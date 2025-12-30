Best Rinks to Go Roller Skating on Long Island

Ice skating may be all the buzz in the wintertime, but a lot of kids (and adults) would rather just do some good old-fashioned roller skating. If you’re a native New Yorker, you likely remember roller skating up and down the block all day until it was time to come in. That was surely some of my best Brooklyn memories, and one that I replicated with my own kids.

Besides the nostalgia that roller skates and roller blades bring out in us, roller skating is just fun, plain and simple. There is no ice, and the fun isn’t dependent on the weather. Here are some great roller skating rinks on Long Island.

1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783

516-795-5474

All children and adults skating admission, $17.50 at the door; $15.50 if purchased in advance online; Non-skating adults $6

Skate rental $7

This large indoor rink has family-friendly public skate sessions with both classic roller skates or roller blades. There are adjustable skates and beginner “skate mates” for younger kids, themed events, like Glow in the Dark skate and early bird skate. Plus, there are arcade games, café, DJ music, and birthday party packages. There is a Wednesday Skate School and a Why Not Wednesday Adult Skate for a fun date night.

30 The Green, Shirley, NY 11967

631-729-6055

Admission $14 with prices higher at the door; several “cheapskate” days available for $7

Skate rental $6; non-skater admission fee $6

This family-oriented rink with roller skating sessions is good for young and older kids. There are arcade games, race go-karts, and food available, plus an area where parents can sit and relax. Cheapskate sessions offer discounted prices, and there are three different sessions of a family New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop on December 31st. You can also rent the rink wth different party packages available for kids and adults.

102 3rd St, Greenport, NY 11944

631-333-2644

Admission $10 for adults, $5 for kids, skate rentals are free

The 7,000-square-foot roller rink was completely refurbished in 2018 and is open year-round. It is a community rink that offers open skate and occasional glow events, and is ideal for a low-key experience where beginners won’t feel rushed. They offer free instruction for beginners to help everyone get rolling and sell socks on site for added convenience. Large open floor for all skill levels and snacks on site, including a concession stand with hot dogs, snacks, and drinks.

Outdoor Rinks

If you prefer a more free feel, without the pressure of dance music and strobe lights (great for sensitive children), you might want to try some free outdoor rinks in local Long Island parks.

The hockey rink at Brady Park in Smithtown doubles as a space for roller skaters and bladers, in addition to hockey players. Kids can take a break to enjoy the playground or shoot hoops on the basketball court.

At Charles P. Toner/Armory Park in Nesconset, there is a free, low-key outdoor rink behind the Smithtown Library where families can skate at their own pace.

A concrete rink is located near the playground at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.

At Riverhead Skate Park, inline skaters share the space with skateboarders and BMX riders, so this is best for older, experienced skaters. Helmets and pads are required.

In Wantagh Park, a rink set near a playground, with extras like a pool and mini-golf nearby to turn a skating outing into a full day of fun.

