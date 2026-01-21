America Is Turning 250, and New York Harbor Is Throwing the Ultimate Birthday Party!

At a Glance

Dates: July 3–9, 2026

Location: New York Harbor and waterfronts in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and New Jersey

Organizer: Sail4th 250

Main Event: July 4, 2026

International Tall Ships: 60 ships from 20+ countries, including massive Class A vessels sailing past landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Verrazzano Bridge

U.S. and Allied Naval Vessels: 40+ ships participating in the International Naval Review 250

Aircraft Flyovers: 100+ planes, led by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Fleet Week: Rescheduled from Memorial Day to July for Sail4th 250

Public Ship Tours: Free access to international tall ships July 5–8

Cultural Events: Food festivals, historical exhibits, and special programs for kids

July 4 Fireworks: 50th anniversary of Macy’s July 4th Fireworks over Manhattan

Special Features: Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 in the harbor; post-9/11 “Homecoming of Heroes” ticker-tape parade on July 6

New Yorkers know that you either go big or you go home, and that could not be truer for the upcoming 250th Birthday of America this summer. Naturally, New York will play a huge role in the country-wide celebration, and kids will witness history in a way that will last a lifetime.

On July 4, 2026, New York and New Jersey will become the center of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, and the scale is honestly jaw-dropping. There will be towering tall ships, roaring jets, fireworks over Manhattan, and millions of people lining the waterfront together.

Organized by Sail4th 250, the weeklong celebration will be the largest international maritime event in U.S. history, eclipsing every OpSail event that came before it. To top that off, much of it is free, public, and it will be incredibly visual and perfect for kids of all ages.

What’s Coming to NYC for America 250

Over seven days, the Port of New York and New Jersey will host:

60 international tall ships from more than 20 countries

40+ U.S. and allied naval vessels, including a British aircraft carrier

More than 100 aircraft, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, plus thousands of recreational boats

An estimated 8 million spectators across the region

A Family-Friendly Breakdown of the Week

Friday, July 3, 2026

Parade of Class B Tall Ships

The celebration kicks off with 25 tall ships sailing down the East River, traveling from Long Island Sound to Gravesend Bay, Brooklyn, and ending near the Statue of Liberty. It’s an ideal preview day with slightly smaller crowds, but spectacular views.

July 3–8, 2026

U.S. Navy Fleet Week (July Edition)

This year, Fleet Week moves from its usual Memorial Day slot to July, bringing sailors, ships, and educational programming throughout the city. There will be ship tours, demonstrations, and family-friendly events near the water.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

International Parade of Sail

More than 20 massive Class A Tall Ships (some stretching over 370 feet) will sail:

Under the Verrazzano Bridge

Past the Statue of Liberty

Up the Hudson River

All the way to the George Washington Bridge

These ships are used as naval training vessels and represent their countries in international ports, sailing through New York Harbor as part of the official celebration.

International Naval Review 250

Over 40 U.S. and allied naval vessels participate in just the seventh International Naval Review in U.S. history. It will be the fourth hosted by NYC.

International Aerial Review

More than 100 aircraft soar overhead, led by the Blue Angels in a spectacular air show.

Fireworks Finale

The night ends with the 50th anniversary of Macy’s July 4th Fireworks, lighting up the Manhattan skyline.

July 5–8, 2026

Explore the Ships Up Close

Tall ships will be docked across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and New Jersey, with free public access. Families can step aboard vessels from around the world.

Also happening:

Food festivals and cultural celebrations

A special exhibition of rare 18th-century historical documents

July 6: NYC’s “Homecoming of Heroes” ticker-tape parade honoring post-9/11 veterans and first responders

Thursday, July 9, 2026

The Farewell Sail & Five Sisters Cup

The Class A Tall Ships depart for Boston, launching a race for the historic Five Sisters Cup, featuring legendary sister ships including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Barque Eagle.

A Global Celebration, Right Here in NYC

Countries confirmed so far include France, Germany, Italy, India, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Argentina, and the United States, with more still to come. The July 4 Parade of Sail will be broadcast live nationwide on NBC and Telemundo, though there’s really nothing like seeing it in person.

We’ll be sharing where to watch with kids, best family viewing spots, and planning tips as the date gets closer. Trust us: this is one celebration you’ll want on your family calendar early!

