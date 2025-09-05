School Snacks that your Kids Won’t Want to Trade - New York Family

School Snacks Your Kids Won’t Want to Trade

Having the right snacks is almost as important as having the right school supplies. Some kids may argue that they are even more important. But even if your child has a go-to favorite now, we all know they will change their mind as soon as you buy it in bulk. So, check out our list of favorite kid-tested snacks to keep in your rotation—they will keep up the snackcitment! Our picks include great-tasting selections made with quality ingredients that will have their friends asking them to trade at recess.

Light as Air

Like Air is the perfect name for this snack, because the texture is so light and fluffy that it does, in fact, taste air-like. Like Air is available in five delicious flavors: White Cheddar, Classic, Pancake, Sour Cream & Onion, and Cinnamon Bun (a favorite!). Co-founded by a busy Mom to two, this school-safe snack is gluten-free, doesn’t contain artificial ingredients or eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame, and shellfish, and made in a nut-free facility. Like Air is available online at likeair.com , amazon.com , and ShopRite stores.

Energy Snack Bars to Keep up with your Kids

Clif Kid Zbar is a great on-the-go snack packed with at least 10 grams of whole grains per bar and certified organic. This soft-baked goodness comes in a variety of flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Iced Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Brownie, and S’mores. With so many options to choose from, it will keep your kids from having flavor fatigue. Clif Kid Zbars are available online at clifbar.com and all major retailers, including Stop&Shop and Whole Foods.

New (Pretzel) Twist on a Classic

We love this ultra-crunchy take on the traditional knotted pretzel—it’s the same shape but flat. Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are great for snacking on solo or as an alternative to crackers, perfect for dipping into lunchtime hummus and other favorite dips. Snack-size flavors include Original, Garlic Parmesan, and Buffalo Wing. Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are available at all major retailers, including Target and Walmart.

Everything is Better with Cheddar

If you have a cheddar-loving child, you’ll want to stock up on Pirate’s Booty Cheddar Blast! Living up to its name, Cheddar Blast contains 50% more cheese than regular Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar, but doesn’t have an overwhelming taste. This gluten-free baked snack is a great alternative to popcorn and just as snackable. Find Pirate’s Booty Cheddar Blat! on Amazon.

40% Less Fat, not Less Flavor

Everyone loves a bag of potato chips, and our kid testers loved Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, specifically the 40% less fat version (40% compared to the leading potato chip). These gluten-free chips are made with just three ingredients that are easy to understand and pack a powerful crunch! Other flavors include Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sweet Mesquite BBQ, and Original. Find Cape Cod chips at all major retailers, including Key Food and Fairway Market.

Sweet Little Treats

Made with real fruit purees and juices, Pure Organic Twisted Fruit Bites is a new snack from Pure Organic that comes in two delicious flavors: Peach Mango and Blueberry Raspberry. Vegan and gluten-free, these soft and chewy little bites are bursting with flavor, making them a great addition to any lunchbox. Pick them up on your next Target run.

Leave the Spoon at Home

Squeeze some calcium into your kids’ diet with GoGo SqueeZ YOGURTZ. From the brand that brought you squeezable fruit blends, GoGo SqueeZ YOUGURTZ has grown with our kids to include another convenient way to fuel up with shelf-stabilized yogurt pouches in eight yummy flavors, including Strawberry, Blueberry, and Mango. No spoon or refrigeration is needed! Gluten-free and packed in BPA-free packaging, yogurt will never be the same! Find GoGo SqueeZ YOUGURTZ at Target and Walmart.

Free of Common Allergens, Full on Taste

MadeGood Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Mini Cookies are thoughtfully created to keep the familiar taste of chocolate chip cookies while also creating an organic product free from nine common allergens, artificial colors, or flavors. Soft-baked and bite-sized, these are a delicious alternative to regular overprocessed cookies. They are available at most retail stores and at madegoodfoods.com.

