easy on yourself and seek the support you need to keep yourself in a good place. Remember it can be work at times, but with keeping your mental and physical health in mind, you can craft this year to be one of positivity.
Here are 7 tips that will help take care of you!
-
Vitamin C Every Day
Vitamin C I have found will not stop a head cold, but consuming it will help maintain a healthy immune system Harvard Health Publishing states, “If you want the benefits of vitamin C, you’ll need to consume it every day, and not just at the start of cold symptoms.” Most moms I know keep vitamin C packs in their bags for when in a pitch. But other ways to get vitamin C in your diet are orange juice, tomatoes, winter squash, and green pepper, to name a few.
-
Consider the Flu Shot
Every year our children’s schools require students to get a flu shot, yet we as parents should also consider this shot. I have mom friends who believe in the flu shot and get the shot once the school year starts while other friends pass. I am pro flu shot as I have found myself to be less sick when I get it. There are times when I have had a rough year of colds and viruses and I think what shape I would be in if I didn’t get this shot? For more info on the flu shot, check out our article Flu Shot Facts: Common Questions About the Vaccine.
-
Add Probiotics to Your Daily Diet
When my youngest entered daycare a few years back, it was like a tsunami of sickness hit me on that first year. It was brutal. To get on track health-wise – I took my doctors suggestions and started to incorporate probiotics in my diet. Probiotic foods are simple foods that contain good bacteria. Probiotics alone are not going to cure something like say the flu — what they do is help you in overall health. Think of them as part of staying healthy by either taking them in pill form or eating foods such as yogurt, kimchee, or kombucha.
-
Self-Care for the Win
Self-care has become a bit of a much-needed movement with moms sharing how they care for themselves, especially by posting through social media. Why share with other moms how we take care of ourselves outside of our daily lives as kids? Because it is freaking important! Spa, exercising, taking a walk around the park or hanging with your mom tribe — this is all beneficial to your mental health. Make time for you.
-
Breakfast on the Go, Yes!
We all do it. We are trying to get everyone out the door, and we skip breakfast. And while some are split if breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the point of even eating a bit of something will overall give you some much-needed food energy. We love these Coconut Oat Energy Balls. They are easy to make and eat when you’re on the go, especially when that avocado toast is not in the cards. No time to prepare? You can also purchase these yummy treats.
-
Calm in a Bottle
If you have ever done yoga or have gotten an aromatherapy oil massage, then you know that the whiff of certain oils can calm the mind. Since doing a tree pose or downward dog in the office isn’t always feasible, try one of Oilogic Essential Roll-ons. Our fav is the Headache & Tension Essential Oil Roll-On.
-
Sleep Is Non-Negotiable
Around 9:30 pm, my free time starts. Kids are asleep and I can watch a silly movie, catch up on emails, it’s my time. Problem with this is I should be sleeping. Easier said than done as having this time to myself is gold. But getting rest is essential, and the benefits are enormous. According to the CDC, “Getting enough sleep is not a luxury—it is something people need for good health.” So as much as you want that free time to write your first novel or start that blog you have been meaning to get going, designate a night or two to do all this fun stuff and reserve the rest of the week to catch up with much needed R&R.