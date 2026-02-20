10 Festive Family-Friendly Purim Events in Westchester

Purim begins on the evening of Monday, March 2, and continues the following day. This festive holiday is a time for families and friends to come together to celebrate the miraculous saving of the Jewish people from Haman. So put on your costumes and get ready to celebrate with these family-friendly events and activities across Westchester!

Greenburgh Hebrew Center, 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry

Sunday, March 1, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Fee for tickets and food

Enjoy the bouncy castle, super slide, pre-school games, carnival games for school age kids, crafts, prizes, Shushan Food Court (with hot dogs, Hamantaschen, cotton candy, knishes, fruit and more), and a Costume Contest! Plus, the outstanding Professor Harry Hocus brings families a world of magic!

Beth El Synagogue Center, 1324 North Ave., New Rochelle

Sunday, March 1, 10:30 – 11 am & 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$18 per child 2 and older

Enjoy some carnival fun with a 5-in-1 inflatable, skee-ball, face painting, axe throwing, sports & carnival games, arts & crafts, and prizes! Food and candy-grams available for purchase. The Carnival is open to younger kids and those who appreciate a quieter atmosphere beginning at 10:30 am.

Congregation Sons of Israel, Briarcliff Manor, 1666 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

Sunday, March 1, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 3 and older

$25 wristband

GRIT NINJA is bringing exciting obstacle-course equipment where kids will be able to jump, climb, hang, and race through a high-energy experience. A separate, safe play area will be available for younger kids. Activities include Grit Ninja, face painting & temporary tattoos, pop-a-shot, obstacle course & more! Food will be available for purchase.

Temple Israel Center, 280 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains

Sunday, March 1, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Ages 12 and younger

$12

Purchase a wristband to participate in unlimited activities including video games, an inflatable obstacle course, a ball pit, inflatable T-Ball, skee-ball, carnival games, crafts and more! Earn raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible prizes. Carnival lunch available for purchase on site. Costumes encouraged!

Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Monday, March 2, 3 – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Drop in with your little ones for a joyful Purim craft project guided by the JCC’s Jill Rosenblum.

Congregation Kol Ami, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains

Monday, March 2, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Get ready for a totally Wicked Purim celebration! Enjoy bounce castles, carnival games, crafts, and spellbinding magic with Joshy the Magician—an award-winning Long Island favorite! Fuel the fun with pizza and hamantaschen and come in costume for extra Purim flair. Then don’t vanish—stay for the Wicked, Wicked Purim Spiel!

Chabad of the Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry

Monday, March 2, 5 pm

All ages

$15 per person; $25 per family

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim with a Bark-along Megillah reading, Puppy Stunt Show, and more!

Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights

Monday, March 2, 6 – 7:45 pm

All ages

$25 per person; $90 per family

Register in advance

Come in for a sweet Megillah reading, delicious dinner and dessert, decorate a cupcake, and be amazed with entertainment by Magic Amore!

Chabad of Bedford, 220 South Bedford Road, Bedford Corners

Tuesday, March 3, 4 – 5:45 pm

All ages

$18 per child

Register in advance

You’ll be barking up the right tree with this celebration! A festive Megillah reading, Shushan street dinner, Mishloach Manot station, and Hamantasch treats are part of the fun!

Chabad Jewish Center, 453 White Plains Road, Eastchester

Tuesday, March 3, 4:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

$20 per person and $60 per family until 2/27

Advanced registration required

Enjoy a delicious Moroccan buffet dinner, Moroccan music and dancing, Megillah reading, and drum circle led by Drumworks.

