Winston Preparatory School

Winston Preparatory School is a highly individualized and responsive private school for 4th through 12th grade students with specific learning differences. The student body is comprised of students with language processing disorders, nonverbal learning disabilities, dyslexia, ADHD, and may struggle with organizational, executive functioning, social pragmatic, expressive language or reading comprehension difficulties. The unique model of education for the individual provides intense skill remediation while encouraging students to build independence, resilience, responsibility, self-awareness, and self-advocacy. The key to the development of each student is focusing on assessment-based remediation, the daily one-to-one Focus Program, a skill-based curriculum, small homogenous class groupings, an expert faculty, an emphasis on social-emotional development, and a supportive community. Click here to schedule an appointment for a virtual one-on-one information session and get started with the application process.

