Meet Raquel Reyes: 2026 American Girl of the Year

American Girl fans have been eagerly waiting to meet Raquel Reyes, the 2026 American Girl of the Year, and their wait is finally over. Raquel is the newest member of American Girl’s popular lineup of contemporary characters, continuing the brand’s 25-year tradition of encouraging kids to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

Raquel bridges the past and present, and her story connects generations of fans through her unique heritage. As the daughter of a Mexican-American father and a mother who is a direct descendant of Samantha Parkington, one of American Girl’s original historical characters, Raquel brings a fresh perspective to the brand’s legacy.

Parents will love how Raquel carries on a tradition of kindness, determination, and heart. She’s part of a diverse group that celebrates the many backgrounds and stories of girls across the country. Raquel is designed to be a role model as someone whose bravery and compassion help her build strong connections with her family, friends, and community.

“Kindness is a key trait parents want to instill in their children, and it’s at the heart of Raquel’s story,” said Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. “Just as our beloved American Girl historical character Samantha Parkington inspired generations with her compassion and courage, Raquel continues that legacy for today’s girls. Through Raquel’s story, we hope kids see that they, too, can make a positive difference in the lives of others, starting with the people closest to them.”

American Girl fans can bring Raquel’s stories to life with the beautiful 18-inch doll. This new doll has light brown eyes and brown hair styled in a half-updo with a bow hair tie. Her signature arrival outfit pays tribute to Samantha Parkington’s signature plaid style: a gingham top and skirt, platform shoes with bow details, and a bow cuff bracelet.

Raquel’s product collection also includes accessories like a tote bag, ombre sunglasses, and a cell phone set, as well as heritage-inspired keepsakes like Samantha’s photographs, recipes, and a gold necklace that mirrors her locket. There are also many other fun fashion and play items in her collection.

Fun Facts About Raquel Reyes

Raquel lives in Kansas City, where her parents run a shop that sells paletas, fruit-based popsicles that are a popular Mexican treat. She has a little brother and a Pomeranian rescue named Luzita. Raquel enjoys a wide range of hobbies, including learning to play pickleball, going to the beach, DJing, discovering fascinating facts about dolphins and rescue efforts, and more.

While at her family reunion, Raquel and her cousin visit Mount Bedford, where her great-great-grandmother, Samantha Parkington, lived as a girl. In the attic, Raquel discovers a diary Samantha wrote at age 12, offering a glimpse into her world and the historical events of the time, forging a strong connection between Raquel and Samantha across generations.

American Girl collaborated with award-winning author Angela Cervantes to create Raquel’s story, which is told through an illustrated journal included with the doll. Like Raquel, Cervantes is half Mexican American and lives in Kansas City. To ensure Raquel’s story is authentic and meaningful, American Girl also collaborated with cultural and subject-matter experts.

American Girl is donating more than $100,000 in retail value of American Girl books to Save the Children’s U.S. education programs to celebrate Raquel and further the brand’s longstanding commitment to literacy and growing strong readers. This donation will help provide resources and inspiration to children in underserved communities in rural America, ensuring more young readers can experience the power of storytelling, literacy, and play.

Fans can discover Raquel’s new world through in-store and digital experiences. You can visit American Girl stores to shop Raquel’s collection, enjoy themed girl and doll salon styles, special Girl of the Year events, Raquel-inspired menu items, and more. Kids can enjoy digital content to experience Raquel’s exciting debut by tuning in to the official music video for “Family Forever” on YouTube and YouTube Kids Channel.

Raquel will help American Girl celebrate its milestone 40th anniversary year in 2026, honoring four decades of inspiring stories, characters, and connections with fans of all ages. The 2026 Girl of the Year is available now at americangirl.com and at American Girl retail stores.

