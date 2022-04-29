Seastreak Cruises are the Easy Way to Family Fun

Summer 2022 is expected to be the busiest travel season in recent history —which makes it the perfect time to take your family on a Seastreak cruise. The heroic ferry that minimizes the New Jersey commute now offers sightseeing tours, daytrips, and getaways including trips to family-friendly destinations such as Martha’s Vineyard, Rhode Island and Sandy Hook Beach. Seastreak even hosts whale-watching trips that leave directly from Manhattan. If you’re looking for a fun and easy family trip, there’s no better way to travel than on a high-speed, luxury ferry that departs from your doorstep.

Family Day Trips on Seastreak

Summer is just around the corner so pack some towels and board the Seastreak for a breezy trip to the Sandbox at Seastreak Beach. The casual beach bar on the Jersey shore, just a 35-minute ride from NYC, has unbelievable views of the skyline, live music and food trucks — including Cousins Maine Lobster, Brazooka Kitchen and Pie Oh My Pizza. Dine on the socially distanced picnic tables and bump up the vacation vibes with the Sandbox’s signature Courageous Cocktail.

Another great day trip is the cruise to Sandy Hook Beach, where families can relax by the ocean, swim, bike and learn about the rich military history of the area. (Sandy Hook is a part of the beautiful Gateway National Recreation Area operated by the National Park Service.) Seastreak cruises leave several times a day from midtown, and there are complimentary shuttles from the Sandy Hook ferry landing to Sandy Hook Beach, as well as other nearby beaches.

Whale Watching on Seastreak

You don’t have to go to the Mediterranean to see magical aquatic creatures. The Seastreak whale watching cruise, which departs from New York and New Jersey, is over 85-percent successful in finding whales, sea turtles, dolphins and rays near Sandy Hook Beach. Thanks to recent environmental legislation, whales are more plentiful in these waters where the confluence of rivers creates a fertile habitat for these mammal’s favorite fish. Also, the luxurious cruise has plenty of comfortable airline-style seating, air conditioning and a full bar to make the kid-friendly trip well worth your day off.

Family Vacations on Seastreak

The Seastreak fleet also travels further than these favorite local destinations. Their newest vessel, the Courageous, now runs from New York City to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Float in style with plush seating, climate-controlled cabins and an open-air top deck. With 360-degree panoramic views, free high-speed WiFi and a full-service bar, the Seastreak’s scenic cruise is the most convenient and pleasant way to travel to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The largest ferry of its class in the country, the Courageous also makes daily roundtrips from Manhattan, New Jersey and Bedford to other points in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. So skip the highway traffic and the hectic Hyannis and Woods Hole ports—and instead sail directly to vacation land.

As warmer weather starts to lift New Yorkers’ spirits, it’s time to give in to that vacation craving and hop on a Seastreak cruise. Whether you’re heading somewhere local or on your way to a week away, Seastreak will elegantly and seamlessly transport you to family-friendly fun.



seastreak.com 2 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

1 800 BOATRIDE (1800 262 8743)