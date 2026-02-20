10 Festive Purim Events on Long Island 2026

Purim begins on the evening of Monday, March 2, and continues the following day. This festive holiday is a time for families and friends to come together to celebrate the miraculous saving of the Jewish people from Haman. So put on your costumes and get ready to celebrate with these family-friendly events and activities across Long Island!

At a Glance:

Make a craft at Temple Avodah, Long Island Children’s Museum, and the Friedberg JCC.

Listen to the Megillah at Chabad South Bay Long Island, Chabad of North Fork, Chabad Lubavitch of The Hamptons, and Chabad Of Islip Township.

Bounce around at Friedberg JCC, and the The Suffolk Y JCC.

Nassau

Temple Avodah, 3050 Oceanside Road, Oceanside

Friday, Feb. 27, 4:30 – 7:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

This family-oriented celebration includes a PJ craft for kids and pizza.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Sunday, March 1, 10 am – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $18

Celebrate Purim by making a grogger, which is a traditional noisemaker used during the telling of the story of this holiday. Dress up and celebrate with LICM—costumes encouraged and fun guaranteed!

Friedberg JCC, 15 Neil Court, Oceanside

Sunday, March 1, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$20 – $40

Enjoy a day of fun with bounce houses, carnival games, go karts, an obstacle course, arts and crafts, face painting, food and drinks.

Chabad South Bay Long Island, 5274 Merrick Road, Massapequa

Monday, March 2, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate with a party, Megillah reading, food and more.

Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck

Tuesday, March 3, 5 pm

All ages

$78; $40 ages 6-14; $32 children younger than 6

Dive into Purim fun with a festive gourmet dinner, entertainment, and special kids program.

Suffolk

The Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppuage Road, Commack

Sunday, March 1, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$20 per family

Celebrate the holiday with bounce houses, games, music and so much more!

Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck

Monday, March 2, 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

Dress up to celebrate with music, graggers, dancing, Hamantaschen, a festive dinner, Megillah reading, and Mishloach Manot to go.

Address provided upon RSVP

Tuesday, March 3, 4:30 pm

All ages

$36

Hear ye, hear ye, you are invited to a royal Purim festival featuring a megillah reading, Purim feast, and Purim shpiel!

Chabad Lubavitch of The Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Tuesday, March 3, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Enjoy an engaging animated Megillah reading, festive music, delicious food from a taco bar, and fun vibes for all ages. Children are encouraged to come in costume, with prizes for kids who attend dressed up! It’s an evening filled with laughter, tradition, and togetherness!

Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave., Islip

Tuesday, March 3, 5 pm

All ages

$30; $15 child

Saddle up to fun in the Wild West with a Megillah reading, finger lickin’ buffet dinner, Hamantaschen bar, Jewish country music and more!

