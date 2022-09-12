Rosh Hashanah Events Roundup

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is coming up later this month. Check out some of the excellent events and resources that the Jewish community in New York City have organized for the Holiday.

Psst… Check out The Best Apple Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City in 2022

Manhattan

WHEN: Friday, Sep. 9, 4pm

WHERE: Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side

AGES: Birth-7 years with their family

WHAT: Children and their families are invited for an inspired and meaningful afternoon of shofar blowing, joyful singing and creation-making. Connect with other families, meet the clergy and enjoy a Shabbat jam session with Louie Glaser. Using sight, sound and movement, you will explore the themes of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur through a series of stations and activities.

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 1-4pm

WHERE: Chabad West Side, W 97th Street, North Sidewalk, Upper West Side

AGES: All

WHAT: Kick off the Jewish New Year at Chabad’s Street Fair with an afternoon of community and fun! Some of the highlights include giant inflatables, live shows, delicious BBQ, crafts, games and more. Watch how shofars are made and make your own honey-inspired slime in honor of the New Year. The event will begin with a moment of silence as a 9/11 tribute, and there will be an opportunity to do a mitzvah (good deed) in honor of those who were lost.

WANT TO GO? $22 all-access bracelet – Advanced Registration Required

WHEN: Rosh Hashanah: Monday, 9/26, 9:30am; Yom Kippur: Wednesday, 10/5, 9:30am

WHERE: 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

AGES: Birth-8

WHAT: Bring your whole family for a soulful and energetic High Holiday celebration, led by Rebecca Schoffer, Director of Jewish Family Engagement, and a live band. Sing, dance and welcome the new year in this meaningful and joyful service, filled with traditional and contemporary music, dancing, reflection, playful movement and creative prayer.

WANT TO GO? $85 per person – Advanced Registration Required

WHEN: Rosh Hashanah: Monday, 9/26, 12pm; Yom Kippur: Wednesday, 10/5, 12pm

WHERE: 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

AGES: 8-12

WHAT: Join new Vice President of Jewish Education, Rachel Arcus-Goldberg and Director of Jewish Family Engagement, Rebecca Schoffer, for an artistic exploration and interpretation of stories and text connected to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. This hour-long gathering will give families the opportunity to experience the High Holidays in a creative and meaningful way.

WANT TO GO? $85 per person – Advanced Registration Required NOTE: Youth Experiences are for children and families- this is not a drop-off program.

Brooklyn

WHEN: Thursday, Sep. 15, 4pm

WHERE: DUMBO Archway, 155 Water St., DUMBO

AGES: All

WHAT: Join Chabad of Dumbo for a Jewish New Year’s Celebration! Beekeeper presentation, arts & crafts, a photobooth, jugglers – and a shofar presentation!

Queens

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 18, 11am-4pm

WHERE: Commonpoint Queens at at Apple Ridge Orchard, Warwick

AGES: All

WHAT: Join Commonpoint Queens for a family-friendly Rosh Hashanah apple picking event. Enjoy apple picking, hayrides, a petting zoo, and more fun for the whole family. Fee includes an apple bag to fill, hayride, animal feed for petting zoo, a cup of fresh apple cider, and apple cider donut. Children under two are free. Admission also includes access to the Bakers & Shakers Rosh Hashanah virtual baking night on September 20 at 7pm.

WANT TO GO? $75 per family of four or $20 per person – Advanced Registration Required.

WHEN: Sep. 26–27, Monday and Tuesday, 10:30am-12:30pm

WHERE: JCC-Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Avenue , Long Island City

AGES: 3-8

WHAT: Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with prayers, holiday games, toys and snacks.

WANT TO GO? Donations accepted.

Bronx

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 18, 10:30am-12:30pm

WHERE: Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale, 535 West 246th Street, Riverdale

AGES: All

WHAT: Kids, get ready for the Jewish New Year with Shofar Factory & Honeybee Workshops!

WANT TO GO? $5 Honeybee Workshop; $20 Shofar Factory – Advanced Registration Required

Westchester

WHEN: Sep. 26-27, Monday and Tuesday, 10:30-11:30am

WHERE: Chabad of Yorktown, 2629 Old Yorktown Road, Yorktown Heights

AGES: 4-13

WHAT: Learn about Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, along with a special children’s prayer, game, craft, and story.

WANT TO GO? Donations appreciated – Advanced Registration Required

FREE Rosh Hashanah Torah for Tots

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 26, 4:15pm

WHERE: Westchester Jewish Center, Palmer & Rockland Avenues, Mamaroneck

AGES: Newborn-5

WHAT: Sing, dance, and celebrate the new year together followed by Tashlich at the Harbor.

Long Island

WHEN: Wednesday, Sep. 14, 4-5:30pm

WHERE: Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

AGES: 5-12

WHAT: Get ready for the Jewish New Year in a most exciting and hands-on way. Kids will go on a “Road trip” to different stations and learn about different parts of the holiday at each “stop”. Each stop includes an activity and a souvenir they’ll collect in their Road trip backpacks.

WANT TO GO? $15 – Advanced Registration Required

WHEN: Sep. 26-27, Monday and Tuesday, 10:30am

WHERE: Chabad of Merrick, Upon RSVP, location info will be sent.

AGES: 1-4

WHAT: Experienced leaders run this program with fun and interactive services including snacks, games, prizes & activities.

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.

WHEN: Sep. 26-27, Monday and Tuesday, 12pm

WHERE: Chabad of Merrick, Upon RSVP, location info will be sent.

AGES: 5 and older

WHAT: Experienced leaders run this program with fun and interactive services including snacks, games, prizes & activities.

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.