RPM Raceway Brings Record-Breaking Family Fun to Long Island

Does your family have the need for speed? Then look no further than RPM Raceway in Farmingdale, Long Island. Newly re-opened in April after extensive renovations, RPM Raceway is an immersive racing and entertainment attraction that brings you indoor multilevel go-kart racing, immersive play experiences, bowling, exciting arcade games, and a cafe to fuel up in between activities.

Although you don’t need a license to get behind the wheel, you will get a lesson on how to safely navigate your go-kart and learn what to expect during your experience. But this isn’t your grandma’s track. No, this track features a two-story layout, offering three tracks to navigate. Your adrenaline will be pumping, but you won’t want to pump the brakes when you make your way through the over 40 dynamic corners, high-speed straightaways, underpasses, spiraling ramps, hairpin turns, and drops at up to 45 miles per hour! When the race is over, check out the leaderboard to see how you stacked up against the competition. Junior racers must be at least 8 years old and 48” tall to drive on the Junior track, while a driver must be at least 58” to take a spin on the main track.

Getting Behind the Wheel

When you enter the track, you’ll step behind the wheel of a kart powered by R-TECH, RPM’s advanced racing technology platform, bringing racers real-time race analytics, live performance tracking to your steering wheel LED display, bringing drivers an interactive racing experience. CEO & Founder Andrew Farage shared, “RPM’s new karts integrate cutting-edge digital technology that provides racers with real-time results and performance metrics. Combined with our newly upgraded tracks, guests can expect an entirely modernized racing experience.”

RPM Raceway offers multiple ways to take your drive to the next level. On Mondays and Holidays, you can ramp up the fun when the tracks combine to become the World’s Longest Multi-Level Go-Kart Track. That’s not an exaggeration. In May, the Guinness World Records™ certified that the 3,515.7 feet long track, spanning two stories, is the longest indoor track that you’ll find anywhere.

You can also transform your go-kart experience into a gaming adventure when you enter a Kart Klash race. Kart Klash will have you feeling like you’re in your favorite video game as you race to collect and activate power-ups, including Missiles, EMPs, TNTs, Boosts, and Shields while making your way around the track. Mystery boxes and boost zones add to the action. “Kart Klash isn’t just about recording your fastest lap, it’s about outsmarting your opponents and crossing the finish line first,” explains Farage. “We’re rolling out a social reinvention of go-karting that blends the thrill of racing with the interactivity of gaming, appealing to a demographic that may prefer strategy over raw adrenaline.”

Not Just Racing

It’s easy to spend hours at RPM Raceway. Besides racing, families can explore the endless entertainment options available, including immersive attractions, a bowling alley, team playing competitions, and an arcade where you can play a variety of games while earning tickets to trade in for prizes.

All that fun can work up an appetite, take a break at RPM’s Bar & Grill, a full service bar & restaurant offering small bites, hand-crafted burgers, wood-fired pizzas, made-to-order salads, desserts, and much more. With plenty of seating around the race track, you can watch the karts whiz by and not miss any of the action.

RPM Raceway Long Island is located at 40 Daniel St. in Farmingdale, Long Island, and is open 7 days a week. You can find other RPM locations and learn more about them when you visit rpmraceway.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.