See the Olympians at Stars on Ice in New York April 20!

See these blissful Olympian ice skaters take the arena at Stars on Ice, coming to New York on April 20. You’ll be sure to get chills!

This year’s Stars on Ice presented by Musselman’s tour makes sure ice skating fans of all ages don’t suffer from the post-Olympics blues. Featuring some of the top American skaters from the 2018 and 2014 Olympic Games, the 2019 tour arrives in Long Island, NY on Saturday, April 20 for a 7:30 p.m. performance at the NYCB LIVE’S Nassau Coliseum. SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

Stars on Ice promises to be fire on ice with hot performances from many cool skaters! Highlighting this year’s Tour will be two-time and reigning World Champion, U.S. Olympic Team Bronze Medalist, and three-time and reigning National Champion Nathan Chen; two-time Olympic Bronze Medalists, two-time National Champions and three-time World Medalists Maia & Alex Shibutani; Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalists, two-time World Champions and six-time National Champions Meryl Davis & Charlie White; three-time National Champion and 2016 World Silver Medalist Ashley Wagner; Olympic Bronze Medalist and National Champion Mirai Nagasu, and Olympic Bronze Medalist and National Champion Bradie Tennell; two-time and reigning National Champions and two-time World Medalists Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue; Olympic Bronze Medalist and four-time National Champion Jeremy Abbott; and three-time National Medalist and 2019 World Bronze Medalist Vincent Zhou. Skater Meet & Greets will be held after the show (for an additional fee) so fans may meet their favorite Stars on Ice skaters, collect autographs, and get great photo ops!

The show is about two hours long with one 20-25 minute intermission. Tickets start at $25 and are available at starsonice.com, ticketmaster.com, the NYCB LIVE’S Nassau Coliseum Box Office, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

About Stars on Ice

Founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton, the Stars on Ice tour has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last three decades. Past Tour performers include Olympic Gold Medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Katarina Witt, Scott Hamilton and Torvill & Dean. The Tour has won three Emmy Awards, one ACE Cable Award (Best Sports Special), and is recognized as the finest ice production in the world. Stars on Ice is produced by IMG, the global leader in sports, fashion and media.

For more information about the Tour, visit starsonice.com, and keep in touch with Stars on Ice on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two