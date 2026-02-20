10 Festive Purim Events on Long Island 2026

Purim begins on the evening of Monday, March 2, and continues the following day. This festive holiday is a time for families and friends to come together to celebrate the miraculous saving of the Jewish people from Haman. So put on your costumes and get ready to celebrate with these family-friendly events and activities across Long Island!
Nassau
PJ Library Craft, Pizza Party & Wicked Themed Purim Spiel
Temple Avodah, 3050 Oceanside Road, Oceanside
Friday, Feb. 27, 4:30 – 7:30 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
This family-oriented celebration includes a PJ craft for kids and pizza.
Make Some Noise for Purim
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Sunday, March 1, 10 am – 3 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $18
Celebrate Purim by making a grogger, which is a traditional noisemaker used during the telling of the story of this holiday. Dress up and celebrate with LICM—costumes encouraged and fun guaranteed!
Purim Carnival Party
Friedberg JCC, 15 Neil Court, Oceanside
Sunday, March 1, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
$20 – $40
Enjoy a day of fun with bounce houses, carnival games, go karts, an obstacle course, arts and crafts, face painting, food and drinks.
Purim at Chabad South Bay Long Island
Chabad South Bay Long Island, 5274 Merrick Road, Massapequa
Monday, March 2, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate with a party, Megillah reading, food and more.
Purim Seudah Under the Sea
Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck
Tuesday, March 3, 5 pm
All ages
$78; $40 ages 6-14; $32 children younger than 6
Dive into Purim fun with a festive gourmet dinner, entertainment, and special kids program.
Suffolk
Masked Madness-Family Purim Carnival
The Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppuage Road, Commack
Sunday, March 1, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
$20 per family
Celebrate the holiday with bounce houses, games, music and so much more!
Purim Feast at Chabad of North Fork
Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck
Monday, March 2, 6 pm
All ages
Free admission
Dress up to celebrate with music, graggers, dancing, Hamantaschen, a festive dinner, Megillah reading, and Mishloach Manot to go.
A Royal Purim Celebration
Address provided upon RSVP
Tuesday, March 3, 4:30 pm
All ages
$36
Hear ye, hear ye, you are invited to a royal Purim festival featuring a megillah reading, Purim feast, and Purim shpiel!
Community Purim Party
Chabad Lubavitch of The Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton
Tuesday, March 3, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Enjoy an engaging animated Megillah reading, festive music, delicious food from a taco bar, and fun vibes for all ages. Children are encouraged to come in costume, with prizes for kids who attend dressed up! It’s an evening filled with laughter, tradition, and togetherness!
Purim in the Wild West
Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave., Islip
Tuesday, March 3, 5 pm
All ages
$30; $15 child
Saddle up to fun in the Wild West with a Megillah reading, finger lickin’ buffet dinner, Hamantaschen bar, Jewish country music and more!
