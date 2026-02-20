New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
10 Festive Family-Friendly Purim Events in Westchester

10 Festive Family-Friendly Purim Events in Westchester
Purim begins on the evening of Monday, March 2, and continues the following day. This festive holiday is a time for families and friends to come together to celebrate the miraculous saving of the Jewish people from Haman. So put on your costumes and get ready to celebrate with these family-friendly events and activities across Westchester!

At a Glance:

  • Head to a carnival with Greenburgh Hebrew Center, Beth El Synagogue Center, and Congregation Kol Ami.
  • Celebrate with puppies at Chabad of the Rivertowns and Chabad of Bedford.
  • Get crafty at the Shames JCC on the Hudson. 

Keep Scrolling for 10 Festive Family-Friendly Purim Events in Westchester!

Greenburgh Hebrew Center Purim Carnival

Greenburgh Hebrew Center, 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry
Sunday, March 1, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Fee for tickets and food

Enjoy the bouncy castle, super slide, pre-school games, carnival games for school age kids, crafts, prizes, Shushan Food Court (with hot dogs, Hamantaschen, cotton candy, knishes, fruit and more), and a Costume Contest! Plus, the outstanding Professor Harry Hocus brings families a world of magic!

 

Beth El Synagogue Center Purim Carnival

Beth El Synagogue Center, 1324 North Ave., New Rochelle
Sunday, March 1, 10:30 – 11 am & 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
$18 per child 2 and older

Enjoy some carnival fun with a 5-in-1 inflatable, skee-ball, face painting, axe throwing, sports & carnival games, arts & crafts, and prizes! Food and candy-grams available for purchase. The Carnival is open to younger kids and those who appreciate a quieter atmosphere beginning at 10:30 am.

 

CSI Purim Extravaganza with The Girt Ninja

Congregation Sons of Israel, Briarcliff Manor, 1666 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
Sunday, March 1, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 3 and older
$25 wristband

GRIT NINJA is bringing exciting obstacle-course equipment where kids will be able to jump, climb, hang, and race through a high-energy experience. A separate, safe play area will be available for younger kids. Activities include Grit Ninja, face painting & temporary tattoos, pop-a-shot, obstacle course & more! Food will be available for purchase.

 

Wii Love Purim

Temple Israel Center, 280 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains
Sunday, March 1, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Ages 12 and younger
$12

Purchase a wristband to participate in unlimited activities including video games, an inflatable obstacle course, a ball pit, inflatable T-Ball, skee-ball, carnival games, crafts and more! Earn raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible prizes. Carnival lunch available for purchase on site. Costumes encouraged!

 

Purim Craft on the Hudson

Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown
Monday, March 2, 3 – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free

Drop in with your little ones for a joyful Purim craft project guided by the JCC’s Jill Rosenblum.

 

A Wicked Purim Carnival

Congregation Kol Ami, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains
Monday, March 2, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Get ready for a totally Wicked Purim celebration! Enjoy bounce castles, carnival games, crafts, and spellbinding magic with Joshy the Magician—an award-winning Long Island favorite! Fuel the fun with pizza and hamantaschen and come in costume for extra Purim flair. Then don’t vanish—stay for the Wicked, Wicked Purim Spiel! 

 

Purim Puppy Spectacular

Chabad of the Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry
Monday, March 2, 5 pm
All ages
$15 per person; $25 per family
Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim with a Bark-along Megillah reading, Puppy Stunt Show, and more! 

 

Purim Patisserie

Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights
Monday, March 2, 6 – 7:45 pm
All ages
$25 per person; $90 per family
Register in advance

Come in for a sweet Megillah reading, delicious dinner and dessert, decorate a cupcake, and be amazed with entertainment by Magic Amore! 

 

The Great Purim Puppy Show

Chabad of Bedford, 220 South Bedford Road, Bedford Corners
Tuesday, March 3, 4 – 5:45 pm
All ages
$18 per child
Register in advance

You’ll be barking up the right tree with this celebration! A festive Megillah reading, Shushan street dinner, Mishloach Manot station, and Hamantasch treats are part of the fun! 

 

Purim in Morocco

Chabad Jewish Center, 453 White Plains Road, Eastchester
Tuesday, March 3, 4:30 – 6:30 pm
All ages
$20 per person and $60 per family until 2/27
Advanced registration required

Enjoy a delicious Moroccan buffet dinner, Moroccan music and dancing, Megillah reading, and drum circle led by Drumworks.

